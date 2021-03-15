next-dark-mode optionally supports auto mode which automatically switches the user's theme as per the color mode selected on their operating system.
Windows and macOS both support setting the dark or light mode based on the time of the day.
It is achieved via
prefers-color-scheme media query.
next-dark-mode uses configurable cookies to persist the state of the current theme, one for the auto mode and the other for the dark mode.
This prevents the common page load glitch with the local storage approach where the app loads on the client and then the state of the user's theme is fetched.
You can see it in this implementation by Pantaley Stoyanov.
NOTE: This library is not compatible with Next.js 9's Auto Partial Static Export feature as it has to read the cookies in
getInitialProps function, which makes all pages incompatible with Automatic Partial Static Export feature.
To use
next-dark-mode, you must use
react@16.8.0 or greater which includes Hooks.
$ yarn add next-dark-mode
or
$ npm install next-dark-mode
Wrap your _app.js component (located in
/pages) with the HOC
withDarkMode
// _app.js
import App from 'next/app'
import withDarkMode from 'next-dark-mode'
export default withDarkMode(App)
You can now use the
useDarkMode hook anywhere in your app
import { useDarkMode } from 'next-dark-mode'
const MyComponent = props => {
const {
autoModeActive, // boolean - whether the auto mode is active or not
autoModeSupported, // boolean - whether the auto mode is supported on this browser
darkModeActive, // boolean - whether the dark mode is active or not
switchToAutoMode, // function - toggles the auto mode on
switchToDarkMode, // function - toggles the dark mode on
switchToLightMode, // function - toggles the light mode on
} = useDarkMode()
...
}
Wrap your _app.js component (located in
/pages) with the HOC
withDarkMode and pass the values to the
ThemeProvider so that you can use it in your components
// _app.js
import { ThemeProvider } from '@emotion/react' // or styled-components
import withDarkMode from 'next-dark-mode'
function MyApp({ Component, darkMode, pageProps }) {
const { autoModeActive, autoModeSupported, darkModeActive } = darkMode
return (
<ThemeProvider theme={{ darkMode: darkModeActive, ...(other values) }}>
<Component {...pageProps} />
</ThemeProvider>
)
}
export default withDarkMode(MyApp)
The
withDarkMode function accepts a
config object as its second argument. Every key is optional with default values mentioned:
autoModeCookieName: string - Name of the cookie used to determine whether the auto preset is enabled.
Defaults to
'autoMode'.
cookieOptions: object - Configuration options for the cookies that gets set on the client.
Defaults to
{ sameSite: 'lax' }.
darkModeCookieName: string - Name of the cookie used to determine whether the dark preset is enabled.
Defaults to
'darkMode'.
defaultMode: string - Determines the default color mode when there's no cookie set on the client. This usually happens on the first ever page load. It can either be
'dark' or
'light' and it defaults to
'light'.