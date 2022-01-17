openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ngr

next-graphql-react

by Jayden Seric
12.0.0 (see all)

A graphql-react integration for Next.js.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

256

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Next.js GraphQL

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

graphql-react logo

next-graphql-react

npm version CI status

A graphql-react integration for Next.js.

Installation

To install next-graphql-react and its graphql-react peer dependency with npm, run:

npm install next-graphql-react graphql-react

Within pages/_app.js:

  1. Polyfill the required globals.
  2. Use the withGraphQLReact decorator to setup a Next.js custom App.

Then the graphql-react React hooks can be used within your Next.js pages and components.

Examples

Requirements

  • Node.js: ^12.22.0 || ^14.17.0 || >= 16.0.0
  • Browsers: > 0.5%, not OperaMini all, not IE > 0, not dead

API

function withGraphQLReact

A Next.js custom App React component decorator that returns a higher-order React component that enables the graphql-react React hooks within children for loading and caching data that can be server side rendered and hydrated on the client.

After waterfall rendering for a server side render, cache values are scanned for a response property (which should be non-enumerable so it won’t be included in the serialized JSON sent to the client for hydration) that is a Response instance. Any of the following HTTP Link headers found in the responses are deduped and forwarded to the client in the Next.js page response:

Link URLs are forwarded unmodified, so avoid sending relative URLs from a GraphQL server hosted on a different domain to the app.

ParameterTypeDescription
AppobjectNext.js custom App React component.

Returns: withGraphQLReact~WithGraphQLReact — Next.js custom App higher-order React component.

See

Examples

How to import.

import withGraphQLReact from "next-graphql-react/withGraphQLReact.mjs";

A Next.js custom App.

In pages/_app.js:

import withGraphQLReact from "next-graphql-react/withGraphQLReact.mjs";
import App from "next/app";

export default withGraphQLReact(App);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

na
next-apolloReact higher-order component for integrating Apollo Client with Next.js
GitHub Stars
471
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
relay-nextjs⚡️ Relay Hooks integration for Next.js apps
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
3K
nrb
next-relay-bridgeMiddleware to simplify using Next.js with the Relay GraphQL client
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
35
npg
next-plugin-graphqlNext plugin for .graphql and .gql files using graphql-tag
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
8K
ntg
next-type-graphqlApollo TypeGraphQL micro server for Next.js api routes
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
8
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial