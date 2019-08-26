Next.js plugin for Web Manifest and PWA
worker_threads is not supported on now platform.
npm install --save next-manifest
or
yarn add next-manifest
// next.config.js
const withManifest = require('next-manifest');
const defaults = {
// next-manifest options
outout: './static'/',
// manifest options
name: 'PWA',
icons: [
{
"src": "/static/icons/icon-192x192.png",
"sizes": "192x192",
"type": "image/png"
},
{
"src": "/static/icons/icon-512x512.png",
"sizes": "512x512",
"type": "image/png"
}
]
}
module.exports = withManifest({
manifest: {
...defaults
}
});
After build is over without errors,
manifest.json will be created at
output
Web manifest must be declared in your HTML pages using a link tag at the head of your document. Not only manifest link, also both of
meta,
viewport and
theme-color will be needed for your PWA, like below:
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1" />
<meta name="theme-color" content="#000000" />
<link rel="manifest" href="/static/manifest/manifest.json" />
for your convenience, this plugin supports
Manifest component. You can place
Manifest component under
<Head> component in
_document.js with props.
// pages/_document.js
import Manifest from 'next-manifest/manifest'
<Head>
<Manifest />
</Head>
if you want to update the values in tags, pass the content and href value to the component
// pages/_document.js
import Manifest from 'next-manifest/manifest'
<Head>
<Manifest
// path for manifest will be deploying
href='/static/manifest/manifest.json'
// color for `theme-color`
themeColor='#F0F0F0'
// scale for `viewport` meta tag
initialScale='1'
/>
</Head>
See the example project to understand.
MIT © Jimmy Moon