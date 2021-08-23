⚠️ I am no longer maintaining this plugin, but PRs for fixes are most welcome!

Next.js + Custom babel config file

Adds the ability to supply a custom babel.config.js to next.js projects. Useful if you wish to use a monorepo / yarn workspaces project setup in combination with next.js where a shared babel.config.js is used. More reading

This plugin is intended to be used with next.js > 7.0.0

Installation

npm install --save next-plugin-custom-babel-config

or

yarn add next-plugin-custom-babel-config

Usage

Given the directory structure:

- api-workspace ㄴ index .js ㄴ package .json - ui-workspace ㄴ pages ㄴ next .config .js ㄴ package .json - babel .config .js - package .json

Wrap your config in the plugin in your next.config.js file:

const path = require ( "path" ); const withCustomBabelConfigFile = require ( "next-plugin-custom-babel-config" ); module .exports = withCustomBabelConfigFile({ babelConfigFile : path.resolve( "../babel.config.js" ) });

I need to transpile my workspaces

If you want to import source files from your workspaces, or need to transpile any files inside node_modules , Use the handy next-plugin-transpile-modules package in conjunction with this one as follows: