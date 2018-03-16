Next.js + ESLint

On the fly ESLint for Next.js project

Installation

npm install --save next-eslint

or

yarn add next-eslint

Usage

We will use xo for this example but you can choose any configuration out there.

Setup

npm install --save-dev eslint-config-xo

or

yarn add --dev eslint-config-xo

Configuration

ESLint

Add some ESLint config to your package.json

{ "name" : "my-awesome-project" , "eslintConfig" : { "extends" : "xo" } }

Or use .eslintrc

{ "extends" : "xo" }

Create a next.config.js in your project

const withESLint = require ( 'next-eslint' ) module .exports = withESLint()

Try it

Create a page file pages/index.js

import logo from "../logo.svg" export default () => < div > < img src = {logo} /> < br /> Hello World! </ div >

With options

You can also pass a list of options to the eslint-loader by passing an object called eslintLoaderOptions .

For instance, to process and report errors only and ignore warnings, you can write:

const withESLint = require ( 'next-eslint' ) module .exports = withESLint({ eslintLoaderOptions : { quiet : true } })

For a list of supported options, refer to the webpack eslint-loader README.

Configuring Next.js

Optionally you can add your custom Next.js configuration as parameter