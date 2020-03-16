Get the protocol and host for the absolute URL of your Next.js app (and optionally set a dev url)
This module enables you to easily get the protocol and host of your Next.js app, both on the server and the client. Optionally, you can set a localhost variable, which is useful for local development if you have local lambda functions running on a different port.
I'm honored that an excellent blog post has been published about this package. For detailed usage, please see: https://codeconqueror.com/blog/get-the-current-url-in-next-js
import absoluteUrl from 'next-absolute-url'
const { protocol, host } = absoluteUrl(req, 'localhost:8004')
const apiURL = `${protocol}//${host}/api/job.js`
or if you just want the full URL origin:
import absoluteUrl from 'next-absolute-url'
const { origin } = absoluteUrl(req)
const apiURL = `${origin}/api/job.js`
If you deployed your Next.js app with
now the
apiURL will be something like
https://your-app.now.sh/api/job.js.
However, if you are running the app locally the
apiURL will be
http://localhost:8004/api/job.js instead.
With npm installed, run
npm install next-absolute-url
MIT