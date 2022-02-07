Simple Firebase authentication for all Next.js rendering strategies.
This package makes it simple to get the authenticated Firebase user and ID token during both client-side and server-side rendering (SSR).
We treat the Firebase JS SDK as the source of truth for auth status. When the user signs in, we call an endpoint to generate a refresh token and store the user info, ID token, and refresh token in cookies. Future requests to SSR pages receive the user info and ID token from cookies, refreshing the ID token as needed. When the user logs out, we unset the cookies.
See a live demo of the example app.
Depending on your app's needs, other approaches might work better for you.
If your app only uses static pages or doesn't need the Firebase user for SSR, use the Firebase JS SDK directly to load the user on the client side.
getServerSideProps.
If your app needs the Firebase user for SSR (but does not need the ID token server-side), you could consider one of these approaches:
This package will likely be helpful if you expect to use both static pages and SSR or if you need access to Firebase ID tokens server-side.
A quick note on what this package does not do:
- It does not provide authentication UI. Consider firebaseui-web or build your own.
- It does not extend Firebase functionality beyond providing universal access to the authed user. Use the Firebase admin SDK and Firebase JS SDK for any other needs.
Install:
Firebase v8:
yarn add next-firebase-auth
Firebase v9+:
yarn add next-firebase-auth@canary
⚠️ If you're using v9 of the Firebase JS SDK, use
next-firebase-auth@canary. This is an unstable v1 prerelease. Track progress on v1 in this issue.
Make sure peer dependencies are also installed:
yarn add firebase firebase-admin next react react-dom
Create a module to initialize
next-firebase-auth.
See config documentation for details
// ./initAuth.js
import { init } from 'next-firebase-auth'
const initAuth = () => {
init({
authPageURL: '/auth',
appPageURL: '/',
loginAPIEndpoint: '/api/login', // required
logoutAPIEndpoint: '/api/logout', // required
onLoginRequestError: (err) => {
console.error(err)
},
onLogoutRequestError: (err) => {
console.error(err)
},
firebaseAuthEmulatorHost: 'localhost:9099',
firebaseAdminInitConfig: {
credential: {
projectId: 'my-example-app-id',
clientEmail: 'example-abc123@my-example-app.iam.gserviceaccount.com',
// The private key must not be accessible on the client side.
privateKey: process.env.FIREBASE_PRIVATE_KEY,
},
databaseURL: 'https://my-example-app.firebaseio.com',
},
// Use application default credentials (takes precedence over fireaseAdminInitConfig if set)
// useFirebaseAdminDefaultCredential: true,
firebaseClientInitConfig: {
apiKey: 'MyExampleAppAPIKey123', // required
authDomain: 'my-example-app.firebaseapp.com',
databaseURL: 'https://my-example-app.firebaseio.com',
projectId: 'my-example-app-id',
},
cookies: {
name: 'ExampleApp', // required
// Keys are required unless you set `signed` to `false`.
// The keys cannot be accessible on the client side.
keys: [
process.env.COOKIE_SECRET_CURRENT,
process.env.COOKIE_SECRET_PREVIOUS,
],
httpOnly: true,
maxAge: 12 * 60 * 60 * 24 * 1000, // twelve days
overwrite: true,
path: '/',
sameSite: 'strict',
secure: true, // set this to false in local (non-HTTPS) development
signed: true,
},
onVerifyTokenError: (err) => {
console.error(err)
},
onTokenRefreshError: (err) => {
console.error(err)
},
})
}
export default initAuth
Set the private environment variables
FIREBASE_PRIVATE_KEY,
COOKIE_SECRET_CURRENT, and
COOKIE_SECRET_PREVIOUS in
.env.local. If you have enabled the Firebase Authentication Emulator, you will also need to set the
FIREBASE_AUTH_EMULATOR_HOST environment variable.
