Pre-evaluate async functions (for data fetches) at build time and import them like JSON
// data.preval.js (or data.preval.ts)
// step 1: create a data.preval.js (or data.preval.ts) file
import preval from 'next-plugin-preval';
// step 2: write an async function that fetches your data
async function getData() {
const { title, body } = await /* your data fetching function */;
return { title, body };
}
// step 3: export default and wrap with `preval()`
export default preval(getData());
// Component.js (or Component.ts)
// step 4: import the preval
import data from './data.preval';
// step 5: use the data. (it's there synchronously from the build step!)
const { title, body } = data;
function Component() {
return (
<>
<h1>{title}</h1>
<p>{body}</p>
</>
);
}
export default Component;
The primary mechanism Next.js provides for static data is
getStaticProps — which is a great feature and is the right tool for many use cases. However, there are other use cases for static data that are not covered by
getStaticProps.
getStaticProps is a somewhat awkward mechanism because for each new page, you'll have to re-fetch that same static data. For example, if you use
getStaticProps to fetch content for your header, that data will be re-fetched on every page change.
getStaticProps does not work for API routes while
next-plugin-preval does.
next-plugin-preval behaves like importing JSON, you can leverage the optimizations bundlers have for importing standard static assets. This includes standard code-splitting and de-duping.
See the recipes for concrete examples.
yarn add next-plugin-preval
or
npm i next-plugin-preval
// next.config.js
const createNextPluginPreval = require('next-plugin-preval/config');
const withNextPluginPreval = createNextPluginPreval();
module.exports = withNextPluginPreval(/* optionally add a next.js config */);
Create a file with the extension
.preval.ts or
.preval.js then export a promise wrapped in
preval().
// my-data.preval.js
import preval from 'next-plugin-preval';
async function getData() {
return { hello: 'world'; }
}
export default preval(getData());
Then import that file anywhere. The result of the promise is returned.
// component.js (or any file)
import myData from './my-data.preval'; // 👈 this is effectively like importing JSON
function Component() {
return (
<div>
<pre>{JSON.stringify(myData, null, 2)}</pre>
</div>
);
}
export default Component;
When you import a
.preval file, it's like you're importing JSON.
next-plugin-preval will run your function during the build and inline a JSON blob as a module.
This works via a webpack loader that takes your code, compiles it, and runs it inside of Node.js.
require('next'). For most data queries this should be sufficient, however please open an issue if something seems off.
// header-data.preval.js
import preval from 'next-plugin-preval';
async function getHeaderData() {
const headerData = await /* your data fetching function */;
return headerData;
}
export default preval(getHeaderData());
// header.js
import headerData from './header-data.preval';
const { title } = headerData;
function Header() {
return <header>{title}</header>;
}
export default Header;
// products.preval.js
import preval from 'next-plugin-preval';
async function getProducts() {
const products = await /* your data fetching function */;
// create a hash-map for O(1) lookups
return products.reduce((productsById, product) => {
productsById[product.id] = product;
return productsById;
}, {});
}
export default preval(getProducts());
// /pages/api/products/[id].js
import productsById from '../products.preval.js';
const handler = (req, res) => {
const { id } = req.params;
const product = productsById[id];
if (!product) {
res.status(404).end();
return;
}
res.json(product);
};
export default handler;
// states.preval.js
import preval from 'next-plugin-preval';
async function getAvailableStates() {
const states = await /* your data fetching function */;
return states;
}
export default preval(getAvailableStates());
// state-picker.js
import { useState, useEffect } from 'react';
function StatePicker({ value, onChange }) {
const [states, setStates] = useState([]);
useEffect(() => {
// ES6 dynamic import
import('./states.preval').then((response) => setStates(response.default));
}, []);
if (!states.length) {
return <div>Loading…</div>;
}
return (
<select value={value} onChange={onChange}>
{states.map(({ label, value }) => (
<option key={value} value={value}>
{label}
</option>
))}
</select>
);
}
As stated in the notes, the result of next-plugin-preval won't change after it leaves the build. However, you can still make preview mode work if you extract your data fetching function and conditionally call it based on preview mode (via
context.preview. If preview mode is not active, you can default to the preval file.
// get-data.js
// 1. extract a data fetching function
async function getData() {
const data = await /* your data fetching function */;
return data
}
// data.preval.js
import preval from 'next-plugin-preval';
import getData from './getData';
// 2. use that data fetching function in the preval
export default preval(getData());
// /pages/some-page.js
import data from './data.preval';
import getData from './get-data';
export async function getStaticProps(context) {
// 3. conditionally call the data fetching function defaulting to the prevalled version
const data = context.preview ? await getData() : data;
return { props: { data } };
}
next-data-hooks — creates a pattern to use
getStaticProps as React hooks. Great for the site-wide data case when preview mode or ISR is needed.