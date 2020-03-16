openbase logo
nau

next-absolute-url

by Jake Burden
1.2.2 (see all)

Get the absolute URL of your Next.js app (optionally set a localhost dev URL)

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25.8K

GitHub Stars

187

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

next-absolute-url

Get the protocol and host for the absolute URL of your Next.js app (and optionally set a dev url)

This module enables you to easily get the protocol and host of your Next.js app, both on the server and the client. Optionally, you can set a localhost variable, which is useful for local development if you have local lambda functions running on a different port.

Usage

I'm honored that an excellent blog post has been published about this package. For detailed usage, please see: https://codeconqueror.com/blog/get-the-current-url-in-next-js

import absoluteUrl from 'next-absolute-url'
const { protocol, host } = absoluteUrl(req, 'localhost:8004')
const apiURL = `${protocol}//${host}/api/job.js`

or if you just want the full URL origin:

import absoluteUrl from 'next-absolute-url'
const { origin } = absoluteUrl(req)
const apiURL = `${origin}/api/job.js`

If you deployed your Next.js app with now the apiURL will be something like https://your-app.now.sh/api/job.js.

However, if you are running the app locally the apiURL will be http://localhost:8004/api/job.js instead.

Install

With npm installed, run

npm install next-absolute-url

MIT

