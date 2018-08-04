Next.js High Order Component to integrate Facebook Pixel on every page change.
Install it
yarn add next-fbq
Import it inside your
pages/_app.js;
import Router from "next/router";
import withFBQ from "next-fbq";
Wrap your custom App container with it
// pass your Facebook Pixel code as first argument
export default withFBQ("139xxxxxxxxx3", Router)(MyApp);
That's it, now when the user access a page it will log a pageview to Facebook Pixel, each page change after that will also trigger a pageview on FB Pixel. The second argument is used to tell next-fbq you are wrapping your
_app instead of each page individually (defaults to
true), in that case it will run on
componentDidUpdate too.
Note: This module detects if it's running in localhost and do nothing there to avoid polluting your analytics with local data.
This is a complete copy of @sergiodxa Google Analytics implementation next-ga adapted to the Facebok Pixel