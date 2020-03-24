Next.js + Purgecss = 🔥
Next.js makes it easy to create SSR and static React applications.
Purgecss helps you remove unused CSS.
🏎 Check out the examples folder to see examples for your specific setup.
next-purgecss requires one of the following css next plugins :
Just pick the one that fits your needs. In the following steps, I will use
next-css but it works the same for the other css next plugins.
For example, install
next-css and
next-purgecss :
yarn add @zeit/next-css next-purgecss --dev
or with npm :
npm install @zeit/next-css next-purgecss --save-dev
next.config.js.
// next.config.js
const withCss = require('@zeit/next-css')
const withPurgeCss = require('next-purgecss')
module.exports = withCss(withPurgeCss())
purgeCssEnabled
By default,
next-purgecss will always remove unused CSS, regardless of build environment. You can change that by defining a function for the
purgeCssEnabled option. The
purgeCssEnabled function receives two arguments:
|Argument
|Type
|Description
dev
Boolean
true in development mode (running
next) or
false in production mode (running
next start)
isServer
Boolean
true during server side compilation or
false during client side compilation
// next.config.js
module.exports = withCss(
withPurgeCss({
purgeCssEnabled: ({ dev, isServer }) => (!dev && !isServer) // Only enable PurgeCSS for client-side production builds
})
)
purgeCssPaths
By default, this plugin will scan
components and
pages
directories for classnames. You can change that by defining
purgeCssPaths.
// next.config.js
module.exports = withCss(
withPurgeCss({
purgeCssPaths: [
'pages/**/*',
'components/**/*',
'other-components/**/*' // also scan other-components folder
]
})
)
purgeCss
You can pass custom options to
Purgecss by defining
purgeCss object in your
next.config.js.
// next.config.js
module.exports = withCss(
withPurgeCss({
purgeCss: {
whitelist: () => ['my-custom-class']
}
})
)
The list of available options are documented in
purgecss-webpack-plugin
docs.
⚠️
purgeCss.pathswill overwrite
purgeCssPaths