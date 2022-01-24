Validate NEXT.js API Routes with joi 😄
yarn add next-joi
This package does not bundle with
next.js or
joi, so you will need to install them separately.
The validation function will check the incoming request against the defined validation schemas. If the request does not comply with the schemas, it will be aborted immediately, and (by default) a
400 BAD REQUEST response will be returned. It is possible to customize this error handling by passing a custom
onValidationError function to the primary factory function.
lib/middlewares/validation.ts
import withJoi from "next-joi";
export default withJoi({
onValidationError: (_, res) => {
res.status(400).end();
},
});
If you are using standard NEXT.js API Routes, you may use the validation function to wrap your route definition and pass along the validation schema:
import Joi from "joi";
import validate from "/lib/middlewares/validation";
const schema = Joi.object({
birthdate: Joi.date().iso(),
email: Joi.string().email().required(),
name: Joi.string().required(),
});
export default validate({ body: schema }, (req, res) => {
// This function will be only executed if the incoming request complies
// with the validation schema defined above.
});
connect-like middlewares
If your routes are powered by using a package such as
next-connect, you can still use
next-joi!
The middleware function is ready to work with
connect just out-of-the-box:
import Joi from "joi";
import connect from "next-connect";
import validate from "/lib/middlewares/validation";
const schema = Joi.object({
birthdate: Joi.date().iso(),
email: Joi.string().email().required(),
name: Joi.string().required(),
});
export default connect().post(validate({ body: schema }), (req, res) => {
// This function will be only executed if the incoming request complies
// with the validation schema defined above.
}))
withJoi(config?) => validate
This factory function may optionally receive a configuration object. It will return the actual validation function (
validate) that can be used as API route middleware.
config
Optional
If omitted,
next-joi will use a default configuration.
config.onValidationError
Required
Custom error function to handle validation errors. It will receive the API request, response, and validation error.
import withJoi from "next-joi";
export default withJoi({
onValidationError: (req, res, error) => {
res.status(400).end();
},
});
validate(schemas, handler)
The
validate function has support to check the following request fields:
body,
headers and
query. The first argument for this function should always be an object with the desired validation schemas.
schemas
Required
Even if empty, this argument is required.
schemas.body
Optional
A valid
joi schema.
schemas.headers
Optional
Note: since most of the time, you may receive more headers than expected, it is a good practice to make this schema always support
unknownkeys. Otherwise, the validation will fail.
A valid
joi schema.
schemas.query
Optional
A valid
joi schema.
handler
Optional
A valid
next API Route handler. If you are using the
validate function without a
connect-like middleware engine, this argument becomes mandatory.
Example:
const handler = function (req: NextApiRequest, res: NextApiResponse) {
// implementation
};
export default validate({}, handler);