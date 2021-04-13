Use Workbox with
Next.js and
easily enable offline functionality in your application!
$ npm install --save next-offline
$ yarn add next-offline
There are two important things to set up, first we need
next-offline to wrap your next config.
If you haven't yet, create a
next.config.js in your project.
// next.config.js
const withOffline = require('next-offline')
const nextConfig = {
...
}
module.exports = withOffline(nextConfig)
Next we need to make sure our the application is properly serving the service worker, this setup depends on how you're hosting your application. There is documentation below. If you're not using Now 2.0, the Now 1.0 example should work in most circumstances.
Because service workers are so powerful, the API has some restrictions built in. For example, service workers must be served on the domain they're being used on - you can't use a CDN.
You'll want to use the next.js custom server API. The easiest way to do that is creating a
server.js that looks like this:
const { createServer } = require('http')
const { join } = require('path')
const { parse } = require('url')
const next = require('next')
const app = next({ dev: process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' })
const handle = app.getRequestHandler()
app.prepare()
.then(() => {
createServer((req, res) => {
const parsedUrl = parse(req.url, true)
const { pathname } = parsedUrl
// handle GET request to /service-worker.js
if (pathname === '/service-worker.js') {
const filePath = join(__dirname, '.next', pathname)
app.serveStatic(req, res, filePath)
} else {
handle(req, res, parsedUrl)
}
})
.listen(3000, () => {
console.log(`> Ready on http://localhost:${3000}`)
})
})
You can read more about custom servers in the Next.js docs
If you're not hosting with Now, I'd probably follow the Now 1.0 approach because the custom server API can enable a lot of functionality, it just simply doesn't work well with Now 2.0 🙇♂️
Because Now 2.0 works so different than the previous version, so does serving the service worker. There are a few different ways to do this, but I'd recommend checking out this now2 example app. The changes to be aware of are in the now.json and next.config.js.
By default
next-offline will register a service worker with the script below, this is automatically added to your client side bundle once
withOffline is invoked.
if ('serviceWorker' in navigator) {
window.addEventListener('load', function () {
navigator.serviceWorker.register('/service-worker.js', { scope: '/' }).then(function (registration) {
console.log('SW registered: ', registration)
}).catch(function (registrationError) {
console.log('SW registration failed: ', registrationError)
})
})
}
Alternative to compile-time, you can take control of registering/unregistering in your application code by using the
next-offline/runtime module.
import { register, unregister } from 'next-offline/runtime'
class App extends React.Component {
componentDidMount () {
register()
}
componentWillUnmount () {
unregister()
}
..
}
If you're handling registration on your own, pass
dontAutoRegisterSw to next-offline.
// next.config.js
const withOffline = require('next-offline')
module.exports = withOffline({ dontAutoRegisterSw: true })
If you're new to workbox, I'd recommend reading this quick guide -- anything inside of
worboxOpts will be passed to
workbox-webpack-plugin.
Define a
workboxOpts object in your
next.config.js and it will gets passed to workbox-webpack-plugin. Workbox is what
next-offline uses under the hood to generate the service worker, you can learn more about it here.
// next.config.js
const withOffline = require('next-offline')
const nextConfig = {
workboxOpts: {
...
}
}
module.exports = withOffline(nextConfig)
On top of the workbox options, next-offline has some options built in flags to give you finer grain control over how your service worker gets generated.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Default
|generateSw
|Boolean
|If false, next-offline will not generate a service worker and will instead try to modify workboxOpts.swSrc
|true
|dontAutoRegisterSw
|Boolean
|If true, next-offline won't automatically push the registration script into the application code. This is required if you're using runtime registration or are handling registration on your own.
|false
|devSwSrc
|String
|Path to be registered by next-offline during development. By default next-offline will register a noop during development
|false
|generateInDevMode
|Boolean
|If true, the service worker will also be generated in development mode. Otherwise the service worker defined in devSwSrc will be used.
|false
|registerSwPrefix
|String
|If your service worker isn't at the root level of your application, this can help you prefix the path. This is useful if you'd like your service worker on foobar.com/my/long/path/service-worker.js. This affects the [scope](https://developers.google.com/web/ilt/pwa/introduction-to-service-worker#registration_and_scope) of your service worker.
|false
|scope
|String
|This is passed to the automatically registered service worker allowing increase or decrease what the service worker has control of.
|"/"
By default
next-offline has the following blanket runtime caching strategy. If you customize
next-offline with
workboxOpts, the default behaviour will not be passed into
workbox-webpack-plugin. This article is great at breaking down various different cache recipes.
{
runtimeCaching: [
{
urlPattern: /^https?.*/,
handler: 'NetworkFirst',
options: {
cacheName: 'offlineCache',
expiration: {
maxEntries: 200
}
}
}
]
}
// next.config.js
const withOffline = require('next-offline')
module.exports = withOffline({
workboxOpts: {
runtimeCaching: [
{
urlPattern: /.png$/,
handler: 'CacheFirst'
},
{
urlPattern: /api/,
handler: 'NetworkFirst',
options: {
cacheableResponse: {
statuses: [0, 200],
headers: {
'x-test': 'true'
}
}
}
}
]
}
})
If your application doesn't live on the root of your domain, you can use
registerSwPrefix. This is helpful if your application is on domain.com/my/custom/path because by default
next-offline assumes your application is on domain.com and will try to register domain.com/service-worker.js. We can't support using
assetPrefix because service workers must be served on the root domain. For a technical breakdown on that limitation, see the following link: Is it possible to serve service workers from CDN/remote origin?
By default
next-offline will precache all the Next.js webpack emitted files and the user-defined static ones (inside
/static) - essentially everything that is exported as well.
If you'd like to include some more or change the origin of your static files use the given workbox options:
workboxOpts: {
modifyUrlPrefix: {
'app': assetPrefix,
},
runtimeCaching: {...}
}
By default
next-offline will add a no-op service worker in development. If you want to provide your own pass its filepath to
devSwSrc option. This is particularly useful if you want to test web push notifications in development, for example.
// next.config.js
const withOffline = require('next-offline')
module.exports = withOffline({
devSwSrc: '/path/to/my/dev/service-worker.js'
})
You can disable this behavior by setting the
generateInDevMode option to
true.
In next-offline@3.0.0 we've rewritten the export functionality to work in more cases, more reliably, with less code thanks to some of the additions in Next 7.0.0!
You can read more about exporting at Next.js docs but next offline should Just Work™️.
If you're upgrading to the latest version of
next-offline I recommend glancing at what's been added/changed inside of Workbox in 5.x releases along with the 4.0 release which included the breaking changes. Next Offline's API hasn't changed, but a core dependency has!
Questions? Feedback? Please let me know
next-offline is a lerna monorepo which uses yarn workspaces. After cloning the repo, run the following
$ yarn bootstrap
This will ensure your development version of next-offline is symlinked in the examples & tests which should allow you to quickly make changes!
