A graphql-react integration for Next.js.

Installation

To install next-graphql-react and its graphql-react peer dependency with npm, run:

npm install next-graphql-react graphql-react

Within pages/_app.js :

Polyfill the required globals. Use the withGraphQLReact decorator to setup a Next.js custom App .

Then the graphql-react React hooks can be used within your Next.js pages and components.

Examples

Next.js example deployed at graphql-react.vercel.app.

Official Next.js example (often outdated as the Next.js team can be extremely slow to review and merge merge pull requests).

Requirements

Node.js: ^12.22.0 || ^14.17.0 || >= 16.0.0

Browsers: > 0.5%, not OperaMini all, not IE > 0, not dead

API

function withGraphQLReact

A Next.js custom App React component decorator that returns a higher-order React component that enables the graphql-react React hooks within children for loading and caching data that can be server side rendered and hydrated on the client.

After waterfall rendering for a server side render, cache values are scanned for a response property (which should be non-enumerable so it won’t be included in the serialized JSON sent to the client for hydration) that is a Response instance. Any of the following HTTP Link headers found in the responses are deduped and forwarded to the client in the Next.js page response:

Link URLs are forwarded unmodified, so avoid sending relative URLs from a GraphQL server hosted on a different domain to the app.

Parameter Type Description App object Next.js custom App React component.

Returns: withGraphQLReact~WithGraphQLReact — Next.js custom App higher-order React component.

See

Examples

How to import.

import withGraphQLReact from "next-graphql-react/withGraphQLReact.mjs" ;

A Next.js custom App .