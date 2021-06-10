openbase logo
Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.6K

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Next React Svg

npm version

Transform your svg image to a React component.

Features

  • Svg properties
  • React props and events

Installation

yarn add next-react-svg -E

Usage

Create a next.config.js in your project and pass an include to define the svg folder localization.

const withReactSvg = require('next-react-svg')
const path = require('path')

module.exports = withReactSvg({
  include: path.resolve(__dirname, 'src/assets/svg'),
  webpack(config, options) {
    return config
  }
})

import Logo from 'assets/svg/Logo.svg';

export default () => (
  <Logo />
);

Typescript

For those using Typescript, make sure to to add the code below into your next-env.d.ts file.

/// <reference types="next-react-svg" />

