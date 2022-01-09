Use Antd (Less) w/ Next.js, Zero Dependency on other Next-Plugins.
Yep! this plugin supports both Next.js and CRA since v1.0.
yarn add next-plugin-antd-less
yarn add --dev babel-plugin-import
// next.config.js
const withAntdLess = require('next-plugin-antd-less');
module.exports = withAntdLess({
modifyVars: { '@primary-color': '#04f' }, // optional
lessVarsFilePath: './src/styles/variables.less', // optional
lessVarsFilePathAppendToEndOfContent: false, // optional
// optional https://github.com/webpack-contrib/css-loader#object
cssLoaderOptions: {
// ...
mode: "local",
localIdentName: __DEV__ ? "[local]--[hash:base64:4]" : "[hash:base64:8]", // invalid! for Unify getLocalIdent (Next.js / CRA), Cannot set it, but you can rewritten getLocalIdentFn
exportLocalsConvention: "camelCase",
exportOnlyLocals: false,
// ...
getLocalIdent: (context, localIdentName, localName, options) => {
return "whatever_random_class_name";
},
},
// for Next.js ONLY
nextjs: {
localIdentNameFollowDev: true, // default false, for easy to debug on PROD mode
},
// Other Config Here...
webpack(config) {
return config;
},
// ONLY for Next.js 10, if you use Next.js 11, delete this block
future: {
webpack5: true,
},
});
Add a
.babelrc.js
// .babelrc.js
module.exports = {
presets: [['next/babel']],
plugins: [['import', { libraryName: 'antd', style: true }]],
};
Detailed config can be found in
next.config.js
file.
const cracoPluginLess = require('next-plugin-antd-less/overrideWebpackConfig');
module.exports = {
babel: cracoBabel,
plugins: [
cracoPluginAnalyze,
{
plugin: cracoPluginLess,
options: {
modifyVars: {
'@THEME--DARK': 'theme-dark',
},
lessVarsFilePath: './src/styles/variables.less',
cssLoaderOptions: {
localIdentName: __DEV__ ? "[local]--[hash:base64:4]" : "[hash:base64:8]",
},
},
},
],
};
Detailed config can be found in
craco.config.js
file.
If you have any problem, please check mkn (Next.js) and mkr (CRA) first, I update these two repo's every time I update this plugin.
|MODE
|className
|e.g.
|DEV
[local]--[hash:base64:4]
comp-wrapper--2Rra
|PROD
[hash:base64:8]
2Rra8Ryx
for Unify getLocalIdent (Next.js / CRA), Cannot set it, but you can rewritten getLocalIdentFn
you can defind your own
localIdentName in
pluginOptions.cssLoaderOptions.modules.getLocalIdent
options: {
lessVarsFilePath: './src/styles/variables.less'
// ...
// https://github.com/webpack-contrib/css-loader/tree/b7a84414fb3f6e6ff413cbbb7004fa74a78da331#getlocalident
//
// and you can see file
// https://github.com/SolidZORO/next-plugin-antd-less/getCssModuleLocalIdent.js
getLocalIdent: (context, _, exportName, options) => {
return 'whatever_random_class_name';
}
// ...
}
CSS style (e.g. styles.css)?
// ./page/_app.tsx
//
// use `import` or `require` syntax,
import './styles.css';
Less style (e.g. styles.less)?
// ./page/_app.tsx
//
// use `require` syntax,
require('./styles.less');
antd less variables?
// ./src/styles/variables.less
@import '~antd/lib/style/themes/default.less'; // <-- you need to import antd variables once in your project
@primary-color: #04f; // change antd primary-color
// 🔰️ Tips: if your use babel import plugin and set `libraryDirectory`, please keep `libraryDirectory` and `less path` consistent.
// lib
['import', { libraryName: 'antd', libraryDirectory: 'lib', style: true }]
// `@import '~antd/lib/style/themes/default.less';` <-- use `lib`
// es
['import', { libraryName: 'antd', libraryDirectory: 'es', style: true }]
// --> `@import '~antd/es/style/themes/default.less';` <-- use `es`
// plugin options
lessVarsFilePath: './src/styles/variables.less'
Since Next.js 9.3 supports
sass and
css by default, but does not support
less. If you use Next.js >
9.3 and use the official less plugin, you will definitely encounter the following problems.
CIL Warning
Warning: Built-in CSS support is being disabled due to custom CSS configuration being detected.
Does not support automatic recognition of css modules, e.g.
a.module.less
and
a.less
Find sassModule and copy onec and replace the
sass-loader inside with
less-loader.
Then enable the
modules.auto option of
css-loader. This can simply match all
*.less (no need to match it is
*.module.less or
*.less), and hand it over to
css-loader.
This is the lowest cost way, And CLI will no longer show this disgusting warning. The important thing is that there is Zero Dependency on other Next-Plugins..
MIT © Jason Feng