Call a function the next time a specific event is emitted
npm install next-event
Basically like
.once but faster since it won't gc the event handler on every event.
var nextEvent = require('next-event')
var ontest = nextEvent(emitter, 'test')
ontest(function () {
console.log('i am only called once')
})
emitter.emit('test')
emitter.emit('test')
Note that only the last function you pass to
ontest in the above example
will be called when the next event is emitted
ontest(function () {
console.log('i am never called')
})
ontest(function () {
console.log('i win because i was the last one')
})
emitter.test('test')
var once = nextEvent(emitter, name)
Create a new once function. Pass an event handler to once
that should be called the next time
name is emitted.
MIT