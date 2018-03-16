On the fly ESLint for Next.js project
npm install --save next-eslint
or
yarn add next-eslint
We will use
xo for this example but you can choose any configuration out there.
npm install --save-dev eslint-config-xo
or
yarn add --dev eslint-config-xo
Add some ESLint config to your
package.json
{
"name": "my-awesome-project",
"eslintConfig": {
"extends": "xo"
}
}
Or use
.eslintrc
{
"extends": "xo"
}
Create a
next.config.js in your project
// next.config.js
const withESLint = require('next-eslint')
module.exports = withESLint()
Create a page file
pages/index.js
import logo from "../logo.svg"
export default () => <div><img src={logo} /><br />Hello World!</div>
You can also pass a list of options to the
eslint-loader by passing an object called
eslintLoaderOptions.
For instance, to process and report errors only and ignore warnings, you can write:
// next.config.js
const withESLint = require('next-eslint')
module.exports = withESLint({
eslintLoaderOptions: {
quiet: true
}
})
For a list of supported options, refer to the webpack
eslint-loader README.
Optionally you can add your custom Next.js configuration as parameter
// next.config.js
const withESLint = require('next-eslint')
module.exports = withESLint({
webpack(config, options) {
return config
}
})