nn

next-nprogress

by Sergio Xalambrí
1.4.0 (see all)

Next.js HOC to integrate NProgress inside your app

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

521

GitHub Stars

149

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Next.js Progress Bar

Readme

next-nprogress

Next.js HOC to integrate NProgress inside your app.

This is configured to run only after a delay of (default) 300ms. This means if the page change takes too long it will render the progress bar, but if it's fast enough it will avoid rendering it.

Installation

yarn add next-nprogress

Usage

Component

Import it inside your pages/_app.js;

import NProgress from "next-nprogress/component";

Render the component in your custom App container:

<NProgress />

That's it. Now NProgress will work automatically and render the correct styles using styled-jsx.

Higher order component

Import it inside your pages/_app.js;

import withNProgress from "next-nprogress";

Wrap your custom App container with it

const msDelay = 1000; // default is 300
export default withNProgress(msDelay)(MyApp);

Internally it will use the NProgress component and render it alongside your application.

Advanced Config

You can configure further configure NProgress using its configuration options.

Configure the component:

<NProgress
  color="#29d"
  options={{ trickleSpeed: 50 }}
  showAfterMs={300}
  spinner
/>

Configure the HOC:

const msDelay = 200;
const options = { trickleSpeed: 50 };
export default withNProgress(msDelay, options)(MyApp);

