Next.js + Antd (with Less)

Use Antd (Less) w/ Next.js, Zero Dependency on other Next-Plugins.

Demo

Demo w/ Next.js v12 by mkn

Demo w/ CRA v5 by mkr

Yep! this plugin supports both Next.js and CRA since v1.0.

Features

Zero Dependency on other Next.js Plugins

Support Both Next.js & CRA Project

Support Hot-Update After modifying Antd less vars

Support Serverless Mode

Support Antd Pro

Compatibility

Next.js v11 / v12

CRA v4 / v5

Installation

yarn add next-plugin-antd-less yarn add --dev babel-plugin-import

Usage

const withAntdLess = require ( 'next-plugin-antd-less' ); module .exports = withAntdLess({ modifyVars : { '@primary-color' : '#04f' }, lessVarsFilePath : './src/styles/variables.less' , lessVarsFilePathAppendToEndOfContent : false , cssLoaderOptions : { mode : "local" , localIdentName : __DEV__ ? "[local]--[hash:base64:4]" : "[hash:base64:8]" , exportLocalsConvention : "camelCase" , exportOnlyLocals : false , getLocalIdent : ( context, localIdentName, localName, options ) => { return "whatever_random_class_name" ; }, }, nextjs : { localIdentNameFollowDev : true , }, webpack(config) { return config; }, future : { webpack5 : true , }, });

Add a .babelrc.js

module .exports = { presets : [[ 'next/babel' ]], plugins : [[ 'import' , { libraryName : 'antd' , style : true }]], };

Detailed config can be found in next.config.js file.

const cracoPluginLess = require ( 'next-plugin-antd-less/overrideWebpackConfig' ); module .exports = { babel : cracoBabel, plugins : [ cracoPluginAnalyze, { plugin : cracoPluginLess, options : { modifyVars : { '@THEME--DARK' : 'theme-dark' , }, lessVarsFilePath : './src/styles/variables.less' , cssLoaderOptions : { localIdentName : __DEV__ ? "[local]--[hash:base64:4]" : "[hash:base64:8]" , }, }, }, ], };

Detailed config can be found in craco.config.js file.

FAQ

Reference Project?

If you have any problem, please check mkn (Next.js) and mkr (CRA) first, I update these two repo's every time I update this plugin.

Default ClassName

MODE className e.g. DEV [local]--[hash:base64:4] comp-wrapper--2Rra PROD [hash:base64:8] 2Rra8Ryx

for Unify getLocalIdent (Next.js / CRA), Cannot set it, but you can rewritten getLocalIdentFn

localIdentName is invalid? How to rewritten?

you can defind your own localIdentName in pluginOptions.cssLoaderOptions.modules.getLocalIdent

options: { lessVarsFilePath : './src/styles/variables.less' getLocalIdent : ( context, _, exportName, options ) => { return 'whatever_random_class_name' ; } }

How to import global CSS style (e.g. styles.css)?

// ./page/_app.tsx // // use `import` or `require` syntax, import './styles.css';

How to import global Less style (e.g. styles.less)?

// ./page/_app.tsx // // use `require` syntax, require('./styles.less');

How to overwrite antd less variables?

@import '~antd/lib/style/themes/default.less' ; @primary-color: #04f ;

[ 'import' , { libraryName : 'antd' , libraryDirectory : 'lib' , style : true }] [ 'import' , { libraryName : 'antd' , libraryDirectory : 'es' , style : true }]

lessVarsFilePath : './src/styles/variables.less'

@seeMore issues #36, #74

Background

Issues

Since Next.js 9.3 supports sass and css by default, but does not support less . If you use Next.js > 9.3 and use the official less plugin, you will definitely encounter the following problems.

CIL Warning Warning: Built-in CSS support is being disabled due to custom CSS configuration being detected. Does not support automatic recognition of css modules, e.g. a.module.less and a.less

Solution

Find sassModule and copy onec and replace the sass-loader inside with less-loader . Then enable the modules.auto option of css-loader . This can simply match all *.less (no need to match it is *.module.less or *.less ), and hand it over to css-loader .

This is the lowest cost way, And CLI will no longer show this disgusting warning. The important thing is that there is Zero Dependency on other Next-Plugins..

