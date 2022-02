For a positive number, returns the next highest power of two.

var nextPOT = require ( 'next-power-of-two' ) nextPOT( 100 ) === 128 nextPOT( 50 ) === 64 nextPOT( 8 ) === 8

Usage

For the positive number , returns the next highest power of two value. If number is a power of two, it will be returned.

If number is zero, 1 is returned. Negative numbers produce undefined results.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.