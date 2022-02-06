Next.js API Middleware

Introduction

Next.js API routes are a ridiculously fun and simple way to add backend functionality to a React app. However, when it comes time to add middleware, there is no easy way to implement it.

The official Next.js docs recommend writing functions inside your API route handler 👎. This is a huge step backward compared to the clean APIs provided by Express.js or Koa.js.

This library attempts to provide minimal, clean, composable middleware patterns that are both productive and pleasant to use. 🎉

Table of Contents

Quick Start

import { label, NextMiddleware } from "next-api-middleware" ; import * as Sentry from "@sentry/nextjs" ; import nanoid from "nanoid" ; const captureErrors: NextMiddleware = async (req, res, next) => { try { await next(); } catch (err) { const eventId = Sentry.captureException(err); res.status( 500 ); res.json({ error: err }); } }; const addRequestId: NextMiddleware = async (req, res, next) => { await next(); res.setHeader( "X-Response-ID" , nanoid()); }; const withMiddleware = label( { addRequestId, sentry: captureErrors, }, [ "sentry" ] ); const apiRouteHandler = async (req, res) => { res.status( 200 ); res.send( "Hello world!" ); }; export default withMiddleware( "addRequestId" )(apiRouteHandler);

How It Works

My mental model for how this library handles middleware functions is that of a "winding and unwinding stack."

Let's imagine you've used label to add two middleware functions to an API route.

When a request comes in, this is a rough impression of how that request makes its way through all middleware functions, the API route handler itself, and then back up through the middleware.

| | Middleware # 1 | Middleware # 2 | API Route Handler | | | | | | Request | | | | | | | | | | | await next() | await next() | API stuff | | | | | | | | | | | Response < | | | | |

While this is a crummy ASCII diagram, I think it gives the right impression. The request winds its way though each middleware function in succession, hits the API route handler, and then proceeds to "unwind" its way through the stack.

Every middleware function has the opportunity to go through three phases:

Setup Waiting Teardown

The "Setup" phase covers everything that happens before await next() . The "Waiting" phase is really just await next() . The "Teardown" phase is the remaining code within a middleware function after await next() .

It is worth noting that although these phases are available to all middleware functions, you don't need to take advantage of them all.

For example, in error catching middleware you might simply wrap await next() in a try / catch block. On the other hand, you might have request timing middleware that captures a start time during the setup phase, waits, and then captures a finish time in the teardown phase.

APIs

label

This is the primary utility for creating reusuable collections of middleware for use throughout many Next.js API routes.

const withMiddleware = label(middleware, defaults);

Parameters

middleware : an object containing middleware functions or arrays of middleware

: an object containing middleware functions or arrays of middleware defaults : (optional) an array of middleware keys that will be invoked automatically

Return Value

label returns a function (conventionally referred to as withMiddleware ) that uses currying to accept a list of middleware names to be invoked, followed by a Next.js API handler function.

Typically, withMiddleware will be imported in API route files and used at the default export statement:

import { withMiddleware } from "../helpers/my-middleware" ; const apiRouteHandler = async (req, res) => { ... } export default withMiddleware( "foo" , "bar" , "baz" )(apiRouteHandler);

Though label could contain many middleware functions, the actual middleware invoked by an API route is determined by the names passed in to withMiddleware .

Examples

Basic Use

const logErrors = async (req, res, next) => { try { await next(); } catch (error) { console .error(error); res.status( 500 ); res.json({ error }); } }; const withMiddleware = label({ logErrors, });

Aliases

const withMiddleware = label({ error: logErrors, });

Groups

import { foo, bar, baz } from "./my-middleware" ; const withMiddleware = label({ error: logErrors, myGroup: [foo, bar, baz], });

Defaults

const withMiddleware = label( { error: logErrors, myGroup: [foo, bar, baz], }, [ "error" ] );

use

This utility accepts middleware functions directly and executes them all in order. It is a simpler alternative to label that can be useful for handling one-off middleware functions.

const withInlineMiddleware = use(...middleware);

Parameters

middleware : a list of middleware functions and/or arrays of middleware functions

Return Value

use returns a function that accepts a Next.js API route handler.

Examples

CORS

import { use } from "next-api-middleware" ; import cors from "cors" ; const apiRouteThatOnlyNeedsCORS = async (req, res) => { ... } export default use(cors())(apiRouteThatOnlyNeedsCORS);

Usage Guide

See EXAMPLES.md for more detailed examples of label and use .

Advanced

Debugging

next-api-middleware uses debug to provide different levels of debug logging.

Logs for this library are available under the middleware namespace.

These example commands assume the presence of a script called dev in your project's package.json that runs next dev .

DEBUG=middleware:* npm run dev DEBUG=middleware:/api/foo npm run dev DEBUG=middleware:/api/foo:fn-3 npm run dev

You can also wrap the value of DEBUG in quotes if desired:

DEBUG= 'middleware:/api/foo' npm run dev

Middleware Factories

Since use and label accept values that evaluate to middleware functions, this provides the opportunity to create custom middleware factories.

Here's an example of a factory that generates a middleware function to only allow requests with a given HTTP method:

import { NextMiddleware } from "next-api-middleware" ; const httpMethod = ( allowedHttpMethod: "GET" | "POST" | "PATCH" ): NextMiddleware => { return async function ( req, res, next ) { if (req.method === allowedHttpMethod || req.method == "OPTIONS" ) { await next(); } else { res.status( 404 ); res.end(); } }; }; export const postRequestsOnlyMiddleware = httpMethod( "POST" );

Middleware Types

next-api-middleware supports two middleware signatures, NextMiddleware and ExpressMiddleware .

NextMiddleware

NextMiddleware is inspired by the asyncronous middleware style popularized by Koa.js. Prefer this style when writing your own middleware.

interface NextMiddleware { ( req: NextApiRequest, res: NextApiResponse, next: () => Promise < void > ): Promise < void >; }

ExpressMiddleware (compatibility)

ExpressMiddleware roughly matches the signature used by Express/Connect style middleware. This type can be used when importing third-party libraries such as cors .

interface ExpressMiddleware< Request = IncomingMessage, Response = ServerResponse > { ( req: Request, res: Response, next: ( error?: any ) => void | Promise < void > ): void ; }

An example using cors :