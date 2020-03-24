Next.js + Purgecss = 🔥

Next.js makes it easy to create SSR and static React applications.

Purgecss helps you remove unused CSS.

Installation

🏎 Check out the examples folder to see examples for your specific setup.

1. Install the packages

next-purgecss requires one of the following css next plugins :

Just pick the one that fits your needs. In the following steps, I will use next-css but it works the same for the other css next plugins.

For example, install next-css and next-purgecss :

yarn add @ zeit / next - css next-purgecss --dev

or with npm :

npm install @ zeit / next - css next-purgecss --save-dev

2. Edit next.config.js .

const withCss = require ( '@zeit/next-css' ) const withPurgeCss = require ( 'next-purgecss' ) module .exports = withCss(withPurgeCss())

Options

purgeCssEnabled

By default, next-purgecss will always remove unused CSS, regardless of build environment. You can change that by defining a function for the purgeCssEnabled option. The purgeCssEnabled function receives two arguments:

Argument Type Description dev Boolean true in development mode (running next ) or false in production mode (running next start ) isServer Boolean true during server side compilation or false during client side compilation

module .exports = withCss( withPurgeCss({ purgeCssEnabled : ( { dev, isServer } ) => (!dev && !isServer) }) )

purgeCssPaths

By default, this plugin will scan components and pages directories for classnames. You can change that by defining purgeCssPaths .

module .exports = withCss( withPurgeCss({ purgeCssPaths : [ 'pages/**/*' , 'components/**/*' , 'other-components/**/*' ] }) )

purgeCss

You can pass custom options to Purgecss by defining purgeCss object in your next.config.js .

module .exports = withCss( withPurgeCss({ purgeCss : { whitelist : () => [ 'my-custom-class' ] } }) )

The list of available options are documented in purgecss-webpack-plugin docs.