The easiest way to translate your NextJs apps.
Although NextJs provides internationalised routing directly, it does not handle any management of translation content, or the actual translation functionality itself. All NextJs does is keep your locales and URLs in sync.
To complement this,
next-i18next provides the remaining functionality – management of translation content, and components/hooks to translate your React components – while fully supporting SSG/SSR, multiple namespaces, codesplitting, etc.
While
next-i18next uses i18next and react-i18next under the hood, users of
next-i18next simply need to include their translation content as JSON files and don't have to worry about much else.
Easy to set up, easy to use: setup only takes a few steps, and configuration is simple.
No other requirements:
next-i18next simplifies internationalisation for your NextJs app without extra dependencies.
Production ready:
next-i18next supports passing translations and configuration options into pages as props with SSG/SSR support.
Your
next-i18next.config.js file will provide configuration for
next-i18next.
After configuration,
appWithTranslation allows us to use the
t (translate) function in our components via hooks.
Then we add
serverSideTranslation to getStaticProps or getServerSideProps (depending on your case) in our page-level components.
Now our NextJs app is fully translatable!
yarn add next-i18next
You need to also have
react and
next installed.
By default,
next-i18next expects your translations to be organised as such:
.
└── public
└── locales
├── en
| └── common.json
└── de
└── common.json
This structure can also be seen in the simple example.
If you want to structure your translations/namespaces in a custom way, you will need to pass modified
localePath and
localeStructure values into the initialisation config.
First, create a
next-i18next.config.js file in the root of your project. The syntax for the nested
i18n object comes from NextJs directly.
This tells
next-i18next what your
defaultLocale and other locales are, so that it can preload translations on the server:
next-i18next.config.js
module.exports = {
i18n: {
defaultLocale: 'en',
locales: ['en', 'de'],
},
};
Now, create or modify your
next.config.js file, by passing the
i18n object into your
next.config.js file, to enable localised URL routing:
next.config.js
const { i18n } = require('./next-i18next.config');
module.exports = {
i18n,
};
There are three functions that
next-i18next exports, which you will need to use to translate your project:
This is a HOC which wraps your
_app:
import { appWithTranslation } from 'next-i18next';
const MyApp = ({ Component, pageProps }) => <Component {...pageProps} />;
export default appWithTranslation(MyApp);
The
appWithTranslation HOC is primarily responsible for adding a
I18nextProvider.
This is an async function that you need to include on your page-level components, via either
getStaticProps or
getServerSideProps (depending on your use case):
import { serverSideTranslations } from 'next-i18next/serverSideTranslations';
export async function getStaticProps({ locale }) {
return {
props: {
...(await serverSideTranslations(locale, ['common', 'footer'])),
// Will be passed to the page component as props
},
};
}
Note that
serverSideTranslations must be imported from
next-i18next/serverSideTranslations – this is a separate module that contains NodeJs-specific code.
Also, note that
serverSideTranslations is not compatible with
getInitialProps, as it only can execute in a server environment, whereas
getInitialProps is called on the client side when navigating between pages.
The
serverSideTranslations HOC is primarily responsible for passing translations and configuration options into pages, as props – you need to add it to any page that has translations.
This is the hook which you'll actually use to do the translation itself. The
useTranslation hook comes from
react-i18next, but can be imported from
next-i18next directly:
import { useTranslation } from 'next-i18next';
export const Footer = () => {
const { t } = useTranslation('footer');
return (
<footer>
<p>{t('description')}</p>
</footer>
);
};
By default,
next-i18next will send all your namespaces down to the client on each initial request. This can be an appropriate approach for smaller apps with less content, but a lot of apps will benefit from splitting namespaces based on route.
To do that, you can pass an array of required namespaces for each page into
serverSideTranslations. You can see this approach in examples/simple/pages/index.js. Passing in an empty array of required namespaces will send no namespaces.
