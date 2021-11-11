❗ Th CLI has moved! It is now the Vonage CLI.
The Nexmo CLI requires Node.js 4 or above. If you don't have Node.js installed on your system, go to https://nodejs.org/en/download/ and download the appropriate installer for your system.
With Node.js installed, you can then install the
nexmo-cli package from the npm registry.
npm install nexmo-cli -g # Using npm
yarn global add nexmo-cli # Using yarn
If you see an
EACCESerror when you try to install a package globally, follow the steps outlined at How to Prevent Permissions Errors.
After installation, set up the CLI with your Nexmo API key and secret:
> nexmo setup <api_key> <api_secret>
Credentials written to /Users/yourname/.nexmorc
This will save your credentials to
~/.nexmorc. If you want to use different credentials per project, you can pass the
--local flag as follows:
> nexmo setup <api_key> <api_secret> --local
This will save the config to your local folder instead.
Use
--quiet to silence all but errors and warnings, and use
--verbose to get more detailed output.
> nexmo setup <api_key> <api_secret>
Credentials written to /home/username/.nexmorc
Alias:
nexmo s.
> nexmo account
API Key: <api_key>
API Secret: <api_secret>
> nexmo account:key
<api_key>
> nexmo account:secret
<api_secret>
Alias:
nexmo a.
> nexmo balance
18.96 EUR
> nexmo balance -v
18.9589 EUR
Alias:
nexmo b
> nexmo price:sms 44555555555
0.03140000 EUR
Alias:
nexmo ps
> nexmo price:voice 44555555555
0.02400000 EUR
Alias:
nexmo pv
> nexmo price:country GB
0.03140000 EUR
> nexmo price:country LU -v
network | mtPrice
------------------------------
POST Luxembourg | 0.01280000
Orange Luxembourg | 0.01280000
Join Experience | 0.01280000
Tango | 0.01280000
Alias:
nexmo pc
Optional flags:
--size The number of results to return
--page The page of results to return
--pattern <pattern> to be matched in number (use * to match end or start of number)
> nexmo numbers:list
31555555555
44655555555
44555555555
> nexmo numbers:list --verbose
Item 1-3 of 3
msisdn | country | type | features | voiceCallbackType | voiceCallbackValue | moHttpUrl | voiceStatusCallbackUrl
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
31555555555 | NL | mobile-lvn | VOICE,SMS | app | b6d9f957 | undefined | https://example.com
44655555555 | GB | mobile-lvn | VOICE,SMS | app | b6d9f957 | undefined | https://example.com
44555555555 | GB | mobile-lvn | SMS | app | b6d9f957 | undefined | https://example.com
Alias:
nexmo nl,
nexmo numbers and
nexmo number:list.
Parameters:
country_code - an ISO 3166-2 country code for the country you are trying to find a number for.
Optional flags:
--pattern <pattern> to be matched in number (use * to match end or start of number)
--voice to search for voice-enabled numbers
--sms search for SMS enabled numbers
--size the number of results to return
--page the page of results to return
> nexmo number:search US
12057200555
12069396555
12069396555
12155961555
> nexmo number:search NL --sms --pattern *007 --verbose
msisdn | country | cost | type | features
-----------------------------------------------------
31655551007 | NL | 3.00 | mobile-lvn | VOICE,SMS
31655552007 | NL | 3.00 | mobile-lvn | VOICE,SMS
31655553007 | NL | 3.00 | mobile-lvn | VOICE,SMS
Alias:
nexmo ns and
nexmo numbers:search.
Parameters:
number - The number to buy
country_code and
pattern - The country and search pattern to find a number for and directly buy.
> nexmo number:buy 12069396555
Buying 12069396555\. This operation will charge your account.
Please type "confirm" to continue: confirm
Number purchased
> nexmo number:buy US *555
Buying 12069396555\. This operation will charge your account.
Please type "confirm" to continue: confirm
Number purchased: 12069396555
> nexmo number:buy 12069396555 --confirm
Number purchased: 12069396555
Alias:
nexmo nb and
nexmo numbers:buy.
> nexmo number:cancel 12069396555
This operation can not be reversed.
Please type "confirm" to continue: confirm
Number cancelled: 12069396555
> nexmo number:cancel 12069396555 --confirm
Number cancelled: 12069396555
Alias:
nexmo nc and
nexmo numbers:cancel.
