by Joseph Luck
1.0.5 (see all)

Allows custom babel configuration path for next.js projects (and workspaces)

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

21K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Be the first to rate

Readme

⚠️ I am no longer maintaining this plugin, but PRs for fixes are most welcome!

Next.js + Custom babel config file

Adds the ability to supply a custom babel.config.js to next.js projects. Useful if you wish to use a monorepo / yarn workspaces project setup in combination with next.js where a shared babel.config.js is used. More reading

This plugin is intended to be used with next.js > 7.0.0

If you like it, give it a star!

Installation

npm install --save next-plugin-custom-babel-config

or

yarn add next-plugin-custom-babel-config

Usage

Given the directory structure:

- api-workspaceindex.jspackage.json
- ui-workspacepagesnext.config.jspackage.json
- babel.config.js
- package.json

Wrap your config in the plugin in your next.config.js file:

// ui/next.config.js
const path = require("path");
const withCustomBabelConfigFile = require("next-plugin-custom-babel-config");

module.exports = withCustomBabelConfigFile({
  babelConfigFile: path.resolve("../babel.config.js")
});

I need to transpile my workspaces

If you want to import source files from your workspaces, or need to transpile any files inside node_modules, Use the handy next-plugin-transpile-modules package in conjunction with this one as follows:

// ui/next.config.js
const path = require("path");
const withTranspileModules = require("next-plugin-transpile-modules");
const withCustomBabelConfigFile = require("next-plugin-custom-babel-config");

module.exports = withCustomBabelConfigFile(
  withTranspileModules({
    transpileModules: ["@org/api-workspace"],
    babelConfigFile: path.resolve("../babel.config.js")
  })
);

