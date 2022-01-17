To install the stable version:
npm i newtype-ts
Note.
newtype-ts depends on
fp-ts and
monocle-ts, starting from
0.3.0 you must install both
fp-ts and
monocle-ts manually (
fp-ts and
monocle-ts are listed in
peerDependency)
A common programming practice is to define a type whose representation is identical to an existing one but which has a separate identity in the type system.
type USD = number
type EUR = number
const myamount: USD = 1
declare function change(usd: USD): EUR
declare function saveAmount(eur: EUR): void
saveAmount(change(myamount)) // ok
saveAmount(myamount) // opss... this is also ok because both EUR and USD are type alias of number!
Let's define a newtype for the EUR currency
import { Newtype, iso } from 'newtype-ts'
interface EUR extends Newtype<{ readonly EUR: unique symbol }, number> {}
// isoEUR: Iso<EUR, number>
const isoEUR = iso<EUR>()
// myamount: EUR
const myamount = isoEUR.wrap(0.85)
// n: number = 0.85
const n = isoEUR.unwrap(myamount)
declare function saveAmount(eur: EUR): void
saveAmount(0.85) // static error: Argument of type '0.85' is not assignable to parameter of type 'EUR'
saveAmount(myamount) // ok
By definition a "newtype" must have the exact same runtime representation as the value that it stores, e.g. a value of type
EUR is just a
number at runtime.
For the
Iso type, see the monocle-ts documentation.
An
Integer is a refinement of
number
import { Newtype, prism } from 'newtype-ts'
interface Integer extends Newtype<{ readonly Integer: unique symbol }, number> {}
const isInteger = (n: number) => Number.isInteger(n)
// prismInteger: Prism<number, Integer>
const prismInteger = prism<Integer>(isInteger)
// oi: Option<Integer>
const oi = prismInteger.getOption(2)
declare function f(i: Integer): void
f(2) // static error: Argument of type '2' is not assignable to parameter of type 'Integer'
oi.map(f) // ok
For the
Prism type, see the monocle-ts documentation.
Char
Integer
Negative
NegativeInteger
NonNegative
NonNegativeInteger
NonPositive
NonPositiveInteger
NonEmptyString
NonZero
NonZeroInteger
Positive
PositiveInteger
import { NonZero, prismNonZero } from 'newtype-ts/lib/NonZero'
// a total function
const safeDivide = (numerator: number, denominator: NonZero): number => {
return numerator / prismNonZero.reverseGet(denominator)
}
// result: Option<number>
const result = prismNonZero.getOption(2).map(denominator => safeDivide(2, denominator))
The stable version is tested against TypeScript 3.5.1
newtype-ts version
|required
typescript version
|required
fp-ts version
|required
monocle-ts version
|0.3
|3.5.1+
|2.0.0-rc.6+
|2.0.0-rc.1+
|<= 0.2.4
|2.8+
|1.0.0+
|1.0.0+
const double = n => n * 2
const doubleEUR = eurIso.modify(double)
Test
double(2) vs
doubleEUR(eurIso.wrap(2))
Results (
node v8.9.3)
double x 538,301,203 ops/sec ±0.45% (87 runs sampled)
doubleEUR x 536,575,600 ops/sec ±0.27% (87 runs sampled)
const double = (n: number): number => n * 2
// doubleEUR: (s: EUR) => EUR
const doubleEUR = eurIso.modify(double)