Note:
useTranslation provides namespaces to the component that you use it in. However,
serverSideTranslations provides the total available namespaces to the entire React tree and belongs on the page level. Both are required.
If you need to modify more advanced configuration options, you can pass them via
next-i18next.config.js. For example:
const path = require('path');
module.exports = {
i18n: {
defaultLocale: 'en',
locales: ['en', 'de'],
},
localePath: path.resolve('./my/custom/path'),
};
Some
i18next plugins (which you can pass into
config.use) are unserialisable, as they contain functions and other JavaScript primitives.
You may run into this if your use case is more advanced. You'll see NextJs throw an error like:
Error: Error serializing `._nextI18Next.userConfig.use[0].process` returned from `getStaticProps` in "/my-page".
Reason: `function` cannot be serialized as JSON. Please only return JSON serializable data types.
To fix this, you'll need to set
config.serializeConfig to
false, and manually pass your config into
appWithTranslation:
import { appWithTranslation } from 'next-i18next';
import nextI18NextConfig from '../next-i18next.config.js';
const MyApp = ({ Component, pageProps }) => <Component {...pageProps} />;
export default appWithTranslation(MyApp, nextI18NextConfig);
import { serverSideTranslations } from 'next-i18next/serverSideTranslations';
import nextI18NextConfig from '../next-i18next.config.js';
export const getStaticProps = async ({ locale }) => ({
props: {
...(await serverSideTranslations(
locale,
['common', 'footer'],
nextI18NextConfig
)),
},
});
Because resources are loaded once when the server is started, any changes made to your translation JSON files in development will not be loaded until the server is restarted.
In production this does not tend to be an issue, but in development you may want to see updates to your translation JSON files without having to restart your development server each time. To do this, set the
reloadOnPrerender config option to
true.
This option will reload your translations whenever
serverSideTranslations is called (in
getStaticProps or
getServerSideProps). If you are using
serverSideTranslations in
getServerSideProps, it is recommended to disable
reloadOnPrerender in production environments as to avoid reloading resources on each server call.
|Key
|Default value
defaultNS
'common'
localeExtension
'json'
localePath
'./public/locales'
localeStructure
'{{lng}}/{{ns}}'
reloadOnPrerender
false
serializeConfig
true
strictMode
true
use (for plugins)
[]
All other i18next options can be passed in as well.
In some use cases, you might want to load a translation file dynamically without having to use
serverSideTranslations. This can be especially useful for lazy-loaded components that you don't want slowing down pages.
This can easily be done by using addResourceBundle:
import { i18n } from 'next-i18next'
const Component = () => {
const { locale } = useRouter()
useEffect(() => {
i18n.addResourceBundle(locale, '<namespace name>')
}, [])
}
To migrate from previous versions to the version 8, check out the v8-migration guide
Some serverless PaaS may not be able to locate the path of your translations and require additional configuration. If you have filesystem issues using
serverSideTranslations, set
config.localePath to use
path.resolve. An example can be found here.
For Docker deployment, note that if you use the
Dockerfile from Next.js docs do not forget to copy
next.config.js and
next-i18next.config.js into the Docker image.
COPY --from=builder /app/next.config.js ./next.config.js
COPY --from=builder /app/next-i18next.config.js ./next-i18next.config.js
If you choose to use an i18next backend different to the built-in i18next-fs-backend, you will need to ensure the translation resources are loaded before you call the
t function.
Since React suspense is not yet supported for SSR, this can be solved in 2 different ways:
1) Preload the namespaces:
Set the
ns option, like in this example. Doing this will ensure all translation resources are loaded on initialization.
2) Check the ready flag:
If you cannot or do not want to provide the
ns array, calls to the
t function will cause namespaces to be loaded on the fly. This means you'll need to handle the "not ready" state by checking
ready === true or
props.tReady === true. Not doing so will result in rendering your translations before they loaded, which will cause "save missing" be called despite the translations actually existing (just yet not loaded).
This can be done with the useTranslation hook or the withTranslation HOC.
