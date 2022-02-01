Pre-evaluate async functions (for data fetches) at build time and import them like JSON

import preval from 'next-plugin-preval' ; async function getData ( ) { const { title, body } = await ; return { title, body }; } export default preval(getData());

import data from './data.preval' ; const { title, body } = data; function Component ( ) { return ( <> < h1 > {title} </ h1 > < p > {body} </ p > </> ); } export default Component;

The primary mechanism Next.js provides for static data is getStaticProps — which is a great feature and is the right tool for many use cases. However, there are other use cases for static data that are not covered by getStaticProps .

Site-wide data : if you have static data that's required across many different pages, getStaticProps is a somewhat awkward mechanism because for each new page, you'll have to re-fetch that same static data. For example, if you use getStaticProps to fetch content for your header, that data will be re-fetched on every page change.

: if you have static data that's required across many different pages, is a somewhat awkward mechanism because for each new page, you'll have to re-fetch that same static data. For example, if you use to fetch content for your header, that data will be re-fetched on every page change. Static data for API routes : It can be useful to pre-evaluate data fetches in API routes to speed up response times and offload work from your database. getStaticProps does not work for API routes while next-plugin-preval does.

: It can be useful to pre-evaluate data fetches in API routes to speed up response times and offload work from your database. does not work for API routes while does. De-duped and code split data : Since next-plugin-preval behaves like importing JSON, you can leverage the optimizations bundlers have for importing standard static assets. This includes standard code-splitting and de-duping.

: Since behaves like importing JSON, you can leverage the optimizations bundlers have for importing standard static assets. This includes standard code-splitting and de-duping. Zero runtime: Preval files don't get sent to the browser, only their outputted JSON.

See the recipes for concrete examples.

Installation

Install

yarn add next-plugin-preval

or

npm i next-plugin-preval

Add to next.config.js

const createNextPluginPreval = require ( 'next-plugin-preval/config' ); const withNextPluginPreval = createNextPluginPreval(); module .exports = withNextPluginPreval( );

Usage

Create a file with the extension .preval.ts or .preval.js then export a promise wrapped in preval() .

import preval from 'next-plugin-preval' ; async function getData ( ) { return { hello : 'world' ; } } export default preval(getData());

Then import that file anywhere. The result of the promise is returned.

import myData from './my-data.preval' ; function Component ( ) { return ( < div > < pre > {JSON.stringify(myData, null, 2)} </ pre > </ div > ); } export default Component;

When you import a .preval file, it's like you're importing JSON. next-plugin-preval will run your function during the build and inline a JSON blob as a module.

⚠️ Important notes

This works via a webpack loader that takes your code, compiles it, and runs it inside of Node.js.

Since this is an optimization at the bundler level, it will not update with Next.js preview mode, during dynamic SSR, or even ISR. Once this data is generated during the initial build, it can't change. It's like importing JSON. See this pattern for a work around.

Because this plugin runs code directly in Node.js, code is not executed in the typical Next.js server context. This means certain injections Next.js does at the bundler level will not be available. We try our best to mock this context via require('next') . For most data queries this should be sufficient, however please open an issue if something seems off.

Recipes

Site-wide data: Shared header

import preval from 'next-plugin-preval' ; async function getHeaderData ( ) { const headerData = await ; return headerData; } export default preval(getHeaderData());

import headerData from './header-data.preval' ; const { title } = headerData; function Header ( ) { return < header > {title} </ header > ; } export default Header;

Static data for API routes: Pre-evaluated listings

import preval from 'next-plugin-preval' ; async function getProducts ( ) { const products = await ; return products.reduce( ( productsById, product ) => { productsById[product.id] = product; return productsById; }, {}); } export default preval(getProducts());

import productsById from '../products.preval.js' ; const handler = ( req, res ) => { const { id } = req.params; const product = productsById[id]; if (!product) { res.status( 404 ).end(); return ; } res.json(product); }; export default handler;

Code-split static data: Loading non-critical data

import preval from 'next-plugin-preval' ; async function getAvailableStates ( ) { const states = await ; return states; } export default preval(getAvailableStates());

import { useState, useEffect } from 'react' ; function StatePicker ( { value, onChange } ) { const [states, setStates] = useState([]); useEffect( () => { import ( './states.preval' ).then( ( response ) => setStates(response.default)); }, []); if (!states.length) { return < div > Loading… </ div > ; } return ( < select value = {value} onChange = {onChange} > {states.map(({ label, value }) => ( < option key = {value} value = {value} > {label} </ option > ))} </ select > ); }

Supporting preview mode

As stated in the notes, the result of next-plugin-preval won't change after it leaves the build. However, you can still make preview mode work if you extract your data fetching function and conditionally call it based on preview mode (via context.preview . If preview mode is not active, you can default to the preval file.

async function getData ( ) { const data = await ; return data }

import preval from 'next-plugin-preval' ; import getData from './getData' ; export default preval(getData());

import data from './data.preval' ; import getData from './get-data' ; export async function getStaticProps ( context ) { const data = context.preview ? await getData() : data; return { props : { data } }; }