Initialize
next-firebase-auth in
_app.js:
// ./pages/_app.js
import initAuth from '../initAuth' // the module you created above
initAuth()
function MyApp({ Component, pageProps }) {
return <Component {...pageProps} />
}
export default MyApp
Create login and logout API endpoints that set auth cookies:
// ./pages/api/login
import { setAuthCookies } from 'next-firebase-auth'
import initAuth from '../../initAuth' // the module you created above
initAuth()
const handler = async (req, res) => {
try {
await setAuthCookies(req, res)
} catch (e) {
return res.status(500).json({ error: 'Unexpected error.' })
}
return res.status(200).json({ success: true })
}
export default handler
// ./pages/api/logout
import { unsetAuthCookies } from 'next-firebase-auth'
import initAuth from '../../initAuth' // the module you created above
initAuth()
const handler = async (req, res) => {
try {
await unsetAuthCookies(req, res)
} catch (e) {
return res.status(500).json({ error: 'Unexpected error.' })
}
return res.status(200).json({ success: true })
}
export default handler
Finally, use the authenticated user in a page:
// ./pages/demo
import React from 'react'
import {
useAuthUser,
withAuthUser,
withAuthUserTokenSSR,
} from 'next-firebase-auth'
const Demo = () => {
const AuthUser = useAuthUser()
return (
<div>
<p>Your email is {AuthUser.email ? AuthUser.email : 'unknown'}.</p>
</div>
)
}
// Note that this is a higher-order function.
export const getServerSideProps = withAuthUserTokenSSR()()
export default withAuthUser()(Demo)
init(config)
Initializes
next-firebase-auth, taking a config object. Must be called before calling any other method.
withAuthUser({ ...options })(PageComponent)
A higher-order function to provide the
AuthUser context to a component. Use this with any Next.js page that will access the authed user via the
useAuthUser hook. Optionally, it can client-side redirect based on the user's auth status.
It accepts the following options:
|Option
|Description
|Default
whenAuthed
|The action to take if the user is authenticated. One of
AuthAction.RENDER or
AuthAction.REDIRECT_TO_APP.
AuthAction.RENDER
whenAuthedBeforeRedirect
|The action to take while waiting for the browser to redirect. Relevant when the user is authenticated and whenAuthed is set to AuthAction.REDIRECT_TO_APP. One of:
AuthAction.RENDER or
AuthAction.SHOW_LOADER or
AuthAction.RETURN_NULL.
AuthAction.RETURN_NULL
whenUnauthedBeforeInit
|The action to take if the user is not authenticated but the Firebase client JS SDK has not yet initialized. One of:
AuthAction.RENDER,
AuthAction.REDIRECT_TO_LOGIN,
AuthAction.SHOW_LOADER.
AuthAction.RENDER
whenUnauthedAfterInit
|The action to take if the user is not authenticated and the Firebase client JS SDK has already initialized. One of:
AuthAction.RENDER,
AuthAction.REDIRECT_TO_LOGIN.
AuthAction.RENDER
appPageURL
|The redirect destination URL when we should redirect to the app. A PageURL.
config.appPageURL
authPageURL
|The redirect destination URL when we should redirect to the login page. A PageURL.
config.authPageURL
LoaderComponent
|The component to render when the user is unauthed and
whenUnauthedBeforeInit is set to
AuthAction.SHOW_LOADER.
|null
For example, this page will redirect to the login page if the user is not authenticated:
import { withAuthUser, AuthAction } from 'next-firebase-auth'
const DemoPage = () => <div>My demo page</div>
export default withAuthUser({
whenUnauthedAfterInit: AuthAction.REDIRECT_TO_LOGIN,
authPageURL: '/my-login-page/',
})(DemoPage)
Here's an example of a login page that shows a loader until Firebase is initialized, then redirects to the app if the user is already logged in:
import { withAuthUser, AuthAction } from 'next-firebase-auth'
const MyLoader = () => <div>Loading...</div>
const LoginPage = () => <div>My login page</div>
export default withAuthUser({
whenAuthed: AuthAction.REDIRECT_TO_APP,
whenUnauthedBeforeInit: AuthAction.SHOW_LOADER,
whenUnauthedAfterInit: AuthAction.RENDER,
LoaderComponent: MyLoader,
})(LoginPage)
For TypeScript usage, take a look here.
withAuthUserTokenSSR({ ...options })(getServerSidePropsFunc = ({ AuthUser }) => {})
A higher-order function that wraps a Next.js pages's
getServerSideProps function to provide the
AuthUser context during server-side rendering. Optionally, it can server-side redirect based on the user's auth status. A wrapped function is optional; if provided, it will be called with a
context object that contains an
AuthUser property.
It accepts the following options:
|Option
|Description
|Default
whenAuthed
|The action to take if the user is authenticated. Either
AuthAction.RENDER or
AuthAction.REDIRECT_TO_APP.
AuthAction.RENDER
whenUnauthed
|The action to take if the user is not authenticated. Either
AuthAction.RENDER or
AuthAction.REDIRECT_TO_LOGIN.
AuthAction.RENDER
appPageURL
|The redirect destination URL when we should redirect to the app. A PageURL.
config.appPageURL
authPageURL
|The redirect destination URL when we should redirect to the login page. A PageURL.
config.authPageURL
For example, this page will SSR for authenticated users, fetching props using their Firebase ID token, and will server-side redirect to the login page if the user is not authenticated:
import { withAuthUser, AuthAction } from 'next-firebase-auth'
const DemoPage = ({ thing }) => <div>The thing is: {thing}</div>
export const getServerSideProps = withAuthUserTokenSSR({
whenUnauthed: AuthAction.REDIRECT_TO_LOGIN,
})(async ({ AuthUser }) => {
// Optionally, get other props.
const token = await AuthUser.getIdToken()
const response = await fetch('/api/my-endpoint', {
method: 'GET',
headers: {
Authorization: token,
},
})
const data = await response.json()
return {
props: {
thing: data.thing,
},
}
})
export default withAuthUser()(DemoPage)
withAuthUserSSR({ ...options })(getServerSidePropsFunc = ({ AuthUser }) => {})
Behaves nearly identically to
withAuthUserTokenSSR, with one key difference: it does not validate an ID token. Instead, it simply uses the
AuthUser data from a cookie. Consequently:
AuthUser provided via context will resolve to null when you call
AuthUser.getIdToken().
withAuthUserTokenSSR.
withAuthUserTokenSSR.
⚠️ Do not use this when
cookies.signed is set to
false. Doing so is a potential security risk, because the authed user cookie values could be modified by the client.
This takes the same options as
withAuthUserTokenSSR.
useAuthUser()
A hook that returns the current
AuthUser. To use this, the Next.js page must be wrapped in
withAuthUser. If the user is not authenticated,
useAuthUser will return an
AuthUser instance with a null
id.
For example:
import { useAuthUser, withAuthUser } from 'next-firebase-auth'
const Demo = () => {
const AuthUser = useAuthUser()
return (
<div>
<p>Your email is {AuthUser.email ? AuthUser.email : 'unknown'}.</p>
</div>
)
}
export default withAuthUser()(DemoPage)
setAuthCookies(req, res)
Sets cookies to store the authenticated user's info. Call this from your "login" API endpoint.
Cookies are managed with
cookies. See the config for cookie options.
The
req argument should be an
IncomingMessage / Next.js request object. The
res argument should be a
ServerResponse / Next.js response object. It requires that the
Authorization request header be set to the Firebase user ID token, which this package handles automatically.
This can only be called on the server side.
unsetAuthCookies(req, res)
Unsets (expires) the auth cookies. Call this from your "logout" API endpoint.
The
req argument should be an
IncomingMessage / Next.js request object. The
res argument should be a
ServerResponse / Next.js response object.
This can only be called on the server side.
verifyIdToken(token) => Promise<AuthUser>
Verifies a Firebase ID token and resolves to an
AuthUser instance. This serves a similar purpose as Firebase admin SDK's verifyIdToken.
AuthAction
An object that defines rendering/redirecting options for
withAuthUser and
withAuthUserTokenSSR. See AuthAction.
getFirebaseAdmin() => FirebaseAdmin
Added in v0.13.1
A convenience function that returns the configured Firebase admin module.
This can only be called from the server side. It will throw an error if called from the client side.
For example:
import { getFirebaseAdmin } from 'next-firebase-auth'
// ...other imports
const Artist = ({ artists }) => {
return (
<ul>
{artists.map((artist) => (
<li>{artist.name}</li>
))}
</ul>
)
}
export async function getServerSideProps({ params: { id } }) {
const db = getFirebaseAdmin().firestore()
const doc = await db.collection('artists').get()
return {
props: {
artists: artists.docs.map((a) => {
return { ...a.data(), key: a.id }
}),
},
}
}
export default withAuthUser()(Artist)
See an example config here. Provide the config when you call
init.
String|Function|Object – a PageURL
The default URL to navigate to when
withAuthUser or
withAuthUserTokenSSR need to redirect to login. Optional unless using the
AuthAction.REDIRECT_TO_LOGIN auth action.
String|Function|Object – a PageURL
The default URL to navigate to when
withAuthUser or
withAuthUserTokenSSR need to redirect to the app. Optional unless using the
AuthAction.REDIRECT_TO_APP auth action.
String
The API endpoint this module will call when the auth state changes for an authenticated Firebase user.
Required unless a custom
tokenChangedHandler is set, in which case it cannot be defined.
String
The API endpoint this module will call when the auth state changes for an unauthenticated Firebase user.
Required unless a custom
tokenChangedHandler is set, in which case it cannot be defined.
Added in v0.14.0
Function (optional)
A handler called if the login API endpoint returns a non-200 response. If a handler is not defined, this library will throw on any non-200 responses.
Not used or allowed if a custom
tokenChangedHandler is set.
Added in v0.14.0
Function (optional)
A handler called if the logout API endpoint returns a non-200 response. If a handler is not defined, this library will throw on any non-200 responses.
Not used or allowed if a custom
tokenChangedHandler is set.
Function
A callback that runs when the auth state changes for a particular user. Use this if you want to customize how your client-side app calls your login/logout API endpoints (for example, to use a custom fetcher or add custom headers).
tokenChangedHandler receives an
AuthUser as an argument and is called when the user's ID token changes, similarly to Firebase's
onIdTokenChanged event.
If this callback is specified, user is responsible for:
See the default handler for guidance.
String
The host and port for the local Firebase Auth Emulator. If this value is set, the auth emulator will be initialized with the provided host and port.
Must be exactly the same as the value of the
FIREBASE_AUTH_EMULATOR_HOST environment variable, e.g.,
localhost:9099.
Object
Configuration passed to
firebase-admin's
initializeApp. It should contain a
credential property (a plain object) and a
databaseURL property. Required unless you initialize
firebase-admin yourself before initializing
next-firebase-auth.
The
firebaseAdminInitConfig.credential.privateKey cannot be defined on the client side and should live in a secret environment variable.
ℹ️ Using Vercel? See adding a private key to Vercel for guidance.
Boolean
When true,
firebase-admin will use the Google Cloud application default credentials during
initializeApp.
Note: When true, default credentials will override values passed to
firebaseAdminInitConfig.credential.
Object
Configuration passed to the Firebase JS SDK's
initializeApp. The
firebaseClientInitConfig.apiKey value is always required. Other properties are required unless you initialize the
firebase app yourself before initializing
next-firebase-auth.
Object
Settings used for auth cookies. We use
cookies to manage cookies.
Properties include:
name: Used as a base for cookie names: if
name is set to "MyExample", cookies will be named
MyExample.AuthUser and
MyExample.AuthUserTokens (plus
MyExample.AuthUser.sig and
MyExample.AuthUserTokens.sig if cookies are signed). Required.
keys: An array of strings that will be used to sign cookies; for instance,
['xD$WVv3qrP3ywY', '2x6#msoUeNhVHr']. As these strings are secrets, provide them via secret environment variables, such as
[ process.env.COOKIE_SECRET_CURRENT, process.env.COOKIE_SECRET_PREVIOUS ]. The
keys array is passed to the Keygrip constructor as described in the
cookies package. Required unless
signed is set to
false.
cookies.set.
The
keys value cannot be defined on the client side and should live in a secret environment variable.
For security, the
maxAge value must be two weeks or less. Note that
maxAge is defined in milliseconds.
Note: The cookies' expirations will be extended automatically when the user loads the Firebase JS SDK.
The Firebase JS SDK is the source of truth for authentication, so if the cookies expire but the user is still authed with Firebase, the cookies will be automatically set again when the user loads the Firebase JS SDK—but the user will not be authed during SSR on that first request.
Added in v0.14.0
Function (optional)
Error handler that will be called if there's an unexpected error while verifying the user's ID token server-side. It will receive a Firebase auth error.
This library will not throw when it cannot verify an ID token. Instead, it will provide an unauthenticated user to the app. It will typically handle common auth-related errors such as
auth/id-token-expired and
auth/user-disabled without throwing. See #366 and #174 for additional background.
Added in v0.14.0
Function (optional)
Error handler that will be called if there's an unexpected error while refreshing the user's ID token server-side.
This library will not throw when it cannot refresh an ID token. Instead, it will provide an unauthenticated user to the app. See #366 and #174 for additional background.
Defines actions to take depending on on a user's auth status, using the following constants:
AuthAction.RENDER: render the child component
AuthAction.SHOW_LOADER: show a loader component
AuthAction.RETURN_NULL: return null instead of any component
AuthAction.REDIRECT_TO_LOGIN: redirect to the login page
AuthAction.REDIRECT_TO_APP: redirect to the app
The auth user object used across server- and client-side contexts. This is a normalized representation of a Firebase user.
id -
String|null
The Firebase user's ID, or null if the user is not authenticated.
email -
String|null
The Firebase user's email address, or null if the user has no email address.
emailVerified -
Boolean
Whether the user's email address is verified.
phoneNumber -
String|null
Added in v0.13.1
The Firebase user's phone number, or null if the user has no phone number.
displayName -
String|null
Added in v0.13.1
The Firebase user's display name, or null if the user has no display name.
photoURL -
String|null
Added in v0.13.1
The Firebase user's photo URL, or null if the user has no photo URL.
claims -
Object
Added in v0.13.0
getIdToken -
Function => Promise<String|null>
An async function that resolves to a valid Firebase ID token string, or null if no valid token is available.
clientInitialized -
Boolean
Whether the Firebase JS SDK has initialized. If
true, we are no longer using any user info from server-side props.
firebaseUser -
FirebaseUser
|null
The user from the Firebase JS SDK, if it has initialized. Otherwise, null.
signOut -
Function => Promise<void>
A method that calls Firebase's
signOut if the Firebase JS SDK has initialized. If the SDK has not initialized, this method is a noop.
String|Function|Object
Used in
appPageURL and
authPageURL in the config and higher-order components, the PageURL defines a redirect destination URL or path.
It can be a string:
/my-url/here/
Or an object:
{
destination: '/my-url/here/', // Required string: the URL destination of a redirect
basePath: true, // Optional boolean (defaults to true): whether to use the Next.js base path.
}
Or a function that receives
{ ctx, AuthUser } and returns a string or RedirectObject:
const redirect = ({ ctx, AuthUser }) => {
// any custom logic here
return `/my-url/here/?username=${AuthUser.displayName}`
}
The
ctx is the Next.js context value if server-side, or undefined if client-side.
There are various ways to add your Firebase private key as an environment variable to Vercel.
Vercel console
In the Vercel console, add the private key in double quotes (screenshot here).
Then, use the private key in your
next-firebase-auth config, in the
firebaseAdminInitConfig.credential.privateKey property:
privateKey: process.env.FIREBASE_PRIVATE_KEY
Vercel CLI
Via the Vercel CLI, add the private key with double quotes:
vercel secrets add firebase-private-key '"my-key-here"'
Then, use
JSON.parse in the
firebaseAdminInitConfig.credential.privateKey property:
privateKey: process.env.FIREBASE_PRIVATE_KEY
? JSON.parse(process.env.FIREBASE_PRIVATE_KEY)
: undefined
Alternative formatting
Others have taken different approaches to deal with escaped newline characters in the private key; for example, by using string replacement. This discussion includes other approaches: discussion #95
You may want to access the Firebase admin module or Firebase JS SDK.
To use the Firebase admin module, you can use
getFirebaseAdmin. (If you prefer, you can instead choose to initialize Firebase yourself prior to initializing
next-firebase-auth. Here's some example code with this pattern.)
To use the Firebase JS SDK, simply import Firebase as you normally would. For example:
import firebase from 'firebase/app'
import 'firebase/firestore'
import { useEffect } from 'react'
const Artists = () => {
const [artists, setArtists] = useState(artists)
useEffect(() => {
return firebase
.firestore()
.collection('artists')
.onSnapshot((snap) => {
if (!snap) {
return
}
setArtists(snap.docs.map((doc) => ({ ...doc.data(), key: doc.id })))
})
}, [])
return (
<div>
{artists.map((artist) => (
<div>{artist.name}</div>
))}
</div>
)
}
When using
withAuthUser with TypeScript, use TypeScript Generics. For example:
// /pages/demo.tsx
import { VFC } from 'react'
import { Loading } from 'components/Loading/Loading'
import { AuthAction, withAuthUser } from 'next-firebase-auth'
type DemoDataType = {
name: string
}
const Demo: VFC<DemoDataType> = ({ name }) => {
return <div>Hello {name}!</div>
}
export default withAuthUser<DemoDataType>({ // <--- Ensure that the type is provided
whenUnauthedBeforeInit: AuthAction.SHOW_LOADER,
whenUnauthedAfterInit: AuthAction.REDIRECT_TO_LOGIN,
LoaderComponent: Loading,
})(Demo)
For a full example with server-side data fetching, see the TypeScript demo page in the example app.
This package makes it easy to redirect to a login page or app page depending on whether a user is logged in. The destination URLs can also be dynamic: the PageURL can be a function that returns the URL at runtime.
The example app uses this to set a post-login destination URL:
// ./utils/initAuth.js
import { init } from 'next-firebase-auth'
import absoluteUrl from 'next-absolute-url'
const initAuth = () => init({
// This demonstrates setting a dynamic destination URL when
// redirecting from app pages. Alternatively, you can simply
// specify `authPageURL: '/auth-ssr'`.
authPageURL: ({ ctx }) => {
const isServerSide = typeof window === 'undefined'
const origin = isServerSide
? absoluteUrl(ctx.req).origin
: window.location.origin
const destPath =
typeof window === 'undefined' ? ctx.resolvedUrl : window.location.href
const destURL = new URL(destPath, origin)
return `auth-ssr?destination=${encodeURIComponent(destURL)}`
},
// This demonstrates setting a dynamic destination URL when
// redirecting from auth pages. Alternatively, you can simply
// specify `appPageURL: '/'`.
appPageURL: ({ ctx }) => {
const isServerSide = typeof window === 'undefined'
const origin = isServerSide
? absoluteUrl(ctx.req).origin
: window.location.origin
const params = isServerSide
? new URL(ctx.req.url, origin).searchParams
: new URLSearchParams(window.location.search)
const destinationParamVal = params.get('destination')
? decodeURIComponent(params.get('destination'))
: undefined
// By default, go to the index page if the destination URL
// is invalid or unspecified.
let destURL = '/'
if (destinationParamVal) {
// Verify the redirect URL host is allowed.
// https://owasp.org/www-project-web-security-testing-guide/v41/4-Web_Application_Security_Testing/11-Client_Side_Testing/04-Testing_for_Client_Side_URL_Redirect
const allowedHosts = ['localhost:3000', 'nfa-example.vercel.app']
const allowed =
allowedHosts.indexOf(new URL(destinationParamVal).host) > -1
if (allowed) {
destURL = destinationParamVal
} else {
// eslint-disable-next-line no-console
console.warn(
`Redirect destination host must be one of ${allowedHosts.join(
', '
)}.`
)
}
}
return destURL
},
// ... other config
}
export default initAuth
In order to test components wrapped with functions from
next-firebase-auth, you will likely want to mock the
next-firebase-auth library. This can be achieved using the manual mocks feature of Jest.
It can be helpful to define default mock behavior of
next-firebase-auth across your tests. To do so, stub out the module in a top-level
__mocks__ folder (alongside the
node_modules in your application):
├── __mocks__
│ └── next-firebase-auth
│ └── index.js
├── node_modules
│ └── ... all your deps
├── src
│ └── ... all your source code
In
index.js, export a mock of
next-firebase-auth:
const { AuthAction } = require('next-firebase-auth')
const NFAMock = jest.createMockFromModule('next-firebase-auth')
module.exports = {
...NFAMock,
// Customize any mocks as needed.
init: jest.fn(),
// For example, in tests, this will automatically render the child component of
// `withAuthUser`.
withAuthUser: jest.fn(() => (wrappedComponent) => wrappedComponent),
useAuthUser: jest.fn(() => ({
// ... you could return a default AuthUser here
}),
AuthAction,
}
See our implementation of this in our tab-web repository for a more robust example.
You will also likely want to have a utility to mock the
AuthUser object that is passed around via the hooks and higher-order functions in
next-firebase-auth. You might put this in a
utils folder in your app.
// Create a mock FirebaseUser instance with the fields that you use.
const mockFirebaseUser = {
displayName: 'Banana Manana',
// ... other fields from firebaseUser that you may use
}
/**
* Build and return a dummy AuthUser instance to use in tests.
*
* @arg {boolean} isLoggedIn - Pass `false` to mimic a logged out user.
* @returns {AuthUserContext} - A mocked AuthUser instance, with 'serialize' added.
*/
const getMockAuthUser = (isLoggedIn = true) => ({
id: isLoggedIn ? 'abcd1234' : null,
email: isLoggedIn ? 'banana@banana.com' : null,
emailVerified: isLoggedIn,
getIdToken: jest.fn(async () => (isLoggedIn ? 'i_am_a_token' : null)),
clientInitialized: isLoggedIn,
firebaseUser: isLoggedIn ? mockFirebaseUser : null,
signOut: jest.fn(),
serialize: jest.fn(() => 'serialized_auth_user'),
})
export default getMockAuthUser
Now, you can use and customize the mock behavior in your tests.
If you're modifying higher-order functions, component being tested needs to be
required inside a
beforeEach function or inside each test case. This is because mocking
next-firebase-auth has to happen before your component is imported, because the call to the
next-firebase-auth function is part of the default export of your component (e.g.,
export default withAuthUser()(MyComponent)).
Given the following component:
import React from 'react'
import { useAuthUser, withAuthUser } from 'next-firebase-auth'
function UserDisplayName() {
const AuthUser = useAuthUser()
const { displayName = 'anonymous' } = AuthUser.firebaseUser
return <span>{displayName}</span>
}
export default withAuthUser()(UserDisplayName)
you can write a test suite like this:
import { render, screen } from '@testing-library/react'
// Import the functions that the component module calls, which allows jest to mock them
// in the context of this test run. This allows you to manipulate the return value of each
// function within this test suite.
import { useAuthUser, withAuthUser } from 'next-firebase-auth'
// Import your mock AuthUser generator
import getMockAuthUser from '../../utils/test-utils/get-mock-auth-user'
// Mock all of `next-firebase-auth`. This is *not* necessary if you set up manual mocks,
// because Jest will automatically mock the module in every test.
jest.mock('next-firebase-auth')
describe('UserDisplayName', () => {
// Create a placeholder for your component that you want to test
let UserDisplayName
beforeEach(() => {
// Mock the functions that your component uses, and import your component before each test.
useAuthUser.mockReturnValue(getMockAuthUser())
withAuthUser.mockImplementation(() => (wrappedComponent) => wrappedComponent))
UserDisplayName = require('./').default
})
afterAll(() => {
// Reset the mocks so that they don't bleed into the next test suite.
jest.resetAllMocks()
})
it('renders the logged in user\'s display name', () => {
// The default value for the mocked implementation of `withAuthUser` is a fully logged in and verified
// user. Rendering your component directly with the setup above will result in a "logged in" user being
// passed to your component.
render(<UserDisplayName />)
expect(screen.queryByTest(getMockAuthUser().firebaseUser.displayName)).toBeInTheDocument()
})
it('renders "anonymous" when user is not logged in', () => {
// If you want to test a "logged out" state, then you can mock the function again inside any test,
// passing a falsy value to `getMockAuthUser`, which will return a logged out AuthUser object.
useAuthUser.mockReturnValue(getMockAuthUser(false))
render(<Header />)
expect(screen.getByText('anonymous')).toBeInTheDocument()
})
})
When using TypeScript for your test files, you will have to cast the mocked functions to get access to the
mockImplementation and
mockReturnValue methods. If we were to rewrite the above example in TS, it might look something like this:
import type { ComponentType } from 'react'
import { render, screen } from '@testing-library/react'
// Import the functions that the component module calls, which allows jest to mock them
// in the context of this test run. This allows you to manipulate the return value of each
// function within this test suite.
import { useAuthUser, withAuthUser } from 'next-firebase-auth'
// Import your mock AuthUser generator
import getMockAuthUser from '../../utils/test-utils/get-mock-auth-user'
// Mock all of `next-firebase-auth`. This is *not* necessary if you set up manual mocks,
// because Jest will automatically mock the module
jest.mock('next-firebase-auth')
describe('UserDisplayName', () => {
// Create a placeholder for your component that you want to test
let UserDisplayName: ComponentType
beforeEach(() => {
// Mock the functions that your component uses, and import your component before each test.
(useAuthUser as jest.Mock).mockReturnValue(getMockAuthUser())
(withAuthUser as jest.Mock).mockImplementation(() => (wrappedComponent: ComponentType) => wrappedComponent: ComponentType))
UserDisplayName = require('./').default as ComponentType
})
afterAll(() => {
// Reset the mocks so that they don't bleed into the next test suite.
jest.resetAllMocks()
})
it('renders the logged in user\'s display name', () => {
// The default value for the mocked implementation of `withAuthUser` is a fully logged in and verified
// user. Rendering your component directly with the setup above will result in a "logged in" user being
// passed to your component.
render(<UserDisplayName />)
expect(screen.getByText(getMockAuthUser().firebaseUser.displayName)).toBeInTheDocument()
})
it('renders "anonymous" when user is not logged in', () => {
// If you want to test a "logged out" state, then you can mock the function again inside any test,
// passing a falsy value to `getMockAuthUser`, which will return a logged out AuthUser object.
(useAuthUser as jest.Mock).mockReturnValue(getMockAuthUser(false))
render(<Header />)
expect(screen.getByText('anonymous')).toBeInTheDocument()
})
})
Stuck? Search discussions or open your own Q&A discussion describing what you've already tried.
We expect certain sensitive config values to be falsy on the client side (see the config validation code). This is a precaution to make sure developers aren't accidentally bundling something like their Firebase private key with client JS.
To fix this, ensure the config setting is
undefined on the client side by logging it to your browser console. You can use Next's
.env support to set server-only variables. Never use the
NEXT_PUBLIC* prefix for any secret values.
This package will call a Google endpoint when it needs to refresh a token server-side. You're seeting an error in that request.
To fix this, confirm that your
firebaseAdminInitConfig.credential.clientEmail is correct. It should be the email paired with your Firebase private key.
If that doesn't help, try inspecting the custom token to manually validate the values and structure. Some people encounter this problem when their server time is incorrect.
withAuthUserTokenSSR, but client-side auth works.
If auth is working on the client side but not on the server-side, the auth cookies are most likely not set.
To fix this, confirm the auth cookies are set in your browser's dev tools. If they're not set, please check that the
secure,
sameSite, and
path options passed in the
next-firebase-auth config make sense for your environment. For example, if you're testing on non-HTTPS localhost, make sure
secure is false.
In addition, please double-check your server logs for any errors to ensure the Firebase admin app is initializing properly.
Often, this is caused by an incorrect the email in Firebase credentials. Please verify that the email is correct and is from the same Firebase account as your private key, or try generating a new key: https://firebase.google.com/docs/admin/setup
You can try setting up your credentials in the example app to be sure your app code isn't a problem.
In local development, try clearing data/cookies for
localhost in case you previously signed in with another Firebase account and still have auth cookies signed by another private key.
You can also try disabling the Firebase Authentication Emulator. Remove
firebaseAuthEmulatorHost from your config and remove
FIREBASE_AUTH_EMULATOR_HOST from your
.env file.
See adding a private key to Vercel and this discussion on private key formatting.
We expect some apps will need some features that are not currently available:
We'd love to hear your feedback on these or other features. Please feel free to open a discussion!
We welcome contributions! Please see contributing docs to get started.