For shortcuts of these options see Linking.
> nexmo number:update 445555555555 --voice_callback_type app --voice_callback_value asdasdas-asdd-2344-2344-asdasdasd345
Number updated
Alias:
nexmo nu and
nexmo numbers:update.
Send a message through Nexmo to any number. Either provide a from number, name, or leave it blank to sends as "Nexmo CLI".
> nexmo sms <destination_number> Hello world! --confirm
Message sent to: <destination_number>
Remaining balance: 26.80110000 EUR
Message price: 0.03330000 EUR
> nexmo sms <destination_number> Hello world! --from "Acme Inc" --confirm
Message sent to: <destination_number>
Remaining balance: 26.80110000 EUR
Message price: 0.03330000 EUR
Note: Some carriers (e.g. US and Canadian) do not allow alphanumeric senders. In these cases, you must use one of your Nexmo virtual numbers in the
from parameter. For example:
nexmo sms <to_number> Hello world! --from <from_number> --confirm
Optional flags:
--size The number of results to return
--page The page of results to return
> nexmo app:list
asdasdas-asdd-2344-2344-asdasdasd123 | Test Application 1
asdasdas-asdd-2344-2344-asdasdasd234 | Test Application 1
asdasdas-asdd-2344-2344-asdasdasd345 | Test Application 2
> nexmo app:list --verbose
Item 1-3 of 3
id | name
---------------------------------------------------------
asdasdas-asdd-2344-2344-asdasdasd123 | Test Application 1
asdasdas-asdd-2344-2344-asdasdasd234 | Test Application 1
asdasdas-asdd-2344-2344-asdasdasd345 | Test Application 2
Alias:
nexmo al and
nexmo apps.
Parameters:
name - the custom name of your application.
answer_url - the URL where your webhook delivers the Nexmo Call Control Object that governs this call.
event_url - the URL the platform sends event information asynchronously to when the call_status changes
Optional flags:
--keyfile <keyfile> The file to save your private key to
--type <type> The product you want to access with this application. (Default: voice)
--answer_method <answer_method> The http method for the
answer_url. (Default: GET)
--event_method <event_method> The http method for the
event_url. (Default: GET)
> nexmo app:create "Test Application 1" http://example.com http://example.com --keyfile private.key
Application created: asdasdas-asdd-2344-2344-asdasdasd345
Private Key saved to: private.key
> nexmo app:create "Test Application 1" http://example.com http://example.com -v
[id]
asdasdas-asdd-2344-2344-asdasdasd345
[name]
Test Application 1
[voice.webhooks.0.endpoint_type]
event_url
[voice.webhooks.0.endpoint]
http://example.com
[voice.webhooks.0.http_method]
POST
[voice.webhooks.1.endpoint_type]
answer_url
[voice.webhooks.1.endpoint]
http://example.com
[voice.webhooks.1.http_method]
GET
[keys.public_key]
...
[keys.private_key]
...
[_links.self.href]
/applications/asdasdas-asdd-2344-2344-asdasdasd345
Alias:
nexmo ac.
> nexmo app:show asdasdas-asdd-2344-2344-asdasdasd345
[id]
asdasdas-asdd-2344-2344-asdasdasd345
[name]
Test Application 1
[voice.webhooks.0.endpoint_type]
event_url
[voice.webhooks.0.endpoint]
http://example.com
[voice.webhooks.0.http_method]
POST
[voice.webhooks.1.endpoint_type]
answer_url
[voice.webhooks.1.endpoint]
http://example.com
[voice.webhooks.1.http_method]
GET
[keys.public_key]
...
[_links.self.href]
/applications/asdasdas-asdd-2344-2344-asdasdasd345
Private Key saved to: private.key
Alias:
nexmo as and
nexmo app.
