Call a function the next time a specific event is emitted

npm install next-event

Basically like .once but faster since it won't gc the event handler on every event.

Usage

var nextEvent = require ( 'next-event' ) var ontest = nextEvent(emitter, 'test' ) ontest( function ( ) { console .log( 'i am only called once' ) }) emitter.emit( 'test' ) emitter.emit( 'test' )

Note that only the last function you pass to ontest in the above example will be called when the next event is emitted

ontest( function ( ) { console .log( 'i am never called' ) }) ontest( function ( ) { console .log( 'i win because i was the last one' ) }) emitter.test( 'test' )

API

var once = nextEvent(emitter, name)

Create a new once function. Pass an event handler to once that should be called the next time name is emitted.

License

MIT