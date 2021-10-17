Cookie serializer and deserializer library for next.js.

Installation

npm install next-cookie

Usage

HOCs

The cookies are read and write through ctx.cookie or this.props.cookie as follows:

import { Cookie, withCookie } from 'next-cookie' interface State = { displayName: string } class IndexPage extends React.Component<{}, State> { static async getInitialProps(ctx) { const name = ctx.cookie.get('name') let displayName if (name) { displayName = name } return { displayName } } render() { const { cookie, displayName } = this.props const { name } = this.state return ( <div> { displayName ? ( <p>Display name: { displayName }</p> ) : ( <div> <input type="text" name="name" onChange={ e => this.setState({ name: e.target.value }) } /> <a onClick={ () => { cookie.set('name', name) } }>Store name to cookie</a> </div> ) } </div> ) } } export default withCookie(IndexPage)

Hooks

The useCookie returns cookie instance.

import { useCookie } from 'next-cookie' import React, { useState } from 'react' export default props => { const cookie = useCookie(props.cookie) const [name, setName] = useState(cookie.get('name') || '') const onSubmit = (e) => { e.preventDefault(); cookie.set('name', name) setName('') } const onChangeInput = (e) => { setName(e.target.value) } return ( <div> { cookie.has('name') ? ( <p>Display name: { cookie.get('name') }</p> ) : ( <form onSubmit={onSubmit}> <input type="text" name="name" value={name} onChange={onChangeInput} /> <button type="submit">Store name to cookie</button> </form> ) } </div> ) } export function getServerSideProps(context) { const cookie = useCookie(context) cookie.set('getServerSideProps', 'This value is set by getServerSideProps.') return { props: { cookie: context.req.headers.cookie || '' } } }

API Routes

import { Cookie } from 'next-cookie' const COOKIE_KEY = "test_cookie"; export default function handler(req, res) { //-- Simply pass in both the request and response objects to read and write cookies const cookie = Cookie.fromApiRoute(req, res); const cookieVal = cookie.get(COOKIE_KEY); if (cookieVal) { res.status(200).json({ priorCookieValue: cookie.get(COOKIE_KEY) }); } else { cookie.set(COOKIE_KEY, "Cookie Value"); res .status(200) .json({ cookieValue: cookie.get(COOKIE_KEY), justSet: true }); } }

License