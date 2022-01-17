openbase logo
next-apollo

by Adam Soffer
5.0.7 (see all)

React higher-order component for integrating Apollo Client with Next.js

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

471

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Next.js GraphQL

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Next Apollo Build Status

A package for using Apollo within a Next.js application.

Demo

Installation

This project assumes you have react, react-dom, and next installed. They're specified as peerDependencies.

npm install --save next-apollo graphql @apollo/client

Documentation

Create an Apollo Client, pass it into to the withApollo higher-order component and export the returned component.

import { withApollo } from "next-apollo";
import { ApolloClient, InMemoryCache } from "@apollo/client";

const apolloClient = new ApolloClient({
  uri: "https://api.graph.cool/simple/v1/cixmkt2ul01q00122mksg82pn",
  cache: new InMemoryCache(),
});

export default withApollo(apolloClient);

Inside your Next.js page, wrap your component with your exported higher order component.

import withApollo from "../lib/apollo";

const Page = (props) => <div>Hello World</div>;

// Default export is required for Fast Refresh
export default withApollo({ ssr: true })(Page);

That's it!

How Does It Work?

Next-apollo integrates Apollo seamlessly with Next by wrapping our pages inside a higher-order component (HOC). Using a HOC pattern we're able to pass down a central store of query result data created by Apollo into our React component hierarchy defined inside each page of our Next application.

On initial page load, while on the server and inside getInitialProps, the Apollo method, getDataFromTree, is invoked and returns a promise; at the point in which the promise resolves, our Apollo Client store is completely initialized.

License

MIT

