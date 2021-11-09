node_modules
Transpile modules from
node_modules using the Next.js Babel configuration.
Makes it easy to have local libraries and keep a slick, manageable dev experience.
.js,
.jsx,
.ts,
.tsx,
.mjs,
.css,
.scss and
.sass
This plugin aims to solve the following challenges:
styleguide package)
lodash-es)
What this plugin does not aim to solve:
|Next.js version
|Plugin version
|Next.js 12
|9.x
|Next.js 11
|8.x
|Next.js 9.5+ / 10
|4.x, 5.x, 6.x, 7.x
|Next.js 9.2
|3.x
|Next.js 8 / 9
|2.x
|Next.js 6 / 7
|1.x
Last Next.js version tested: 12.0.3.
npm install --save next-transpile-modules
or
yarn add next-transpile-modules
transpileModules String[]: modules to be transpiled
options Object (optional)
resolveSymlinks Boolean: Enable symlinks resolution to their real path by Webpack (default to
true)
debug Boolean: Display some informative logs in the console (can get noisy!) (default to
false)
__unstable_matcher (path) => boolean: Custom matcher that will override the default one. Don't use it.
resolveSymlinks
Node.js resolution is based on the fact that symlinks are resolved. Not resolving them will alter the behavior, but there are some cases where the alternative behavior makes things a lot easier.
If:
npm/yarn link to link packages into node_modules.
npm with
file: dependencies that live outside of your project directory
npm will create symlinks in this case. Yarn will copy instead.
you should set
resolveSymlinks: false, which results which will make things work as expected.
For other scenarios like:
pnpm
yarn/npm workspaces
yarn 2 portals
you should keep
resolveSymlinks: true (default).
// next.config.js
const withTM = require('next-transpile-modules')(['somemodule', 'and-another']); // pass the modules you would like to see transpiled
module.exports = withTM({});
Notes:
withTM as your last plugin (the outermost one).
main field.
7.1.0)
You can include scoped packages or nested ones:
const withTM = require('next-transpile-modules')(['@shared/ui', '@shared/utils']);
// ...
const withTM = require('next-transpile-modules')(['styleguide/node_modules/lodash-es']);
// ...
next-compose-plugins:
const withPlugins = require('next-compose-plugins');
const withTM = require('next-transpile-modules')(['some-module', 'and-another']);
module.exports = withPlugins([withTM], {
// ...
});
Since
next-transpile-modules@3 and
next@>9.2, this plugin can also transpile CSS included in your transpiled packages. SCSS/SASS is also supported since
next-transpile-modules@3.1.0.
In your transpiled package:
// shared-ui/components/Button.js
import styles from './Button.module.css';
function Button(props) {
return (
<button type='button' className={styles.error}>
{props.children}
</button>
);
}
export default Button;
/* shared-ui/components/Button.module.css */
.error {
color: white;
background-color: red;
}
In your app:
// next.config.js
const withTM = require('next-transpile-modules')(['shared-ui']);
// ...
// pages/home.jsx
import React from 'react';
import Button from 'shared-ui/components/Button';
const HomePage = () => {
return (
<main>
{/* will output <button class="Button_error__xxxxx"> */}
<Button>Styled button</Button>
</main>
);
};
export default HomePage;
It also supports global CSS import packages located in
node_modules:
// pages/_app.js
import 'shared-ui/styles/global.css'; // will be imported globally
export default function MyApp({ Component, pageProps }) {
return <Component {...pageProps} />;
}
@weco/next-plugin-transpile-modules?
@weco's seems dead
.mjs
It is important to understand that this plugin is a big hack of the Next.js Webpack configuration. When the Next.js team pushes an update to their build configuration, the changes
next-transpile-modules bring may be outdated, and the plugin needs to be updated (which is a breaking change for this plugin, as the updated plugin is usually not retro-compatible with the previous versions of Next.js).
Now, this build problem can happen when you install your dependencies with
npm install/
yarn install (in your CI pipeline for example). Those commands may re-resolve your
next dependency of your
package.json to a newer one, and this newer one may have critical Webpack changes, hence breaking your build.
The way to fix it is easy, and it is what you should always do: install your dependencies with
npm ci ("clean install") or
yarn --frozen-lockfile. This will force
npm or
yarn to use the version of Next.js declared in your lock file, instead of downloading the latest one compatible with the version accepted by your
package.json.
So basically: use your lock files right, and understand what problems they are solving ;)
more:
Please make sure to read the changelog.
.babelrc
If you get a transpilation error when using a custom Babel configuration, make sure you are using a
babel.config.js and not a
.babelrc.
The former is a project-wide Babel configuration, when the latter works for relative paths only (and may not work for Yarn for example, as it installs dependencies in a parent directory).
If you add a local library (let's say with
yarn add ../some-shared-module), Yarn will copy those files by default, instead of symlinking them. So your changes to the initial folder won't be copied to your Next.js
node_modules directory.
You can go back to
npm, or use Yarn workspaces. See an example in the official Next.js repo.
config.optimization.minimize = false; to you
next.config.js's Webpack configuration
Lerna's purpose is to publish different packages from a monorepo, it does not help for and does not intend to help local development with local modules (<- this, IN CAPS).
This is not coming from me, but from Lerna's maintainer.
So you are probably using it wrong, and I advice you to use
npm or Yarn workspaces instead.
Again, most probably a bad idea. You may need to tell your Webpack configuration how to properly resolve your scoped packages, as they won't be installed in your Next.js directory, but the root of your Lerna setup.
const withTM = require('next-transpile-modules')(['@your-project/shared', '@your-project/styleguide']);
module.exports = withTM({
webpack: (config, options) => {
config.resolve.alias = {
...config.resolve.alias,
// Will make webpack look for these modules in parent directories
'@your-project/shared': require.resolve('@your-project/shared'),
'@your-project/styleguide': require.resolve('@your-project/styleguide'),
// ...
};
return config;
},
});
Invalid hook call error in
react
It can happen that when using
next-transpile-modules with a local package and
npm, you end up with duplicated dependencies in your final Next.js build. It is important to understand why it happens.
Let's take the following setup: one Next.js app ("Consumer"), and one Styleguide library.
You will probably have
react as a
peerDependencies and as a
devDependecy of the Styleguide. If you use
npm i, it will create a symlink to your Styleguide package in your "Consumer"
node_modules.
The thing is in this shared package, you also have a
node_modules. So when your shared modules requires, let's say
react, Webpack will resolve it to the version in your Styleguide's
node_modules, and not your Consumer's
node_modules. Hence the duplicated
react in your final bundles.
You can tell Webpack how to resolve the
react of your Styleguide to use the version in your Next.js app like that:
const withTM = require('next-transpile-modules')(['styleguide']);
module.exports = withTM({
webpack: (config, options) => {
+ if (options.isServer) {
+ config.externals = ['react', ...config.externals];
+ }
+
+ config.resolve.alias['react'] = path.resolve(__dirname, '.', 'node_modules', 'react');
return config
},
});
Please note, the above will only work if
react is properly declared as
peerDependencies or
devDependencies in your referenced package.
It is not a great solution, but it works. Any help to find a more future-proof solution is welcome.
All the honor goes to James Gorrie who created the first version of this plugin.