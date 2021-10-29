Install: npm i nexe -g

Nexe is a command-line utility that compiles your Node.js application into a single executable file.

Motivation and Features

Self contained applications

Ability to run multiple applications with different node.js runtimes.

Distribute binaries without needing node / npm.

Idempotent builds

Start and deploy faster.

Lockdown specific application versions, and easily rollback.

Flexible build pipeline

Cross platform builds

Usage

Application entrypoint: nexe my-app.js

stdin interface rollup -c | nexe --resource "./public/**/*" -o my-app.exe

For more CLI options see: nexe --help

Examples

nexe server.js -r "public/**/*.html"

nexe --build

nexe -t x86-8.0.0

Resources

Additional files or resources can be added to the binary by passing -r "glob/pattern/**/*" . These included files can be read in the application by using fs.readFile or fs.readFileSync .

Compiling the nexe Executable

By default nexe will attempt to download a pre-built executable. These are listed on the releases page. The exact version you want may be unavailable or you may want to customize what is built. See nexe --help for a list of options available when passing the --build option. You will also need to ensure your environment is setup to build node. Note: the python binary in your path should be an acceptable version of python 2. eg. Systems that have python 2 will need to create a symlink.

Linux and macOS

Prerequisites & details

Windows

The fastest and most reliable way to get started is simply to run the commands below. If you'd rather read the details or perform a manual install of the prerequisites, you can find that here.

The instructions below are the fastest and most reliable method. Run the following sets of commands with PowerShell (running as Administrator).

Install all required build tools (and dependencies):

Set -ExecutionPolicy Unrestricted -Force iex (( New - Object System .Net.WebClient).DownloadString( 'https://boxstarter.org/bootstrapper.ps1' )) get -boxstarter -Force Install-BoxstarterPackage https://raw.githubusercontent.com/nodejs/node/master/tools/bootstrap/windows_boxstarter -DisableReboots

Set config:

npm config set msvs_version 2019 npm config set python python2.7

Where 2019 is the version of Visual Studio you have (if you have it).

Notes:

The above works and has been tested with node.js 14.5.4 and 15.8.0

and Python 3 and Python 2 can coexist and nexe will still work, considering the set config area above

will still work, considering the area above Don't use npm install windows-build-tools unless you're having some type of issue, because the above commands configures and installs the latest/preferred too.

Node.js API

Example

const { compile } = require ( 'nexe' ) compile({ input : './my-app.js' , build : true , patches : [ async (compiler, next) => { await compiler.setFileContentsAsync( 'lib/new-native-module.js' , 'module.exports = 42' ) return next() } ] }).then( () => { console .log( 'success' ) })

NexeOptions

options: object

input: string Input bundle file path default: stdin or the current directory's main file (package.json)

output: string Output executable file path default: same as name with an OS specific extension.

target: string | object An object or string describing platform-arch-version. e.g. 'windows-ia32-10.13.0' each segment is optional, and will be merged with the current environment Examples: (full list) 'win32-x86-10.13.0 { platform: 'alpine' } darwin-10.13.0 linux-x64 macos-10.13.0 See test/target.spec.ts If the build flag is set, the platform portion of the target is ignored. default: process

bundle: string | boolean If a string is provided it must be a valid relative module path and should provide an export with the following signature: export function createBundle ( options: NexeOptions ): Promise < string > default: true

name: string Module friendly name of the application default: basename of the input file, or nexe_${Date.now()}

cwd: string Directory nexe will operate on as though it is the cwd default: process.cwd()

mangle: boolean If set to false, nexe will not include the virtual filesystem (your application and resources) on the output. This will cause the output to error as an "Invalid Binary" unless a userland patch alters the contents of lib/_third_party_main.js in the nodejs source. default: true

build: boolean Build node from source, passing this flag tells nexe to download and build from source. Subsequently using this flag will cause nexe to use the previously built binary. To rebuild, first add --clean

remote: string Provide a custom remote location for fetching pre-built nexe binaries from. This can either be an HTTP or HTTPS URL. default: null

asset: string Provide a pre-built nexe binary asset, this is a file path is resolved relative to cwd.

python: string On Linux this is the path pointing to your python2 executable On Windows this is the directory where python can be accessed default: null

flags: string[] Array of node runtime flags to build node with. Example: ['--expose-gc'] default: []

configure: string[] Array of arguments for the node build configure step Example: ['--with-dtrace', '--dest-cpu=x64'] default: []

make: string[] Array of arguments for the node build make step default: []

vcBuild: string[] Options for windows build default: ['nosign', 'release']

snapshot: string path to a file to be used as the warmup snapshot for the build default: null

resources: string[] Array of globs with files to include in the build Example: ['./public/**/*'] default: []

temp: string Path to use for storing nexe's build files Override in the env with NEXE_TEMP default: ~/.nexe

ico: string Path to a user provided icon to be used (Windows only). Requires --build to be set.

rc: object Settings for patching the node.rc configuration file (Windows only). Example (keys may vary depending on the version. Reference the file linked above): { CompanyName : "ACME Corp" , PRODUCTVERSION : "17,3,0,0" , FILEVERSION : "1,2,3,4" ... } default: {}

clean: boolean If included, nexe will remove temporary files for the accompanying configuration and exit

enableNodeCli: boolean Enable the original Node CLI (will prevent application cli from working). Node CLI arguments passed via the NODE_OPTIONS environment variable will still be processed. NODE_OPTIONS support can be disabled with the --without-node-options configure flag. default: false

fakeArgv: boolean fake the entry point file name ( process.argv[1] ). If nexe was used with stdin this will be '[stdin]' .

ghToken: string Provide a Github Token for accessing nexe releases This is usually needed in CI environments default: process.env.GITHUB_TOKEN

sourceUrl: string Provide an alternate url for the node source code Note: temporary files will still be created for this under the specified version

loglevel: string Set the loglevel, info, silent, or verbose default: 'info'

patches: NexePatch[] Userland patches for patching or modifying node source default: []

plugins: NexePatch[] Userland plugins for modifying nexe executable behavior default: []



Patches and Plugins are just a middleware functions that take two arguments, the compiler , and next . The compiler is described below, and next ensures that the pipeline continues. Its invocation should always be awaited or returned to ensure correct behavior. Patches also require that --build be set, while plugins do not.

For examples, see the built in patches: src/patches.

NexeCompiler

setFileContentsAsync(filename: string, contents: string): Promise<void> Quickly set a file's contents within the downloaded Node.js source.

replaceInFileAsync(filename: string, ...replaceArgs): Promise<void> Quickly perform a replace in a file within the downloaded Node.js source. The rest arguments are passed along to String.prototype.replace

readFileAsync(filename: string): Promise<NexeFile> Access (or create) a file within the downloaded Node.js source.

addResource(filename: string, contents: Buffer): Promise<void> Add a resource to the nexe bundle

files: NexeFile[] The cache of the currently read, modified, or created files within the downloaded Node.js source.



NexeFile

contents: string

absPath: string

filename: string

Any modifications made to NexeFile#contents will be maintained in the cache without the need to explicitly write them back out, e.g. using NexeCompiler#setFileContentsAsync .

Native Modules

In order to use native modules, the native binaries must be shipped alongside the binary generated by nexe.

Troubleshooting

Error: Entry file "" not found! means you need to provide nexe with input. Either use -i or pipe data to it.

Error: https://github.com/nexe/nexe/releases/download/v3.3.3/windows-x64-15.8.0 is not available, create it using the --build flag or similar message means that it either:

You are having networking issues such as the download being blocked

You should specify the target so nexe knows what version of the executable to use. See the releases page to find the executable's version number Example nexe -i "app.js" -r "public/**/*.html" -o "dist/myApp.exe" -t x64-14.15.3 where -i specifies the input, -r specifies resources to embed, -o specifies the output, -t specifies the target. Alternatively you can compile the executable yourself, see that section for details

knows what version of the executable to use.

Contributing

Building

git clone git@github.com:nexe/nexe.git cd nexe npm i && npm run build

Testing