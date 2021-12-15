openbase logo
Readme

next-head-seo

Testing Gzipped size

A simple and light-weight SEO plugin for Next.js applications.

Although next-head-seo supports only essential SEO properties, it would be enough for most websites.

If you need advanced SEO settings such as structured data, use next-seo instead.

Install

$ npm install next-head-seo
# or with yarn
$ yarn add next-head-seo

Usage

Import next-head-seo on each page component and add the desired properties.

Example:

// pages/example.tsx
import NextHeadSeo from 'next-head-seo';

const Page = () => (
  <>
    <h1>Hello!</h1>
    <NextHeadSeo
      title="Hello!"
      description="Some description"
      canonical="https://example.com/hello"
      og={{
        title: "Open graph title", 
        image: "https://example.com/og.png",
      }}
    />
  </>
);

export default Page

// Output:
// <head>
//   <title>Hello!</title>
//   <meta name="description" content="Some description" />
//   <link rel="canonical" href="https://example.com/hello"/>
//   <meta property="og:title" content="Open graph title"/>
//   <meta property="og:image" content="https://example.com/og.png"/>
// </head>

Default SEO Settings

There are 2 options to configure default SEO properies.

Place default <NextHeadSeo /> on _app.tsx

First option is to place <NextHeadSeo /> with default values on _app.tsx.

// pages/_app.tsx
import type { AppProps } from 'next/app'
import NextHeadSeo from 'next-head-seo';

function MyApp({ Component, pageProps }: AppProps) {
  return (
    <>
      {/* Default SEO configuration */}
      <NextHeadSeo
        og={{
          image: "https://example.com/default-og.png",
          type: 'article',
          siteName: 'Your app name',
        }}
        twitter={{
          card: "summary"
        }}
      />
      {/* Place <Component /> after <NextHeadSeo /> */}
      <Component {...pageProps} />
    </>
  );
}

export default MyApp

Make sure <NextHeadSeo /> is placed before <Component {...pageProps} /> since next-head-seo respects the latter value for same property name.

Create Wrapper Component for next-head-seo

Alternatively, just create a wrapper component which can be used on each page component. This is more frexible and reliable way to set default values.

Here is an example of wrapper component:

// components/MyPageSeo.tsx
import NextHeadSeo from 'next-head-seo';

// types
export type MyPageSeoProps = {
  path: string;
  title?: string;
  description?: string;
  ogImagePath?: string;
  noindex?: boolean;
  noTitleTemplate?: boolean;
};

export const MyPageSeo: React.FC<MyPageSeoProps> = (props) => {
  const {
    path,
    title = "Default title",
    description = "Default description",
    ogImagePath = "/default-og.png",
    noindex,
    noTitleTemplate,
  } = props;

  // Set APP_ROOT_URL on enviroment variables
  // e.g. APP_ROOT_URL=https://example.com
  // https://nextjs.org/docs/basic-features/environment-variables
  const APP_ROOT_URL = process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_APP_ROOT_URL;

  // Absolute page url
  const pageUrl = APP_ROOT_URL + path
  // Absolute og image url
  const ogImageUrl = APP_ROOT_URL + ogImagePath

  return (
    <NextHeadSeo
      title={noTitleTemplate ? title : `${title} - MyAppName`}
      canonical={pageUrl}
      description={description}
      robots={noindex ? 'noindex, nofollow' : undefined}
      og={{
        title,
        description,
        url: pageUrl,
        image: ogImageUrl,
        type: 'article',
        siteName: 'MyAppName',
      }}
      twitter={{
        card: "summary_large_image",
      }}
    />
  );
};

Then, place <MyPageSeo /> in each page component.

