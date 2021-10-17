openbase logo
nc

next-cookie

by Tsuyoshi Tokuda
2.8.0 (see all)

Cookie serializer and deserializer library for next.js

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.9K

GitHub Stars

174

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Next.js Cookies

Readme

next-cookie

Cookie serializer and deserializer library for next.js.

npm

Installation

$ npm install next-cookie

Usage

HOCs

The cookies are read and write through ctx.cookie or this.props.cookie as follows:

import { Cookie, withCookie } from 'next-cookie'

interface State = {
  displayName: string
}

class IndexPage extends React.Component<{}, State> {

  static async getInitialProps(ctx) {
    const name = ctx.cookie.get('name')

    let displayName
    if (name) {
      displayName = name
    }

    return { displayName }
  }

  render() {
    const { cookie, displayName } = this.props
    const { name } = this.state

    return (
      <div>
        { displayName ? (
        <p>Display name: { displayName }</p>
        ) : (
        <div>
          <input type="text" name="name" onChange={ e => this.setState({ name: e.target.value }) } />
          <a onClick={ () => {
            cookie.set('name', name)
          } }>Store name to cookie</a>
        </div>
        ) }
      </div>
    )
  }
}

export default withCookie(IndexPage)

Hooks

The useCookie returns cookie instance.

import { useCookie } from 'next-cookie'
import React, { useState } from 'react'

export default props => {
  const cookie = useCookie(props.cookie)
  const [name, setName] = useState(cookie.get('name') || '')

  const onSubmit = (e) => {
    e.preventDefault();

    cookie.set('name', name)

    setName('')
  }

  const onChangeInput = (e) => {
    setName(e.target.value)
  }

  return (
    <div>
      { cookie.has('name') ? (
      <p>Display name: { cookie.get('name') }</p>
      ) : (
      <form onSubmit={onSubmit}>
        <input
          type="text"
          name="name"
          value={name}
          onChange={onChangeInput} />
        <button type="submit">Store name to cookie</button>
      </form>
      ) }
    </div>
  )
}

export function getServerSideProps(context) {
  const cookie = useCookie(context)

  cookie.set('getServerSideProps', 'This value is set by getServerSideProps.')

  return {
    props: {
      cookie: context.req.headers.cookie || ''
    }
  }
}

API Routes

import { Cookie } from 'next-cookie'

const COOKIE_KEY = "test_cookie";

export default function handler(req, res) {
  
  //-- Simply pass in both the request and response objects to read and write cookies
  const cookie = Cookie.fromApiRoute(req, res);
  
  const cookieVal = cookie.get(COOKIE_KEY);
  
  if (cookieVal) {
    res.status(200).json({ priorCookieValue: cookie.get(COOKIE_KEY) });
  } else {
    cookie.set(COOKIE_KEY, "Cookie Value");
    res
      .status(200)
      .json({ cookieValue: cookie.get(COOKIE_KEY), justSet: true });
  }
}

License

next-cookie is licensed under MIT License.
See LICENSE for more information.

