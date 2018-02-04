Connect Next.js to Redux.
npm install next-connect-redux --save
Create an
initStore function which only accepts
initialState, and returns a store by
createStore function.
import { createStore } from 'redux'
import { reducer } from './reducer'
export const initStore = (initialState) => {
return createStore(reducer, initialState)
}
And then pass
initStore function to
next-connect-redux and it will return a wrapper function called
nextConnect.
import nextConnectRedux from 'next-connect-redux'
import { createStore } from 'redux'
import { reducer } from './reducer'
export const initStore = (initialState) => {
return createStore(reducer, initialState)
}
export const nextConnect = nextConnectRedux(initStore)
Use
nextConnect function to wrap every page component inside
/pages, take
index.js for example:
import React from 'react'
import { nextConnect } from '../store'
class Page extends React.Component {
render () {
return (
<h1>{this.props.title}</h1>
)
}
}
export default nextConnect((state) => state)(Counter)
Just use
nextConnect like you're using
connect. It connects the page component to redux. In addition, it wraps page component with
react-redux's
<Provider />, this will pass down the
store to child components of the component tree. For safety considerations, you should wrap every page component with
nextConnect. For normal components, you just need the
connect provided by
react-redux instead of
nextConnect.
You can use
store.dispatch inside
getInitialProps to dispatch some actions for initialization purpose.
import React from 'react'
import { nextConnect } from '../store'
class Page extends React.Component {
static getInitialProps ({ store }) {
store.dispatch({ type: 'SET_PAGE_TITLE', title: 'Index Page' })
return {}
}
render () {
return (
<h1>{this.props.title}</h1>
)
}
}
export default nextConnect((state) => state)(Counter)
Don't worry that you want to dispatch an async action in
getInitialProps, it's surprisingly easy:
import React from 'react'
import { nextConnect } from '../store'
class Page extends React.Component {
static async getInitialProps ({ store }) {
await store.dispatch(someAsyncAction())
return {}
}
render () {
return (
<h1>{this.props.title}</h1>
)
}
}
export default nextConnect((state) => state)(Counter)
See full example here.
More examples: TODO.
MIT License
Copyright (c) 2017 huzidaha
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.