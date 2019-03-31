nexpect is a node.js module for spawning child applications (such as ssh) and
seamlessly controlling them using javascript callbacks. nexpect is based on the
ideas of the expect library by Don Libes and the pexpect library by
Noah Spurrier.
node.js has good built in control for spawning child processes.
nexpect builds
on these core methods and allows developers to easily pipe data to child
processes and assert the expected response.
nexpect also chains, so you can
compose complex terminal interactions.
$ npm install --save nexpect
The module exposes a single function,
.spawn.
' ' to find the params if params not provided (so do not use the
string variant if any arguments have spaces in them)
.expect() and
.wait() statements.
process.stdout of the current process,
and any data sent with sendline to the
process.stdout of the current
process.
Top-level entry point for
nexpect that liberally parses the arguments
and then returns a new chain with the specified
command,
params, and
options.
Expect that the next line of output matches the expectation. Throw an error if it does not.
The expectation can be a string (the line should contain the expected value as a substring) or a RegExp (the line should match the expression).
Wait for a line of output that matches the expectation, discarding lines that do not match.
Throw an error if no such line was found.
The expectation can be a string (the line should contain the expected value as a substring) or a RegExp (the line should match the expression).
The callback will be called for every line that matches the expectation.
Adds a write line to
context.process.stdin to the
context.queue
for the current chain.
Close child's stdin stream, let the child know there are no more data coming.
This is useful for testing apps that are using inquirer,
as
inquirer.prompt() calls
stdin.resume() at some point,
which causes the app to block on input when the input stream is a pipe.
Runs the
context against the specified
context.command and
context.params.
Lets take a look at some sample usage:
var nexpect = require('nexpect');
nexpect.spawn("echo", ["hello"])
.expect("hello")
.run(function (err, stdout, exitcode) {
if (!err) {
console.log("hello was echoed");
}
});
nexpect.spawn("ls -la /tmp/undefined", { stream: 'stderr' })
.expect("No such file or directory")
.run(function (err) {
if (!err) {
console.log("checked that file doesn't exists");
}
});
nexpect.spawn("node --interactive")
.expect(">")
.sendline("console.log('testing')")
.expect("testing")
.sendline("process.exit()")
.run(function (err) {
if (!err) {
console.log("node process started, console logged, process exited");
}
else {
console.log(err)
}
});
If you are looking for more examples take a look at the examples, and tests.
All tests are written with vows:
$ npm test