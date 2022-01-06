JSON logging patcher for Next.js

Description

This is a library to patch the logging functions used by Next.js, to have them output to stdout as newline-delimited JSON. This allows a Next.js application to log service events in a format that's compatible with log aggregators, without needing a custom Next.js server.

This works by importing Next.js' inbuilt logger via require , and replacing the logging methods with custom ones. It uses pino to output JSON formatted logs, preserving Next.js' message and prefix, but adding timestamp, hostname and more.

From v2.0.0 onwards, this library also patches the global console methods, to catch additional logs that Next.js makes directly to console . While pino logging remains intact, this may cause issues with other libraries which patch or use console methods. Use the next-only preset to opt-out of this patching.

Example Logs

Before:

ready - started server on http://localhost:3000 info - Using external babel configuration from .babelrc event - compiled successfully

After:

{ "level" : 30 , "time" : 1609160882850 , "pid" : 18493 , "hostname" : "MyHostname" , "name" : "next.js" , "msg" : "started server on http://localhost:3000" , "prefix" : "ready" } { "level" : 30 , "time" : 1609160883607 , "pid" : 18493 , "hostname" : "MyHostname" , "name" : "next.js" , "msg" : "Using external babel configuration from .babelrc" , "prefix" : "info" } { "level" : 30 , "time" : 1609160885675 , "pid" : 18493 , "hostname" : "MyHostname" , "name" : "next.js" , "msg" : "compiled successfully" , "prefix" : "event" }

Usage

First, install this package. You can do this with whatever Node package manager you're using in your project.

npm install next-logger yarn add next-logger

Then add a NODE_OPTIONS string to your Next.js start script, to require in the logger.

NODE_OPTIONS= '-r next-logger' next start

Adding to package.json Scripts

You can add this directly to your package.json scripts, to make it easier to start your service.

"scripts" : { "start" : "NODE_OPTIONS='-r next-logger' next start" , },

Presets

To support opting out of some patches, this library supports "presets". These can be used as above, with /presets/<PRESET_NAME> appended, for example: NODE_OPTIONS='-r next-logger/presets/next-only' .

The following presets are supported:

next-logger/presets/all - this includes all the patches this library supports. Using the library without a preset specified will use this preset.

- this includes all the patches this library supports. Using the library without a preset specified will use this preset. next-logger/presets/next-only - this only includes patches specifically for the Next.js logger object.

Custom Logger

By default, this library uses an instance of Pino with a modified logMethod , to give reasonable out-the-box behaviour for JSON logging. If you need logs in a different format, for example to change the message field or transform logged objects, you can provide your own instance of Pino to the library.

This is done by creating a next-logger.config.js file in the root of your project. The file should be a CommonJS module, and a function returning your custom Pino instance should be exported in a field called logger . This function will be called with the library's default Pino configuration, to allow you to extend it's behaviour (or completely replace it).

For example:

const pino = require ( 'pino' ) const logger = defaultConfig => pino({ ...defaultConfig, messageKey : 'message' , mixin : () => ({ name : 'custom-pino-instance' }), }) module .exports = { logger, }

Breaking Changes on >=1.0.0