A preset for nextjs allowing using 3d party libraries with global css.
⚠️ Be careful, this solution can be unstable due to nextjs updates.
Current version works only for 10th version of nextjs or higher.
Installation:
npm i -PE next-global-css
Configure:
const { withGlobalCss } = require('next-global-css')
const withConfig = withGlobalCss()
module.exports = withConfig({
/* Next.js config options here */
})
If your webpack configuration is already customized:
const { patchWebpackConfig } = require('next-global-css')
const nextConfig = {
/* config options here */
/* your already customized webpack option */
webpack: (config, options) => {
patchWebpackConfig(config, options)
},
}
Project is MIT licensed.