⚠️

THIS PROJECT HAS BEEN DEPRECATED

As of Next.js 10.2, Google Fonts are automatically optimized 🎉

Thanks for all your love and support for this project,

Joe

A tiny next/head helper for loading Google Fonts fast and asynchronously ⏩

Setup

In this example, we're going to add Inter (specifically weights 400 and 700 ) to a Next.js app.

See joebell.co.uk for a working example.

Add the package to your Next.js project: npm i next-google-fonts Create a custom Head component. It's important to acknowledge that next-google-fonts is a small next/head component and should not be nested inside next/head . To solve this, wrap both components with a Fragment . import * as React from "react" ; import NextHead from "next/head" ; import { GoogleFonts } from "next-google-fonts" ; export const Head = ( { children, title } ) => ( <React.Fragment> <GoogleFonts href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Inter:wght@400;700&display=swap" /> <NextHead> <meta charSet="UTF-8" /> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" /> <meta httpEquiv="x-ua-compatible" content="ie=edge" /> <title>{title}</title> {children} </NextHead> </React.Fragment> ); Add the requested Google Font/s to your styles with a sensible fallback. It really doesn't matter whether you're using CSS or Sass or CSS-in-JS: body { font-family : "Inter" , sans-serif; } Run your Next.js app to see the results in action! You should expect to see the fallback font first, followed by a switch to the Google Font/s without any render-blocking CSS warnings. Your font/s will continue to display until your app is re-hydrated. If JS is disabled, only the fallback font will display.

FAQs

How does this compare to Next.js font optimization?

Next.js 10 introduced automatic Google Font optimization, you can make a decision on which solution to use based on the following criteria:

"My fonts are not priority and can be loaded asynchronously " - use next-google-fonts .

and can be loaded " - use . "My fonts are priority and should not be loaded asynchronously" - use Next.js font optimization.

For further reading, see the Next.js issue discussion.

next-google-fonts aims to make the process of using Google Fonts in Next.js more consistent, faster and painless: it preconnects to font assets, preloads and asynchronously loads the CSS file.

In the current iteration of next/head , we can't make use of the familiar "media hack" method of asynchronous Google font loading:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Inter:wght@400;700&display=swap" media = "print" onload = "this.media='all'" />

If you'd like to track this issue in Next.js, you can follow it here: Next.js#12984.