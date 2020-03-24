openbase logo
np

next-progressbar

by Luc Leray
1.0.0 (see all)

Add a progress bar to next.js

npm
GitHub
Deprecated!
This package is deprecated because it can slow down your builds.

Readme



Installation

yarn add next-progressbar

Usage

Edit your next config :

// next.config.js
const withProgressBar = require('next-progressbar')

module.exports = withProgressBar({
  // rest of your next config
})

Configuration

You can configure this plugin. The options are passed down to webpackbar.

For more information, have a look at the options available for webpackbar.

For example, you can enable the profiler :

// next.config.js
const withProgressBar = require('next-progressbar')

module.exports = withProgressBar({
  progressBar: {
    profile: true
  }
  // rest of your next config
})

