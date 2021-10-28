A preset for nextjs allowing using 3d party libraries with global css.

⚠️ Be careful, this solution can be unstable due to nextjs updates.

🏗 Compatible

Current version works only for 10th version of nextjs or higher.

☄️ Install and usage

Installation:

npm i -PE next-global-css

Configure:

const { withGlobalCss } = require ( 'next-global-css' ) const withConfig = withGlobalCss() module .exports = withConfig({ })

If your webpack configuration is already customized:

const { patchWebpackConfig } = require ( 'next-global-css' ) const nextConfig = { webpack : ( config, options ) => { patchWebpackConfig(config, options) }, }

📜 License

Project is MIT licensed.