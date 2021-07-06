Import
.css files in your Next.js project
npm install --save @zeit/next-css
or
yarn add @zeit/next-css
The stylesheet is compiled to
.next/static/css. Next.js will automatically add the css file to the HTML.
In production a chunk hash is added so that styles are updated when a new version of the stylesheet is deployed.
Create a
next.config.js in the root of your project (next to pages/ and package.json)
// next.config.js
const withCSS = require('@zeit/next-css')
module.exports = withCSS()
Create a CSS file
style.css
.example {
font-size: 50px;
}
Create a page file
pages/index.js
import "../style.css"
export default () => <div className="example">Hello World!</div>
Note: CSS files can not be imported into your
_document.js. You can use the
_app.js instead or any other page.
// next.config.js
const withCSS = require('@zeit/next-css')
module.exports = withCSS({
cssModules: true
})
Create a CSS file
style.css
.example {
font-size: 50px;
}
Create a page file
pages/index.js
import css from "../style.css"
export default () => <div className={css.example}>Hello World!</div>
You can also pass a list of options to the
css-loader by passing an object called
cssLoaderOptions.
For instance, to enable locally scoped CSS modules, you can write:
// next.config.js
const withCSS = require('@zeit/next-css')
module.exports = withCSS({
cssModules: true,
cssLoaderOptions: {
importLoaders: 1,
localIdentName: "[local]___[hash:base64:5]",
}
})
Create a CSS file
styles.css
.example {
font-size: 50px;
}
Create a page file
pages/index.js that imports your stylesheet and uses the hashed class name from the stylesheet
import css from "../style.css"
const Component = props => {
return (
<div className={css.backdrop}>
...
</div>
)
}
export default Component
Your exported HTML will then reflect locally scoped CSS class names.
For a list of supported options, refer to the webpack
css-loader README.
Create a
next.config.js in your project
// next.config.js
const withCSS = require('@zeit/next-css')
module.exports = withCSS()
Create a
postcss.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: {
// Illustrational
'postcss-css-variables': {}
}
}
Create a CSS file
style.css the CSS here is using the css-variables postcss plugin.
:root {
--some-color: red;
}
.example {
/* red */
color: var(--some-color);
}
When
postcss.config.js is not found
postcss-loader will not be added and will not cause overhead.
You can also pass a list of options to the
postcss-loader by passing an object called
postcssLoaderOptions.
For example, to pass theme env variables to postcss-loader, you can write:
// next.config.js
const withCSS = require('@zeit/next-css')
module.exports = withCSS({
postcssLoaderOptions: {
parser: true,
config: {
ctx: {
theme: JSON.stringify(process.env.REACT_APP_THEME)
}
}
}
})
Optionally you can add your custom Next.js configuration as parameter
// next.config.js
const withCSS = require('@zeit/next-css')
module.exports = withCSS({
webpack(config, options) {
return config
}
})