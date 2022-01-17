A package for using Apollo within a Next.js application.
This project assumes you have react, react-dom, and next installed. They're specified as peerDependencies.
npm install --save next-apollo graphql @apollo/client
Create an Apollo Client, pass it into to the
withApollo higher-order component and export the returned component.
import { withApollo } from "next-apollo";
import { ApolloClient, InMemoryCache } from "@apollo/client";
const apolloClient = new ApolloClient({
uri: "https://api.graph.cool/simple/v1/cixmkt2ul01q00122mksg82pn",
cache: new InMemoryCache(),
});
export default withApollo(apolloClient);
Inside your Next.js page, wrap your component with your exported higher order component.
import withApollo from "../lib/apollo";
const Page = (props) => <div>Hello World</div>;
// Default export is required for Fast Refresh
export default withApollo({ ssr: true })(Page);
That's it!
Next-apollo integrates Apollo seamlessly with Next by wrapping our pages inside a higher-order component (HOC). Using a HOC pattern we're able to pass down a central store of query result data created by Apollo into our React component hierarchy defined inside each page of our Next application.
On initial page load, while on the server and inside
getInitialProps, the Apollo method,
getDataFromTree, is invoked and returns a promise; at the point in which the promise resolves, our Apollo Client store is completely initialized.
MIT