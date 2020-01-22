openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ng

next-ga

by Sergio Xalambrí
2.3.4 (see all)

Next.js HOC to integrate Google Analytics on every page change

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

232

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Next.js Google Analytics

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

next-ga

The Next.js team has an official plugin being developed, while plugin supports it's still in canary only, the way the plugin works it's simpler than next-ga and I recommend you to check it and do it manually in your project until it's stable.

Plugin link: https://github.com/zeit/next.js/tree/canary/packages/next-plugin-google-analytics

Next.js High Order Component to integrate Google Analytics on every page change.

Usage

Install it

yarn add next-ga

Import it inside your pages/_app.js;

import Router from "next/router";
import withGA from "next-ga";

Wrap your custom App container with it

// pass your GA code as first argument
export default withGA("UA-xxxxxxxxx-1", Router)(MyApp);

That's it, now when the user access a page it will log a pageview to Google Analytics, each page change after that will also trigger a pageview on Google Analytics.

Note: This module detects if it's running in localhost and do nothing there to avoid polluting your analytics with local data.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

nga
nextjs-google-analyticsGoogle Analytics for Next.js
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
264
@phntms/next-gtmA lightweight Next library to implement custom Google Tag Manager events.
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
427
na
next-analyticsNext.js HOC to integrate Google Analytics and FB Pixel
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
45
nsg
next-simple-google-analyticsAdd Google Analytics to your Next.js site in a jiffy
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
42
@pinjollist/next-with-analyticsMinimalistic analytics helper for Next.js which respects Do Not Track (DNT) headers.
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
16
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial