Next.js High Order Component to integrate Facebook Pixel on every page change.

Usage

Install it

yarn add next-fbq

Import it inside your pages/_app.js ;

import Router from "next/router" ; import withFBQ from "next-fbq" ;

Wrap your custom App container with it

export default withFBQ( "139xxxxxxxxx3" , Router)(MyApp);

That's it, now when the user access a page it will log a pageview to Facebook Pixel, each page change after that will also trigger a pageview on FB Pixel. The second argument is used to tell next-fbq you are wrapping your _app instead of each page individually (defaults to true ), in that case it will run on componentDidUpdate too.

Note: This module detects if it's running in localhost and do nothing there to avoid polluting your analytics with local data.

Credits

This is a complete copy of @sergiodxa Google Analytics implementation next-ga adapted to the Facebok Pixel