next-drupal

by chapter-three
1.0.0 (see all)

Next.js for Drupal has everything you need to build a next-generation front-end for your Drupal site: SSG, SSR, and ISR, Multi-site, Authentication, Webforms, Search API, I18n and Preview mode (works with JSON:API and GraphQL).

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

455

GitHub Stars

155

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Next.js Routing

Reviews

Readme

packages/next-drupal/README.md

Alternatives

cnr
connected-next-routerA Redux binding for Next.js Router compatible with Next.js.
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nr
next-routesUniversal dynamic routes for Next.js
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
46K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@sls-next/core⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
33K
@serverless-stack/nextjs-core⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
8K
nta
next-test-api-route-handler:rocket::sparkles: Confidently unit test your Next.js API routes/handlers in an isolated Next.js-like environment
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
6K
san
storybook-addon-next-routerAddon to use Next.js Router in Storybook
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
110K
