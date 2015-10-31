openbase logo
next-event

by Mathias Buus
1.0.0 (see all)

Call a function the next time a specific event is emitted

Documentation
4.2K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

next-event

Call a function the next time a specific event is emitted

npm install next-event

Basically like .once but faster since it won't gc the event handler on every event.

Usage

var nextEvent = require('next-event')

var ontest = nextEvent(emitter, 'test')

ontest(function () {
  console.log('i am only called once')
})

emitter.emit('test')
emitter.emit('test')

Note that only the last function you pass to ontest in the above example will be called when the next event is emitted

ontest(function () {
  console.log('i am never called')
})

ontest(function () {
  console.log('i win because i was the last one')
})

emitter.test('test')

API

var once = nextEvent(emitter, name)

Create a new once function. Pass an event handler to once that should be called the next time name is emitted.

License

MIT

