Next-Pkg is a package for compiling your Next.js project with pkg. This is how you can deploy your Next.js apps on enviroments without node installed! (And take advantage of all the other pkg features)

Usage

cd my-next-js-project/ npm install --save next-pkg pkg

and add a script to your package.json like this:

{ "scripts" : { "dev" : "next" , "build" : "next build" , "start" : "next start" , "dist" : "next-pkg" } }

then just run npm run dist and you will find on dist folder your next.js binary compiled project.

Contributing

Fork this repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device Link the package to the global module directory: npm link Within the module you want to test your local development instance of next-pkg, just link it to the dependencies: npm link next-pkg . Instead of the default one from npm, node will now use your clone of Next-Pkg!

Credits

Thanks to ZEIT Team for giving us this two amazing tools to make our life easier!