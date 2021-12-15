A simple and light-weight SEO plugin for Next.js applications.

⚡️ < 1kb gzipped

✨ Zero dependencies

✍️ Designed based on Google Webmaster Guidelines

🦄 TypeScript support

Although next-head-seo supports only essential SEO properties, it would be enough for most websites.

If you need advanced SEO settings such as structured data, use next-seo instead.

Install

$ npm install next-head-seo $ yarn add next-head-seo

Usage

Import next-head-seo on each page component and add the desired properties.

Example:

// pages/example.tsx import NextHeadSeo from 'next-head-seo'; const Page = () => ( <> <h1>Hello!</h1> <NextHeadSeo title="Hello!" description="Some description" canonical="https://example.com/hello" og={{ title: "Open graph title", image: "https://example.com/og.png", }} /> </> ); export default Page // Output: // <head> // <title>Hello!</title> // <meta name="description" content="Some description" /> // <link rel="canonical" href="https://example.com/hello"/> // <meta property="og:title" content="Open graph title"/> // <meta property="og:image" content="https://example.com/og.png"/> // </head>

Default SEO Settings

There are 2 options to configure default SEO properies.

Place default <NextHeadSeo /> on _app.tsx

First option is to place <NextHeadSeo /> with default values on _app.tsx .

// pages/_app.tsx import type { AppProps } from 'next/app' import NextHeadSeo from 'next-head-seo'; function MyApp({ Component, pageProps }: AppProps) { return ( <> {/* Default SEO configuration */} <NextHeadSeo og={{ image: "https://example.com/default-og.png", type: 'article', siteName: 'Your app name', }} twitter={{ card: "summary" }} /> {/* Place <Component /> after <NextHeadSeo /> */} <Component {...pageProps} /> </> ); } export default MyApp

Make sure <NextHeadSeo /> is placed before <Component {...pageProps} /> since next-head-seo respects the latter value for same property name.

Create Wrapper Component for next-head-seo

Alternatively, just create a wrapper component which can be used on each page component. This is more frexible and reliable way to set default values.

Here is an example of wrapper component:

// components/MyPageSeo.tsx import NextHeadSeo from 'next-head-seo'; // types export type MyPageSeoProps = { path: string; title?: string; description?: string; ogImagePath?: string; noindex?: boolean; noTitleTemplate?: boolean; }; export const MyPageSeo: React.FC<MyPageSeoProps> = (props) => { const { path, title = "Default title", description = "Default description", ogImagePath = "/default-og.png", noindex, noTitleTemplate, } = props; // Set APP_ROOT_URL on enviroment variables // e.g. APP_ROOT_URL=https://example.com // https://nextjs.org/docs/basic-features/environment-variables const APP_ROOT_URL = process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_APP_ROOT_URL; // Absolute page url const pageUrl = APP_ROOT_URL + path // Absolute og image url const ogImageUrl = APP_ROOT_URL + ogImagePath return ( <NextHeadSeo title={noTitleTemplate ? title : `${title} - MyAppName`} canonical={pageUrl} description={description} robots={noindex ? 'noindex, nofollow' : undefined} og={{ title, description, url: pageUrl, image: ogImageUrl, type: 'article', siteName: 'MyAppName', }} twitter={{ card: "summary_large_image", }} /> ); };

Then, place <MyPageSeo /> in each page component.

// pages/example.tsx import { MyPageSeo } from "../components/MyPageSeo" const Page = () => ( <> <h1>Hello!</h1> <MyPageSeo path="/example" title="Hello!" noindex={true} /> </> ); export default Page // Output: // <head> // <title>Hello! - MyAppName</title> // <meta name="robots" content="noindex, nofollow"/> // <meta name="description" content="Default description" /> // <link rel="canonical" href="https://example.com/example"/> // <meta property="og:url" content="https://example.com/example"/> // <meta property="og:title" content="Hello!"/> // <meta property="og:description" content="Default description"/> // <meta property="og:image" content="https://example.com//default-og.png"/> // <meta property="og:type" content="article"/> // <meta property="og:site_name" content="MyAppName"/> // <meta name="twitter:card" content="summary_large_image"/> // </head>

Options

All the props for next-head-seo are optional.

Prop Description Type title ✅ Recommended to set on all pages.

Page title. string canonical ✅ Recommended to set on all pages.

Canonical URL of the page. string robots Set noindex, nofollow only when you don't want the page to be indexed on search engines. Otherwise you don't have to use this prop. "noindex, nofollow"

"index, follow"

"noindex"

"nofollow" description ✅ Recommended to set on all pages.

Page description. Text after 150 characters will be truncated as Google do. string twitter.card Twitter card image type. Set along with og:image prop.

See detail: Twitter Cards "summary"

"summary_large_image"

"player"

"app" twitter.site Twitter username starting with @ string og.title For og:title. Automatically use title value if blank.

See detail: Open Graph protocol string og.description For og:description. Automatically use description value if blank. string og.url For og:url. Automatically use canonical value if blank. string og.image For og:image. Set image url. string og.type For og:type. "article"

"book"

"website"

"profile" og.siteName For og:site_name string customMetaTags Array of object for custom meta tags. See customMetaTags section. An array of objects customLinkTags Array of object for custom link tags. See customLinkTags section. An array of objects

You can set additional meta tags. Example:

<NextHeadSeo customMetaTags={[ { name: 'foo', content: 'foo-content' }, { property: 'bar', content: 'bar-content' } ]} /> // Output: // <head> // <meta name="foo" content="foo-content"/> // <meta name="bar" content="bar-content"/> // </head>

If you want to override custom meta tags from another page component, use same keys for both component.

Example:

// in /pages/_app.tsx <NextHeadSeo customMetaTags={[ { key: "custom-meta", name: 'foo', content: 'foo-content' } ]} /> // in /pages/example.tsx <NextHeadSeo customMetaTags={[ { key: "custom-meta", name: 'bar', content: 'bar-content' } ]} /> // Output: // <head> // <meta name="bar" content="bar-content"/> // </head>

You can set additional link tags. Example:

<NextHeadSeo customLinkTags={[ { rel: 'foo', href: 'https://example.com/foo' }, { rel: 'bar', type: 'bar-type', href: 'https://example.com/bar' }, ]} /> // Output: // <head> // <link rel="foo" content="https://example.com/foo"/> // <link rel="bar" type="bar-type" content="https://example.com/bar"/> // </head>

If you want to override custom link tags from another page component, use same keys for both component. Example: