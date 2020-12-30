The minimalistic localization solution for Next.js, powered by Rosetta
and Next.js 10 Internationalized Routing.
getStaticProps
yarn add next-localization
See
example for full example and locale setup.
Your
_app.js.
import { I18nProvider } from 'next-localization';
import { useRouter } from 'next/router';
export default function MyApp({ Component, pageProps }) {
const router = useRouter();
const { lngDict, ...rest } = pageProps;
return (
<I18nProvider lngDict={lngDict} locale={router.locale}>
<Component {...rest} />
</I18nProvider>
);
}
Any functional component.
import { useI18n } from 'next-localization';
import { useRouter } from 'next/router';
import Link from 'next/link';
const HomePage = () => {
const router = useRouter();
const i18n = useI18n();
// or
const i18nPlural = i18n.withPlural();
return (
<>
<h1>
{i18n.t('title')}}, {i18n.t('welcome', { username })}
</h1>
<p>{i18nPlural('products_count', { items: 2 })}</p>
<Link href="/" locale="en">
<a>Change language to (en)</a>
</Link>
</>
);
};
Checkout the full example.
The same steps works with
getServerSideProps.
Built-in with Next.js 10 Internationalized Routing
We rely on the native platform api
Intl. If you need to support older browsers (e.g IE11) use polyfills.
We provide a small pluralization
i18n.withPlural utility function. It returns the same
ì18n interface but handles number values as pluralization. The implementation uses
Intl.PluralRules.
import { useRouter } from 'next/router';
import { I18nProvider, useI18n } from 'next-localization';
function Root() {
const router = useRouter();
return (
<I18nProvider
lngDict={{
warning: 'WARNING: {{birds}}',
birds: {
other: 'birds',
one: 'bird',
two: 'two birds',
few: 'some birds'
}
}}
locale={router.locale}>
<Child />
</I18nProvider>
);
}
function Child() {
const i18n = useI18n();
const router = useRouter();
const t = i18n.withPlural();
return <p>{t('warning', { birds: 2 })}</p>; // WARNING: two birds
}
Use
DateTimeFormat,
NumberFormat directly or rely on an external library. The integration will look very similiar.
import { useRouter } from 'next/router';
import { I18nProvider } from 'next-localization';
function Root() {
return (
<I18nProvider
lngDict={{
copyright: 'Copyright: {{date}}'
}}
locale={'en'}>
<Child />
</I18nProvider>
);
}
function Child() {
const router = useRouter();
const date = new Intl.DateTimeFormat(router.locale).format(new Date());
return <p>{t('copyright', { date })}</p>; // Copyright: 8/30/2020
}
If you need access to the
i18n outside of react or react hooks, you can create a custom
i18n instance and pass it to the
I18nProvider.
It's the same interface as
useI18n returns.
import { I18nProvider } from 'next-localization';
import { useRouter } from 'next/router';
const i18n = I18n({
en: { hello: 'Hello, world!' }
});
export default function MyApp({ Component, pageProps }) {
const router = useRouter();
const { lngDict, ...rest } = pageProps;
return (
<I18nProvider i18nInstance={i18n} lngDict={lngDict} locale={router.locale}>
<Component {...rest} />
</I18nProvider>
);
}
Don't forget that a locale change will rerender all components under the
I18nProvider provider.
It's safe to create multiple providers with different language dictionaries. This can be useful if you want to split it into different namespaces.
Here you can see an example how to lazy-load a component with a different locale file. Code splitting is ensured by embedding the JSON file via the babel macro json.macro.
Depending on your application
next-localization might not be sufficient to internationalize your application. You still need to consider:
With some effort those points are very easy to solve and you can still base on a very lightweight localization strategy.