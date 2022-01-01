The missing DOM integration testing tool for Next.js.
Given a Next.js route, this library will render the matching page in JSDOM, provided with the expected props derived from Next.js' routing system and data fetching methods.
import { getPage } from 'next-page-tester';
import { screen, fireEvent } from '@testing-library/react';
describe('Blog page', () => {
it('renders blog page', async () => {
const { render } = await getPage({
route: '/blog/1',
});
render();
expect(screen.getByText('Blog')).toBeInTheDocument();
fireEvent.click(screen.getByText('Link'));
await screen.findByText('Linked page');
});
});
The idea behind this library is to reproduce as closely as possible the way Next.js works without spinning up servers, and render the output in a local JSDOM environment.
In order to provide a valuable testing experience
next-page-tester replicates the rendering flow of an actual
next.js application:
head element)
The mounted application is interactive and can be tested with any DOM testing library (like
@testing-library/react).
next-page-tester will take care of:
getServerSideProps,
getInitialProps or
getStaticProps) if the case
_app and
_document components
Link,
router.push,
router.replace
redirect returns
next/router,
next/head,
next/link,
next/config and environment variables
getPage accepts an option object and returns 4 values:
import { getPage } from 'next-page-tester';
const { render, serverRender, serverRenderToString, page } = await getPage({
options,
});
Type:
() => { nextRoot: HTMLElement<NextRoot> }
Returns:
#__next root element element.
Unless you have an advanced use-case, you should mostly use this method. Under the hood it calls
serverRender() and then mounts/hydrates the React application into JSDOM
#__next root element. This is what users would get/see when they visit a page.
Type:
() => { nextRoot: HTMLElement<NextRoot> }
Returns:
#__next root element element.
Inject the output of server side rendering into the DOM but doesn't mount React. Use it to test how Next.js renders in the following scenarios:
Type:
() => { html: string }
Render the output of server side rendering as HTML string. This is a pure method without side-effects.
Type:
React.ReactElement<AppElement>
React element of the application.
|Property
|Description
|type
|Default
|route (mandatory)
|Next route (must start with
/)
string
|-
|req
|Enhance default mocked request object
req => req
|-
|res
|Enhance default mocked response object
res => res
|-
|router
|Enhance default mocked Next router object
router => router
|-
|useApp
|Render custom App component
boolean
true
|~useDocument~ (experimental. Temporarily disabled due to this issue)
|Render Document component
boolean
false
|nextRoot
|Absolute path to Next.js root folder
string
|auto detected
|dotenvFile
|Relative path to a
.env file holding environment variables
string
|-
|wrappers
|Absolute path to wrappers file. Useful to decorate component tree with mocked providers.
string
|-
|sharedModules
|List of modules that should preserve identity between client and server context.
string[]
|[]
If your pages/components import file types not natively handled by Node.js (like style sheets, images,
.svg, ...), you should configure your testing environment to properly process them. Eg, in case of Jest you might want configuring some
moduleNameMapper.
next-page-tester expects to run into a JSDOM environment. If using Jest add this line to your
jest configuration:
"testEnvironment": "jsdom",
Since Next.js is not designed to run in a JSDOM environment we need to setup the default JSDOM to allow a smoother testing experience. By default,
next-page-tester will:
window.scrollTo and
IntersectionObserver mocks
However, you may choose to skip the auto cleanup & helpers initialisation by setting the
NPT_SKIP_AUTO_SETUP env variable to
true. You can do this with
cross-env like so:
cross-env NPT_SKIP_AUTO_SETUP=true jest
If using Jest v26 you might need to patch it in order to load modules with proper server/client environments. Maintenance efforts will target latest Jest version.
Under examples folder we're documenting the testing cases which
next-page-tester enables.
next-page-tester focuses on supporting only the last version of Next.js and Jest:
|next-page-tester
|next.js
|Jest
|v0.1.0 -> v0.7.0
|v9.X.X
|v26.X.X
|v0.8.0 -> v0.22.0
|v10.0.0 -> v10.0.7
|v0.23.0 -> v0.25.X
|v10.0.8 -> v11.0.X
|v0.26.0 -> v0.27.X
|v10.0.8 -> v11.0.X
|v27.X.X
|v0.28.0 -> v0.28.X
|v11.1.0
|v0.29.0 +
|v11.1.1 +
Since:
please note that we cannot guarantee support for future versions of Next.js out of the box. Even patch or minor versions could break. In this case you'll have to wait for a new
next-page-tester version to be released.
Contributions are very welcome and we do our best to support external contributors.
req and
res objects are mocked with node-mocks-http
@types/react-dom and
@types/webpack when using Typescript in
strict mode due to this bug
useDocument option
useDocument option is partially implemented and might be unstable.
The first suggested way to mock network requests, consists of mocking at network layer with libraries like
Mock service worker and
Mirage JS.
Another viable approach might consist of mocking the global
fetch object with libraries like
fetch-mock.
In case you wanted a more traditional approach involving mocking the user land modules responsible for fetching data, you need to consider an extra step: since
next-page-tester isolates modules between "client" and "server" rendering, those mocks that are created in tests (client context) won't execute in server context (eg. data fetching methods).
To overcome that, we need to "taint" such modules to (preserve/share) their identity between "client" and "server" context by passing them through the
sharedModules option.
test('as a user I want to mock a module in client & server environment', async () => {
const stub = jest.spyOn(api, 'getData').mockReturnValue(Promise.resolve('data'))
const { render } = await getPage({
route: '/page',
nextRoot,
sharedModules: [`${process.cwd()}/src/path/to/my/module`],
});
expect(stub).toHaveBeenCalledTimes(1); // this was executed in your data fetching method
}
You can set cookies by appending them to
document.cookie before calling
getPage.
next-page-tester will propagate cookies to
ctx.req.headers.cookie so they will be available to data fetching methods. This also applies to subsequent fetching methods calls triggered by client side navigation.
test('authenticated page', async () => {
document.cookie = 'SessionId=super=secret';
document.cookie = 'SomeOtherCookie=SomeOtherValue';
const { render } = await getPage({
route: '/authenticated',
});
render();
});
Note:
document.cookie does not get cleaned up automatically. You'll have to clear it manually after each test to keep everything in isolation.
Next.js
Link component invokes
window.scrollTo on click which is not implemented in JSDOM environment. In order to fix the error you should set up your test environment or provide your own
window.scrollTo mock.
This warning means that your page renders differently between server and browser. This can be an expected behavior or signal a bug in your code.
This warning means that your application during rendering process performs some network requests which have not been mocked. You should find them and mock as needed.
trailingSlash option
_error page
debug option to log execution info
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Andrea Carraro
💻 🚇 ⚠️ 🚧
|
Matej Šnuderl
💻 🚇 ⚠️ 👀 🤔 📖
|
Jason Williams
🤔
|
arelaxend
🐛
|
kfazinic
🐛
|
Tomasz Rondio
🐛
|
Alexander Mendes
💻
|
Jan Sepke
🐛
|
DavidOrchard
🐛
|
Doaa Ismael
🐛
|
Andrew Hurle
🐛
|
massimeddu-sonic
🐛
|
Jess Telford
🐛
|
Joseph
🐛 💻
|
Gergo Tolnai
🐛 💻
|
Brett
🐛
|
Vlad Elagin
📖
|
Daniel Stockman
💻
|
madeuz
💻
|
Dr. Derek Austin
🐛 💻
|
Feargal
🐛
|
Jan R. Biasi
🐛 💻
|
Otávio Augusto Soares
🐛
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!