Open to Acquisition 🟢

plaiceholder

Beautiful image placeholders, without the hassle.

Choose-your-own adventure, from pure CSS to SVG…

Read the Docs 📖 | Try the Studio 🎨

Documentation 📖

Visit plaiceholder.co/docs to get started with the open-source free-to-use packages.

Migrating from 1.0 ?

See the migration guide for further details.

Studio 🎨

Project sponsors get exclusive access to the Studio.

Upload your images and transform to beautifully lightweight placeholders (like magic, but real) ✨

Organizations

Support Plaiceholder via your organization. Your logo will show up here and on plaiceholder.co with a link to your website.

See Pricing and T&Cs

License

Apache-2.0 License © Joe Bell

Acknowledgements

Copyright © 2013-2021, Lovell Fuller. All Rights Reserved.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License").