Next.js HOC to integrate NProgress inside your app.

This is configured to run only after a delay of (default) 300ms. This means if the page change takes too long it will render the progress bar, but if it's fast enough it will avoid rendering it.

Installation

yarn add next-nprogress

Usage

Component

Import it inside your pages/_app.js ;

import NProgress from "next-nprogress/component" ;

Render the component in your custom App container:

<NProgress />

That's it. Now NProgress will work automatically and render the correct styles using styled-jsx.

Higher order component

Import it inside your pages/_app.js ;

import withNProgress from "next-nprogress" ;

Wrap your custom App container with it

const msDelay = 1000 ; export default withNProgress(msDelay)(MyApp);

Internally it will use the NProgress component and render it alongside your application.

Advanced Config

You can configure further configure NProgress using its configuration options.

Configure the component:

<NProgress color= "#29d" options={{ trickleSpeed : 50 }} showAfterMs={ 300 } spinner />

Configure the HOC: