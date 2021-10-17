Cookie serializer and deserializer library for next.js.
$ npm install next-cookie
The cookies are read and write through
ctx.cookie or
this.props.cookie as follows:
import { Cookie, withCookie } from 'next-cookie'
interface State = {
displayName: string
}
class IndexPage extends React.Component<{}, State> {
static async getInitialProps(ctx) {
const name = ctx.cookie.get('name')
let displayName
if (name) {
displayName = name
}
return { displayName }
}
render() {
const { cookie, displayName } = this.props
const { name } = this.state
return (
<div>
{ displayName ? (
<p>Display name: { displayName }</p>
) : (
<div>
<input type="text" name="name" onChange={ e => this.setState({ name: e.target.value }) } />
<a onClick={ () => {
cookie.set('name', name)
} }>Store name to cookie</a>
</div>
) }
</div>
)
}
}
export default withCookie(IndexPage)
The
useCookie returns
cookie instance.
import { useCookie } from 'next-cookie'
import React, { useState } from 'react'
export default props => {
const cookie = useCookie(props.cookie)
const [name, setName] = useState(cookie.get('name') || '')
const onSubmit = (e) => {
e.preventDefault();
cookie.set('name', name)
setName('')
}
const onChangeInput = (e) => {
setName(e.target.value)
}
return (
<div>
{ cookie.has('name') ? (
<p>Display name: { cookie.get('name') }</p>
) : (
<form onSubmit={onSubmit}>
<input
type="text"
name="name"
value={name}
onChange={onChangeInput} />
<button type="submit">Store name to cookie</button>
</form>
) }
</div>
)
}
export function getServerSideProps(context) {
const cookie = useCookie(context)
cookie.set('getServerSideProps', 'This value is set by getServerSideProps.')
return {
props: {
cookie: context.req.headers.cookie || ''
}
}
}
import { Cookie } from 'next-cookie'
const COOKIE_KEY = "test_cookie";
export default function handler(req, res) {
//-- Simply pass in both the request and response objects to read and write cookies
const cookie = Cookie.fromApiRoute(req, res);
const cookieVal = cookie.get(COOKIE_KEY);
if (cookieVal) {
res.status(200).json({ priorCookieValue: cookie.get(COOKIE_KEY) });
} else {
cookie.set(COOKIE_KEY, "Cookie Value");
res
.status(200)
.json({ cookieValue: cookie.get(COOKIE_KEY), justSet: true });
}
}
next-cookie is licensed under MIT License.
See LICENSE for more information.