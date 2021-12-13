A next-redux-wrapper extension to sync a subset of a client's Redux state with cookies such that it survives page reloads and is available to the server during SSR 🍪 ✨
When it comes to Redux state persistence, Redux Persist is a popular choice. With Next.js, however, the persisted state is (without further ado) not available during SSR. Hence, the first render on the client side may largely differ from the server-rendered markup. A solution to this is a storage method that is available to both the server and the client by default: Cookies.
This library started as a drop-in replacement for next-redux-wrapper that built upon Redux Persist and a storage adapter for cookies.
However, in response to
getStaticProps() and
getServerSideProps() being introduced in Next.js, it has been rewritten and the tooling has been simplified significantly.
What remains is a single Redux middleware and a tiny wrapper around the
makeStore() function.
On the server, a wrapper around
makeStore() passes the Next.js context to the middleware via an action.
The middleware then reads the cookies and dispatches an initial
HYDRATE action with the client's state.
On server-side state changes,
set-cookie headers are set to update the client's cookies.
Similarly, the client updates cookies whenever a relevant portion of the state changes.
Moreover, the
HYDRATE action is intercepted on the client and the configured state subtrees are (by default) parsed from the cookies instead of the retrieved JSON data.
This way, incoming state updates from
getStaticProps() do not overwrite the synced state subtrees as
getStaticProps() does not update the cookies.
You can opt out of this behavior on a per-state-subtree basis and instead always receive the server's state in the
HYDRATE reducer if you wish to handle state portions from
getStaticProps() on your own.
Some words about compression:
By default, the serialized cookie state is compressed using lz-string to keep the cookie size small.
You can disable compression globally or per state subtree by setting the
compress option to
false.
TL;DR
For a quick working example, check out the demo project in this repository. It uses Redux Toolkit but that should not discourage you.
- Clone the repository
- Make sure you have npm 7 installed (
npm i -g npm@7; required for the workspaces feature)
- Run
npm installin the root directory
-
cd demo && npm start
- Inspect the setup in
store.ts
If you do not have next-redux-wrapper set up, follow their installation instructions.
Afterwards, install
next-redux-cookie-wrapper:
npm install --save next-redux-cookie-wrapper
and configure your store to use
nextReduxCookieMiddleware by passing it to
createStore() and wrapping your
makeStore() function with
wrapMakeStore():
+ import {nextReduxCookieMiddleware, wrapMakeStore} from "next-redux-cookie-wrapper";
...
- const makeStore = () => createStore(reducer);
+ const makeStore = wrapMakeStore(() =>
+ createStore(
+ reducer,
+ applyMiddleware(
+ nextReduxCookieMiddleware({
+ subtrees: ["my.subtree"],
+ })
+ )
+ )
+ );
That's it! The state of
my.subtree should now be synced with a cookie called
my.subtree and available on the server during SSR.
If not, you can set the debug flag of
next-redux-wrapper to
true to get some insights on the state:
export const wrapper = createWrapper<AppStore>(makeStore, {debug: true});
When using Redux Toolkit, it is important that
nextReduxCookieMiddleware is used before any of the default middlewares:
const makeStore = wrapMakeStore(() =>
configureStore({
reducer: {...},
middleware: (getDefaultMiddleware) =>
getDefaultMiddleware().prepend(
nextReduxCookieMiddleware({
subtrees: ["my.subtree"],
})
),
})
);
The reason for this is that Redux Toolkit by default adds a serializability middleware that would complain about the
SERVE_COOKIES action which
wrapMakeStore() uses to pass the Next.js context to
nextReduxCookieMiddleware.
When
nextReduxCookieMiddleware is invoked before the serializability middleware, it catches the
SERVE_COOKIES action before it reaches that middleware.
Alternatively, you can also configure the serializability middleware to ignore the
SERVE_COOKIES action, should you prefer that.
For the configuration options of
nextReduxCookieMiddleware, please refer to the API documentation.