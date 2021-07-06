Next.js + CSS

Import .css files in your Next.js project

Installation

npm install --save @ zeit / next - css

or

yarn add @ zeit / next - css

Usage

The stylesheet is compiled to .next/static/css . Next.js will automatically add the css file to the HTML. In production a chunk hash is added so that styles are updated when a new version of the stylesheet is deployed.

Without CSS modules

Create a next.config.js in the root of your project (next to pages/ and package.json)

const withCSS = require ( '@zeit/next-css' ) module .exports = withCSS()

Create a CSS file style.css

.example { font-size : 50px ; }

Create a page file pages/index.js

import "../style.css" export default () => < div className = "example" > Hello World! </ div >

Note: CSS files can not be imported into your _document.js . You can use the _app.js instead or any other page.

With CSS modules

const withCSS = require ( '@zeit/next-css' ) module .exports = withCSS({ cssModules : true })

Create a CSS file style.css

.example { font-size : 50px ; }

Create a page file pages/index.js

import css from "../style.css" export default () => < div className = {css.example} > Hello World! </ div >

With CSS modules and options

You can also pass a list of options to the css-loader by passing an object called cssLoaderOptions .

For instance, to enable locally scoped CSS modules, you can write:

const withCSS = require ( '@zeit/next-css' ) module .exports = withCSS({ cssModules : true , cssLoaderOptions : { importLoaders : 1 , localIdentName : "[local]___[hash:base64:5]" , } })

Create a CSS file styles.css

.example { font-size : 50px ; }

Create a page file pages/index.js that imports your stylesheet and uses the hashed class name from the stylesheet

import css from "../style.css" const Component = props => { return ( < div className = {css.backdrop} > ... </ div > ) } export default Component

Your exported HTML will then reflect locally scoped CSS class names.

For a list of supported options, refer to the webpack css-loader README.

PostCSS plugins

Create a next.config.js in your project

const withCSS = require ( '@zeit/next-css' ) module .exports = withCSS()

Create a postcss.config.js

module .exports = { plugins : { 'postcss-css-variables' : {} } }

Create a CSS file style.css the CSS here is using the css-variables postcss plugin.

:root { --some-color : red; } .example { color : var (--some-color); }

When postcss.config.js is not found postcss-loader will not be added and will not cause overhead.

You can also pass a list of options to the postcss-loader by passing an object called postcssLoaderOptions .

For example, to pass theme env variables to postcss-loader, you can write:

const withCSS = require ( '@zeit/next-css' ) module .exports = withCSS({ postcssLoaderOptions : { parser : true , config : { ctx : { theme : JSON .stringify(process.env.REACT_APP_THEME) } } } })

Configuring Next.js

Optionally you can add your custom Next.js configuration as parameter