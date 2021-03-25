openbase logo
next-pickers-material-ui

by mui
5.0.0 (see all)

Date & Time pickers, built with ❤️ for @material-ui/core

2

GitHub Stars

2.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

135

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Material-ui-pickers logo

Material-UI pickers

Accessible, customizable, delightful date & time pickers for @material-ui/core

npm package npm download codecov Bundle Size CircleCI Cypress.io tests This project is using Percy.io for visual regression testing. code style: prettier

This project is not longer supported

See #2157 for more details

Installation

Note that this package requires @material-ui/core v4. It will not work with the old v3. Please read the migration guide if you are updating from v2

// via npm
npm i @material-ui/pickers

// via yarn
yarn add @material-ui/pickers

Getting started

Here is instruction of how to get started with @material-ui/pickers.

Documentation

Check out the documentation website

Recently updated?

Changelog available here

Contributing

For information about how to contribute, see the CONTRIBUTING file.

LICENSE

The project is licensed under the terms of MIT license

No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
