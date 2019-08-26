Next-Pkg is a package for compiling your Next.js project with pkg. This is how you can deploy your Next.js apps on enviroments without node installed! (And take advantage of all the other pkg features)
cd my-next-js-project/
npm install --save next-pkg pkg
and add a script to your package.json like this:
{
"scripts": {
"dev": "next",
"build": "next build",
"start": "next start",
"dist":"next-pkg"
}
}
then just run
npm run dist and you will find on
dist folder your next.js binary compiled project.
npm link
npm link next-pkg. Instead of the default one from npm, node will now use your clone of Next-Pkg!
Thanks to ZEIT Team for giving us this two amazing tools to make our life easier!