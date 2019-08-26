openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nm

next-manifest

by Jimmy Moon
3.0.1 (see all)

Next.js plugins for Web Manifest and PWA

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

next-manifest

Next.js plugin for Web Manifest and PWA

Updates

  • After 3.x, icon generating is deprecated because of worker_threads is not supported on now platform.

Installation

npm install --save next-manifest

or

yarn add next-manifest

Usage

// next.config.js
const withManifest = require('next-manifest');
const defaults = {
  // next-manifest options
  outout: './static'/',
  // manifest options
  name: 'PWA',
  icons: [
    {
      "src": "/static/icons/icon-192x192.png",
      "sizes": "192x192",
      "type": "image/png"
    },
    {
      "src": "/static/icons/icon-512x512.png",
      "sizes": "512x512",
      "type": "image/png"
    }
  ]
}
module.exports = withManifest({
  manifest: {
    ...defaults
  }
});

manifest.json

After build is over without errors, manifest.json will be created at output

Deploying a manifest with more meta for PWA

Web manifest must be declared in your HTML pages using a link tag at the head of your document. Not only manifest link, also both of meta, viewport and theme-color will be needed for your PWA, like below:

<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1" />
<meta name="theme-color" content="#000000" />
<link rel="manifest" href="/static/manifest/manifest.json" />

for your convenience, this plugin supports Manifest component. You can place Manifest component under <Head> component in _document.js with props.

// pages/_document.js
import Manifest from 'next-manifest/manifest'

<Head>
  <Manifest />
</Head>

if you want to update the values in tags, pass the content and href value to the component

// pages/_document.js
import Manifest from 'next-manifest/manifest'

<Head>
  <Manifest
    // path for manifest will be deploying
    href='/static/manifest/manifest.json'
    // color for `theme-color`
    themeColor='#F0F0F0'
    // scale for `viewport` meta tag
    initialScale='1'
  />
</Head>

See the example project to understand.

License

MIT © Jimmy Moon

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial