Next.js + Images

Import images in Next.js (jpg, jpeg, png, svg, fig, ico, webp, jp2 and avif images by default).

Features

Load images from local computer

Load images from remote (CDN for example) by setting assetPrefix

Inline small images to Base64 for reducing http requests

Adds a content hash to the file name so images can get cached

Installation

npm install --save next-images

or

yarn add next-images

Usage

Create a next.config.js in your project

const withImages = require ( 'next-images' ) module .exports = withImages()

Optionally you can add your custom Next.js configuration as parameter

const withImages = require ( 'next-images' ) module .exports = withImages({ webpack(config, options) { return config } })

And in your components or pages simply import your images:

export default () => < div > < img src = {require( ' . / my-image.jpg ')} /> </ div >

or

import img from './my-image.jpg' export default () => < div > < img src = {img} /> </ div >

Options

assetPrefix

You can serve remote images by setting assetPrefix option.

Dynamic (runtime) asset prefixes are also supported, you can enable this feature by setting dynamicAssetPrefix to true .

Example usage:

const withImages = require ( 'next-images' ) module .exports = withImages({ assetPrefix : 'https://example.com' , dynamicAssetPrefix : true , webpack(config, options) { return config } })

InlineImageLimit

Inlines images with sizes below inlineImageLimit to Base64. Default value is 8192.

Example usage:

const withImages = require ( 'next-images' ) module .exports = withImages({ inlineImageLimit : 16384 , webpack(config, options) { return config } })

Exclude

Folders that you want to exclude from the loader. Useful for svg-react-loader for example.

Example usage:

const path = require ( 'path' ); const withImages = require ( 'next-images' ) module .exports = withImages({ exclude : path.resolve(__dirname, 'src/assets/svg' ), webpack(config, options) { return config } })

File Extensions

You have the power to specifiy the file extensions you'd like to pass to this loader configuration. This is helpful for adding image types that behave similarly, but are not included by default. It's also helpful in the same way that exclude is helpful, because you can exclude all SVGs (not just one from a specific folder).

TypeScript Users: If you exclude a file suffix, please note our shipped types declaration file will be incorrect. You'll want to use declaration merging or override dependencies for the same file suffixes as needed.

Please note: If you have issues with a file suffix not included in our default list (["jpg", "jpeg", "png", "svg", "gif", "ico", "webp", "jp2", "avif"]), we won't be able to guarantee bug support.

Example usage:

const withImages = require ( 'next-images' ) module .exports = withImages({ fileExtensions : [ "jpg" , "jpeg" , "png" , "gif" ], webpack(config, options) { return config } })

Name

You can change the structure of the generated file names by passing the name option:

const withImages = require ( 'next-images' ) module .exports = withImages({ name : "[name].[hash:base64:8].[ext]" , webpack(config, options) { return config } })

The default value is "[name]-[hash].[ext]" . Documentation for available tokens like [name] , [hash] , etc can be found in webpack/loader-utils

ES Modules

By default, file-loader generates JS modules that use the ES modules syntax. There are some cases in which using ES modules is beneficial, like in the case of module concatenation and tree shaking.

ES Modules are disabled by default. You can enable them by using esModule config option:

const withImages = require ( 'next-images' ) module .exports = withImages({ esModule : true , webpack(config, options) { return config } })

By enabling ES modules you should change your require statements and get default property out of them:

<img src={ require ( "./img.png" ).default}>

import statement should be as before.

import img from "./img.png" ;

Typescript

Typescript doesn't know how interpret imported images. next-images package contains definitions for image modules, you need to add reference to next-images types into a type definition file, e.g. additional.d.ts , and then reference this from tsconfig.json .

{ ... "include" : [ "next-env.d.ts" , "**/*.ts" , "**/*.tsx" , "additional.d.ts" ], ... }

See the Next.js docs for more information.

With next/image

Base4/Data URL encoding is not supported when using the next/image component for image optimization. To deactivate inline images you can set the inlineImageLimit to false :

const withImages = require ( 'next-images' ) module .exports = withImages({ inlineImageLimit : false })

