next-global-css

by bem
1.2.0

A preset for nextjs allowing using 3d party libraries with global css

Readme

next-global-css

npm node

A preset for nextjs allowing using 3d party libraries with global css.

⚠️ Be careful, this solution can be unstable due to nextjs updates.

🏗 Compatible

Current version works only for 10th version of nextjs or higher.

☄️ Install and usage

Installation:

npm i -PE next-global-css

Configure:

const { withGlobalCss } = require('next-global-css')

const withConfig = withGlobalCss()

module.exports = withConfig({
  /* Next.js config options here */
})

If your webpack configuration is already customized:

const { patchWebpackConfig } = require('next-global-css')

const nextConfig = {
  /* config options here */
  /* your already customized webpack option */
  webpack: (config, options) => {
    patchWebpackConfig(config, options)
  },
}

📜 License

Project is MIT licensed.

