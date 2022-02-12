openbase logo
next-auth

by Iain Collins
4.0.5

Authentication for Next.js

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

120K

GitHub Stars

9.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2d ago

Contributors

295

Package

Dependencies

9

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes

Categories

Next.js OAuth, Next.js Authentication

Reviews

Average Rating

4.1/5
Read All Reviews
shubham-jangid
soydavidpaucar
akjha9721
Abhishek635
rushabh10101

Top Feedback

Highly Customizable
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Readme


NextAuth.js

Authentication for Next.js

Open Source. Full Stack. Own Your Data.

Release Bundle Size Downloads Github Stars Github Stable Release

Overview

NextAuth.js is a complete open source authentication solution for Next.js applications.

It is designed from the ground up to support Next.js and Serverless.

This is a monorepo containing the following packages / projects:

  1. The primary next-auth package
  2. A development test application
  3. All @next-auth/*-adapter packages
  4. The documentation site

Getting Started

npm install --save next-auth

The easiest way to continue getting started, is to follow the getting started section in our docs.

We also have a section of tutorials for those looking for more specific examples.

See next-auth.js.org for more information and documentation.

Features

Flexible and easy to use

  • Designed to work with any OAuth service, it supports OAuth 1.0, 1.0A and 2.0
  • Built-in support for many popular sign-in services
  • Supports email / passwordless authentication
  • Supports stateless authentication with any backend (Active Directory, LDAP, etc)
  • Supports both JSON Web Tokens and database sessions
  • Designed for Serverless but runs anywhere (AWS Lambda, Docker, Heroku, etc…)

Own your own data

NextAuth.js can be used with or without a database.

  • An open source solution that allows you to keep control of your data
  • Supports Bring Your Own Database (BYOD) and can be used with any database
  • Built-in support for MySQL, MariaDB, Postgres, Microsoft SQL Server, MongoDB and SQLite
  • Works great with databases from popular hosting providers
  • Can also be used without a database (e.g. OAuth + JWT)

Secure by default

  • Promotes the use of passwordless sign-in mechanisms
  • Designed to be secure by default and encourage best practices for safeguarding user data
  • Uses Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) Tokens on POST routes (sign in, sign out)
  • Default cookie policy aims for the most restrictive policy appropriate for each cookie
  • When JSON Web Tokens are enabled, they are signed by default (JWS) with HS512
  • Use JWT encryption (JWE) by setting the option encryption: true (defaults to A256GCM)
  • Auto-generates symmetric signing and encryption keys for developer convenience
  • Features tab/window syncing and session polling to support short lived sessions
  • Attempts to implement the latest guidance published by Open Web Application Security Project

Advanced options allow you to define your own routines to handle controlling what accounts are allowed to sign in, for encoding and decoding JSON Web Tokens and to set custom cookie security policies and session properties, so you can control who is able to sign in and how often sessions have to be re-validated.

TypeScript

NextAuth.js comes with built-in types. For more information and usage, check out the TypeScript section in the documentation.

Example

Add API Route

// pages/api/auth/[...nextauth].js
import NextAuth from "next-auth"
import AppleProvider from "next-auth/providers/apple"
import GoogleProvider from "next-auth/providers/google"
import EmailProvider from "next-auth/providers/email"

export default NextAuth({
  secret: process.env.SECRET,
  providers: [
    // OAuth authentication providers
    AppleProvider({
      clientId: process.env.APPLE_ID,
      clientSecret: process.env.APPLE_SECRET,
    }),
    GoogleProvider({
      clientId: process.env.GOOGLE_ID,
      clientSecret: process.env.GOOGLE_SECRET,
    }),
    // Sign in with passwordless email link
    EmailProvider({
      server: process.env.MAIL_SERVER,
      from: "<no-reply@example.com>",
    }),
  ],
})

Add React Hook

The useSession() React Hook in the NextAuth.js client is the easiest way to check if someone is signed in.

import { useSession, signIn, signOut } from "next-auth/react"

export default function Component() {
  const { data: session } = useSession()
  if (session) {
    return (
      <>
        Signed in as {session.user.email} <br />
        <button onClick={() => signOut()}>Sign out</button>
      </>
    )
  }
  return (
    <>
      Not signed in <br />
      <button onClick={() => signIn()}>Sign in</button>
    </>
  )
}

Share/configure session state

Use the <SessionProvider> to allow instances of useSession() to share the session object across components. It also takes care of keeping the session updated and synced between tabs/windows.

import { SessionProvider } from "next-auth/react"

export default function App({
  Component,
  pageProps: { session, ...pageProps },
}) {
  return (
    <SessionProvider session={session}>
      <Component {...pageProps} />
    </SessionProvider>
  )
}

Acknowledgments

NextAuth.js is made possible thanks to all of its contributors.

Support

We're happy to announce we've recently created an OpenCollective for individuals and companies looking to contribute financially to the project!

Vercel Logo
Vercel

🥉 Bronze Financial Sponsor
☁️ Infrastructure Support 		Prisma Logo
Prisma

🥉 Bronze Financial Sponsor 		Prisma Logo
Clerk

🥉 Bronze Financial Sponsor 		Lowdefy Logo
Lowdefy

🥉 Bronze Financial Sponsor 		Checkly Logo
Checkly

☁️ Infrastructure Support 		superblog Logo
superblog

☁️ Infrastructure Support

Contributing

We're open to all community contributions! If you'd like to contribute in any way, please first read our Contributing Guide.

License

ISC

