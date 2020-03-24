yarn add next-progressbar
Edit your next config :
// next.config.js
const withProgressBar = require('next-progressbar')
module.exports = withProgressBar({
// rest of your next config
})
You can configure this plugin. The options are passed down to webpackbar.
For more information, have a look at the options available for webpackbar.
For example, you can enable the profiler :
// next.config.js
const withProgressBar = require('next-progressbar')
module.exports = withProgressBar({
progressBar: {
profile: true
}
// rest of your next config
})