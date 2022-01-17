A
graphql-react integration for Next.js.
To install
next-graphql-react and its
graphql-react peer dependency with npm, run:
npm install next-graphql-react graphql-react
Within
pages/_app.js:
withGraphQLReact decorator to setup a Next.js custom
App.
Then the
graphql-react React hooks can be used within your Next.js pages and components.
^12.22.0 || ^14.17.0 || >= 16.0.0
> 0.5%, not OperaMini all, not IE > 0, not dead
A Next.js custom
App React component decorator that returns a higher-order React component that enables the
graphql-react React hooks within children for loading and caching data that can be server side rendered and hydrated on the client.
After waterfall rendering for a server side render, cache values are scanned for a
response property (which should be non-enumerable so it won’t be included in the serialized JSON sent to the client for hydration) that is a
Response instance. Any of the following HTTP
Link headers found in the responses are deduped and forwarded to the client in the Next.js page response:
Link URLs are forwarded unmodified, so avoid sending relative URLs from a GraphQL server hosted on a different domain to the app.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
App
|object
|Next.js custom
App React component.
Returns: withGraphQLReact~WithGraphQLReact — Next.js custom
App higher-order React component.
How to import.
import withGraphQLReact from "next-graphql-react/withGraphQLReact.mjs";
A Next.js custom
App.
In
pages/_app.js:
import withGraphQLReact from "next-graphql-react/withGraphQLReact.mjs";
import App from "next/app";
export default withGraphQLReact(App);