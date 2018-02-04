Connect Next.js to Redux.

How to use

Install

npm install next- connect -redux

Usage

Create an initStore function which only accepts initialState , and returns a store by createStore function.

import { createStore } from 'redux' import { reducer } from './reducer' export const initStore = ( initialState ) => { return createStore(reducer, initialState) }

And then pass initStore function to next-connect-redux and it will return a wrapper function called nextConnect .

import nextConnectRedux from 'next-connect-redux' import { createStore } from 'redux' import { reducer } from './reducer' export const initStore = ( initialState ) => { return createStore(reducer, initialState) } export const nextConnect = nextConnectRedux(initStore)

Use nextConnect function to wrap every page component inside /pages , take index.js for example:

import React from 'react' import { nextConnect } from '../store' class Page extends React . Component { render () { return ( < h1 > {this.props.title} </ h1 > ) } } export default nextConnect( ( state ) => state)(Counter)

Just use nextConnect like you're using connect . It connects the page component to redux. In addition, it wraps page component with react-redux 's <Provider /> , this will pass down the store to child components of the component tree. For safety considerations, you should wrap every page component with nextConnect . For normal components, you just need the connect provided by react-redux instead of nextConnect .

Initial store

You can use store.dispatch inside getInitialProps to dispatch some actions for initialization purpose.

import React from 'react' import { nextConnect } from '../store' class Page extends React . Component { static getInitialProps ({ store }) { store.dispatch({ type : 'SET_PAGE_TITLE' , title : 'Index Page' }) return {} } render () { return ( < h1 > {this.props.title} </ h1 > ) } } export default nextConnect( ( state ) => state)(Counter)

Asynchronously dispatch an action

Don't worry that you want to dispatch an async action in getInitialProps , it's surprisingly easy:

import React from 'react' import { nextConnect } from '../store' class Page extends React . Component { static async getInitialProps ({ store }) { await store.dispatch(someAsyncAction()) return {} } render () { return ( < h1 > {this.props.title} </ h1 > ) } } export default nextConnect( ( state ) => state)(Counter)

Example

See full example here.

More examples: TODO.

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2017 huzidaha

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.