// pages/example.tsx
import { MyPageSeo } from "../components/MyPageSeo"

const Page = () => (
  <>
    <h1>Hello!</h1>
    <MyPageSeo
      path="/example"
      title="Hello!"
      noindex={true}
    />
  </>
);
export default Page

// Output:
// <head>
//   <title>Hello! - MyAppName</title>
//   <meta name="robots" content="noindex, nofollow"/>
//   <meta name="description" content="Default description" />
//   <link rel="canonical" href="https://example.com/example"/>
//   <meta property="og:url" content="https://example.com/example"/>
//   <meta property="og:title" content="Hello!"/>
//   <meta property="og:description" content="Default description"/>
//   <meta property="og:image" content="https://example.com//default-og.png"/>
//   <meta property="og:type" content="article"/>
//   <meta property="og:site_name" content="MyAppName"/>
//   <meta name="twitter:card" content="summary_large_image"/>
// </head>

Options

All the props for next-head-seo are optional.

PropDescriptionType
titleRecommended to set on all pages.
Page title.		string
canonicalRecommended to set on all pages.
Canonical URL of the page.		string
robotsSet noindex, nofollow only when you don't want the page to be indexed on search engines. Otherwise you don't have to use this prop."noindex, nofollow"
"index, follow"
"noindex"
"nofollow"
descriptionRecommended to set on all pages.
Page description. Text after 150 characters will be truncated as Google do.		string
twitter.cardTwitter card image type. Set along with og:image prop.
See detail: Twitter Cards		"summary"
"summary_large_image"
"player"
"app"
twitter.siteTwitter username starting with @string
og.titleFor og:title. Automatically use title value if blank.
See detail: Open Graph protocol		string
og.descriptionFor og:description. Automatically use description value if blank.string
og.urlFor og:url. Automatically use canonical value if blank.string
og.imageFor og:image. Set image url.string
og.typeFor og:type."article"
"book"
"website"
"profile"
og.siteNameFor og:site_namestring
customMetaTagsArray of object for custom meta tags. See customMetaTags section.An array of objects
customLinkTagsArray of object for custom link tags. See customLinkTags section.An array of objects

Custom Meta Tags

You can set additional meta tags. Example: 

<NextHeadSeo
  customMetaTags={[
    {
      name: 'foo',
      content: 'foo-content'
    },
    {
      property: 'bar',
      content: 'bar-content'
    }
  ]}
/>
// Output:
// <head>
//   <meta name="foo" content="foo-content"/>
//   <meta name="bar" content="bar-content"/>
// </head>

If you want to override custom meta tags from another page component, use same keys for both component.

Example: 

// in /pages/_app.tsx
<NextHeadSeo
  customMetaTags={[
    {
      key: "custom-meta",
      name: 'foo',
      content: 'foo-content'
    }
  ]}
/>

// in /pages/example.tsx
<NextHeadSeo
  customMetaTags={[
    {
      key: "custom-meta",
      name: 'bar',
      content: 'bar-content'
    }
  ]}
/>

// Output:
// <head>
//   <meta name="bar" content="bar-content"/>
// </head>

You can set additional link tags. Example: 

<NextHeadSeo
  customLinkTags={[
    {
      rel: 'foo',
      href: 'https://example.com/foo'
    },
     {
      rel: 'bar',
      type: 'bar-type',
      href: 'https://example.com/bar'
    },
  ]}
/>
// Output:
// <head>
//   <link rel="foo" content="https://example.com/foo"/>
//   <link rel="bar" type="bar-type" content="https://example.com/bar"/>
// </head>

If you want to override custom link tags from another page component, use same keys for both component. Example: 

// in /pages/_app.tsx
<NextHeadSeo
  customLinkTags={[
    {
      key: "custom-link",
      rel: 'foo',
      content: 'https://example.com/foo'
    }
  ]}
/>

// in /pages/example.tsx
<NextHeadSeo
  customLinkTags={[
    {
      key: "custom-link",
      rel: 'bar',
      type: 'bar-type',
      ccontent: 'https://example.com/bar'
    }
  ]}
/>

// Output:
// <head>
//   <link rel="bar" type="bar-type" content="https://example.com/bar"/>
// </head>