Parameters:
app_id - the UUID of your application.
name - the custom name of your application.
answer_url - the URL where your webhook delivers the Nexmo Call Control Object that governs this call.
event_url - the URL the platform sends event information asynchronously to when the call_status changes
Optional flags:
--type <type> The product you want to access with this application. (Default: voice)
--answer_method <answer_method> The http method for the
answer_url. (Default: GET)
--event_method <event_method> The http method for the
event_url. (Default: GET)
> nexmo app:update asdasdas-asdd-2344-2344-asdasdasd345 "Test Application 1" http://example.com http://example.com
Application updated: asdasdas-asdd-2344-2344-asdasdasd345
> nexmo app:update asdasdas-asdd-2344-2344-asdasdasd345 "Test Application 1" http://example.com http://example.com -v
[id]
asdasdas-asdd-2344-2344-asdasdasd345
[name]
Test Application 1
[voice.webhooks.0.endpoint_type]
event_url
[voice.webhooks.0.endpoint]
http://example.com
[voice.webhooks.0.http_method]
POST
[voice.webhooks.1.endpoint_type]
answer_url
[voice.webhooks.1.endpoint]
http://example.com
[voice.webhooks.1.http_method]
GET
[keys.public_key]
...
[keys.private_key]
...
[_links.self.href]
/applications/asdasdas-asdd-2344-2344-asdasdasd345
Alias:
nexmo au.
Parameters:
app_id - The UUID of your application.
> nexmo app:delete asdasdas-asdd-2344-2344-asdasdasd345
This operation can not be reversed.
Please type "confirm" to continue: confirm
Application deleted
> nexmo app:delete asdasdas-asdd-2344-2344-asdasdasd345 --confirm
Application deleted
Alias:
nexmo ad.
Parameters:
app_id - The UUID of your application.
Optional flags:
--size The amount of results to return
--page The page of results to return
> nexmo app:numbers asdasdas-asdd-2344-2344-asdasdasd345
31555555555
44655555555
44555555555
> nexmo app:numbers asdasdas-asdd-2344-2344-asdasdasd345 --verbose
Item 1-3 of 3
msisdn | country | type | features | voiceCallbackType | voiceCallbackValue | moHttpUrl | voiceStatusCallbackUrl
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
31555555555 | NL | mobile-lvn | VOICE,SMS | app | b6d9f957 | undefined | https://example.com
44655555555 | GB | mobile-lvn | VOICE,SMS | app | b6d9f957 | undefined | https://example.com
44555555555 | GB | mobile-lvn | SMS | app | b6d9f957 | undefined | https://example.com
Alias:
nexmo an and
nexmo apps:numbers.
> nexmo link:app 12057200555 asdasdas-asdd-2344-2344-asdasdasd345
Number updated
> nexmo unlink:app 12057200555
Number updated
Alias:
nexmo la
> nexmo link:tel 12057200555 4455555555
Number updated
> nexmo unlink:tel 12057200555
Number updated
Alias:
nexmo lt
> nexmo link:sms 12057200555 http://example.com/callback
Number updated
> nexmo unlink:sms 12057200555
Number updated
Alias:
nexmo lsms
> nexmo link:vxml 12057200555 http://example.com/callback
Number updated
> nexmo unlink:vxml 12057200555
Number updated
Alias:
nexmo lv
> nexmo link:sip 12057200555 sip:123@example.com
Number updated
> nexmo unlink:sip 12057200555
Number updated
Alias:
nexmo lsip
This is the free Number Insight API:
> nexmo insight:basic 447555555555
447555555555 | GB
Alias:
nexmo insight and
nexmo ib
This API will charge your account but provide additional details:
> nexmo insight:standard 447555555555 --confirm
447555555555 | GB | Telefonica UK Limited
Verbose mode will return additional information.
Alias:
nexmo is
This API will charge your account but provide additional details:
> nexmo insight:advanced 447555555555 --confirm
447555555555 | GB | Telefonica UK Limited
Verbose mode will return additional information.
Alias:
nexmo ia
jwt:generate [options] <private_key> [claim=value...]
Generate a JWT for your voice application.
> nexmo jwt:generate path/to/private.key application_id=asdasdas-asdd-2344-2344-asdasdasd345
Generate a JWT for the Client SDK
> nexmo jwt:generate path/to/private.key subject=username application_id=asdasdas-asdd-2344-2344-asdasdasd345
This project is written in ES2015 and compiled using Babel. The source can be found in the
/src folder, and the build is compiled to the
/lib folder.
To add changes, fork and clone the project.
npm install # to install all dependencies
npm run build # to explicitly build the source
npm install -g ./ # to implicitly build the source, and then install the `nexmo` binary into your PATH
npm test # to run all tests
npm run watch:test # to watch for changes and run tests
You can run the
nexmo command with the
--debug /
-d flag to get extra debug info from the underlying Node.js library.
This library is released under the MIT License