Tiny little function for getting cookies on both client & server with next.js.
This enables easy client-side and server-side rendering of pages that depend on cookies.
yarn add next-cookies
or
npm install --save next-cookies
const allCookies = cookies(ctx);
allCookies will be an object with keys for each cookie.
The
ctx object is passed to your
getInitialProps function by next.js.
JSON is parsed automatically, to disable this behavior pass an options object with
doNotParse set to `true:
const allCookies = cookies(ctx, {doNotParse: true});
The options object is passed directly to the underlying universal-cookie library.
const { myCookie } = cookies(ctx);
or
const myCookie = cookies(ctx).myCookie;
The
ctx object is passed to your
getInitialProps function by next.js.
This library does not support setting cookies. However, this is how to do it in client-side code:
document.cookie = `foo=bar; path=/`;
This sets a cookie named
foo to the value
bar.
The
path portion is optional but usually desired.
An expiration date may be appended (see below), otherwise the cookie will be deleted whenever the browser is closed.
This library does not support deleting cookies. However, this is how to do it in client-side code:
document.cookie = `foo=; path=/; expires=Thu, 01 Jan 1970 00:00:01 GMT`;
The value doesn't matter, although the
path does. The expiration date must be in the past.
import React from 'react'
import cookies from 'next-cookies'
class NameForm extends React.Component {
static async getInitialProps(ctx) {
return {
initialName: cookies(ctx).name || ''
}
}
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {name: props.initialName || ''};
this.handleChange = this.handleChange.bind(this);
this.reset = this.reset.bind(this);
}
handleChange(event) {
const newName = event.target.value;
this.setState({name: newName});
document.cookie = `name=${newName}; path=/`;
}
reset() {
this.setState({name: ''});
document.cookie = 'name=; path=/; expires=Thu, 01 Jan 1970 00:00:01 GMT';
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<p>Hi {this.state.name}</p>
<p>Change cookie: <input
type="text"
placeholder="Your name here"
value={this.state.name}
onChange={this.handleChange}
/>!
</p>
<p>Delete cookie: <button onClick={this.reset}>Reset</button></p>
</div>
);
}
}
export default NameForm
See, also, the test app: https://github.com/matthewmueller/next-cookies/blob/master/tests/test-app/pages/cookies.js
MIT