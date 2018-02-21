Compose next-plugins in a simple way

Installation

npm install -D next-compose

or

yarn add -D next-compose

Usage

Simple example with TypeScript and Sass plugins:

const withTS = require ( '@zeit/next-typescript' ) const withSass = require ( '@zeit/next-sass' ) const compose = require ( 'next-compose' ) const tsConfig = { } const sassConfig = { } module .exports = compose([ [withTS, tsConfig], [withSass, sassConfig], { webpack : ( config ) => { return config } } ])

Example with build vendor.css and app.css from different input extensions: