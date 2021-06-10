Next React Svg

Transform your svg image to a React component.

Features

Svg properties

React props and events

Installation

yarn add next-react-svg -E

Usage

Create a next.config.js in your project and pass an include to define the svg folder localization.

const withReactSvg = require ( 'next-react-svg' ) const path = require ( 'path' ) module .exports = withReactSvg({ include : path.resolve(__dirname, 'src/assets/svg' ), webpack(config, options) { return config } })

import Logo from 'assets/svg/Logo.svg' ; export default () => ( < Logo /> );

Typescript

For those using Typescript, make sure to to add the code below into your next-env.d.ts file.