Adds the ability to supply a custom
babel.config.js to next.js projects. Useful if you wish to use a monorepo / yarn workspaces project setup in combination with next.js where a shared
babel.config.js is used. More reading
This plugin is intended to be used with next.js > 7.0.0
npm install --save next-plugin-custom-babel-config
or
yarn add next-plugin-custom-babel-config
Given the directory structure:
- api-workspace
ㄴ index.js
ㄴ package.json
- ui-workspace
ㄴ pages
ㄴ next.config.js
ㄴ package.json
- babel.config.js
- package.json
Wrap your config in the plugin in your
next.config.js file:
// ui/next.config.js
const path = require("path");
const withCustomBabelConfigFile = require("next-plugin-custom-babel-config");
module.exports = withCustomBabelConfigFile({
babelConfigFile: path.resolve("../babel.config.js")
});
If you want to import source files from your workspaces, or need to transpile any files inside
node_modules, Use the handy
next-plugin-transpile-modules package in conjunction with this one as follows:
// ui/next.config.js
const path = require("path");
const withTranspileModules = require("next-plugin-transpile-modules");
const withCustomBabelConfigFile = require("next-plugin-custom-babel-config");
module.exports = withCustomBabelConfigFile(
withTranspileModules({
transpileModules: ["@org/api-workspace"],
babelConfigFile: path.resolve("../babel.config.js")
})
);