Riley James ● Melbourne, Australia ● 15 Rating s ● 13 Review s ● Founder SuperAPI.com.au (@SuperAPIau), Ex-Developer Evangelist @XeroAPI 8 months ago Super easy to use static site generator built in JS. Coming from Jekyll & the ruby landscape, and after trying a few JS alternatives, Next was where I started to feel at home. For those who need (or want) a CMS to manage their data, I'd suggest strapi. It pairs really well with Next, super easy to implement. I like that Next gives you a structure to work with, and the documentation is clear on how to go about pure static, SSR or hydrated rendering. Gatsby lost me in my first attempt. One issue I ran into was with the "Images" implementation which tightly couples with Vercels own hosting service. Which, while I'm sure is great, not what I wanted to use (Netlify customer already). Spent quite some time removing / disabling this functionality, and it felt like the docs were somewhat intentionally light in this area. 7

Charles8211 ● 53 Rating s ● 47 Review s ● 5 months ago Great Documentation Bleeding Edge Easy to Use nextjs enables me to React web based application functionalities like server-side rendering and for generating static websites. It is created on top of nodejs. The main pros for me using nextjs is that it can distinguish between front-end and back-end can efficiently contribute to front-end development independent of any back-end APIs. My team mainly uses this. Documentation is neat. 2

Ayane Satomi ● /dev/urandom ● 5 Rating s ● 4 Review s ● Forgot to touch grass since 2017. Project Lead @vignetteapp, Volunteer @fosshostorg September 23, 2020 Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant Highly Customizable Bleeding Edge Responsive Maintainers I've been using Next for a lot of my projects - it's basically what I wish for in a web framework. It's : - Easy to use - Always maintained - Plentiful of documentation and learning resources - Fast and performant Vercel really outdid themselves when they made this (fun fact I still remember them being called ZEIT when this was made for you all oldies out there) 2

Preveen Raj ● Kochi, Kerala, India ● 58 Rating s ● 49 Review s ● Software Engineer @bigbinary 8 months ago I was having issues while implementing a landing page for a business using react. The major issue was SEO management. I wanted to use react's interactive functionalities, but can't trade of SEO. There, my friend suggested next.js where it brought the best of both worlds. And vercel's inbuilt support to deploy the app for free was a lifesaver. 2