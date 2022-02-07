openbase logo
next-plugin-bundle-stats

by relative-ci
3.2.5 (see all)

Analyze webpack stats(bundle size, assets, modules, packages) and compare the results between different builds.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

619

GitHub Stars

229

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Next.js Bundle Analysis

Readme

BundleStats screenshot

BundleStats

Analyze webpack stats(bundle size, assets, modules, packages) and compare the results between different builds.

Node version GitHub action Language grade: JavaScript

RelativeCI

- Bundle size and totals by file type(css, js, img, etc)
- Cache invalidation, Initial JS/CSS and other bundle specific metrics
- Assets report (entrypoint, initial, types, changed, delta)
- Modules report (changed, delta) by chunk
- Packages report (count, duplicate, changed, delta)
:star: Side by side comparison for multiple builds

🌀 relative-ci.com

Specialized insights for web bundles:

  • Analyze and monitor webpack stats(bundle size, assets, modules, packages)
  • GitHub Check, GitHub Pull Request, and Slack integrations
  • Support for all major CI services (CircleCI, GitHub Actions, Gitlab CI, Jenkins, Travis CI)
  • Free for OpenSource, developers and small teams

Try for free

🌓 relative-ci/compare

Standalone web application to compare Webpack/Lighthouse/Browsertime stats.

Compare bundle stats

bundle-stats-action

Github Action that generates bundle-stats reports for webpack.

Packages

bundle-stats

CLI to generate bundle stats report.

bundle-stats-webpack-plugin

Webpack plugin to generate bundle stats report.

gatsby-plugin-bundle-stats

Gatsby plugin for bundle-stats.

next-plugin-bundle-stats

Next.js plugin for bundle-stats.

Alternatives

@next/bundle-analyzerThe React Framework
GitHub Stars
82K
Weekly Downloads
491K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
1Abandoned
nextjs-bundle-analysisA github action that provides detailed bundle analysis on PRs for next.js apps
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
3K
nba
next-bundle-analyzerNextJS version of Webpack Bundle Analyzer.
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1K
@carforyou/next-page-bundlesize📦 Page-level bundle size limits for next.js
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
47
bun
bundleThis package has moved to [here](https://www.npmjs.com/package/neutron).
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
13K

