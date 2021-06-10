Transform your svg image to a React component.
yarn add next-react-svg -E
Create a
next.config.js in your project and pass an
include to define the svg folder localization.
const withReactSvg = require('next-react-svg')
const path = require('path')
module.exports = withReactSvg({
include: path.resolve(__dirname, 'src/assets/svg'),
webpack(config, options) {
return config
}
})
import Logo from 'assets/svg/Logo.svg';
export default () => (
<Logo />
);
For those using Typescript, make sure to to add the code below into your next-env.d.ts file.
/// <reference types="next-react-svg" />