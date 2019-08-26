Next.js plugin for Web Manifest and PWA

After 3.x, icon generating is deprecated because of worker_threads is not supported on now platform.

Installation

npm install --save next-manifest

or

yarn add next-manifest

Usage

const withManifest = require ( 'next-manifest' ); const defaults = { outout : './static' / ', // manifest options name: ' PWA ', icons: [ { "src": "/static/icons/icon-192x192.png", "sizes": "192x192", "type": "image/png" }, { "src": "/static/icons/icon-512x512.png", "sizes": "512x512", "type": "image/png" } ] } module.exports = withManifest({ manifest: { ...defaults } });

After build is over without errors, manifest.json will be created at output

Deploying a manifest with more meta for PWA

Web manifest must be declared in your HTML pages using a link tag at the head of your document. Not only manifest link, also both of meta , viewport and theme-color will be needed for your PWA, like below:

< meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1" /> < meta name = "theme-color" content = "#000000" /> < link rel = "manifest" href = "/static/manifest/manifest.json" />

for your convenience, this plugin supports Manifest component. You can place Manifest component under <Head> component in _document.js with props.

import Manifest from 'next-manifest/manifest' <Head> < Manifest /> </ Head >

if you want to update the values in tags, pass the content and href value to the component

import Manifest from 'next-manifest/manifest' <Head> < Manifest // path for manifest will be deploying href = '/static/manifest/manifest.json' // color for ` theme-color ` themeColor = '#F0F0F0' // scale for ` viewport ` meta tag initialScale = '1' /> </ Head >

See the example project to understand.

License

MIT © Jimmy Moon