openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nt

newtype-ts

by Giulio Canti
0.3.4 (see all)

Implementation of newtypes in TypeScript

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

155K

GitHub Stars

420

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

build status npm downloads

Installation

To install the stable version:

npm i newtype-ts

Note. newtype-ts depends on fp-ts and monocle-ts, starting from 0.3.0 you must install both fp-ts and monocle-ts manually (fp-ts and monocle-ts are listed in peerDependency)

Motivation

A common programming practice is to define a type whose representation is identical to an existing one but which has a separate identity in the type system.

type USD = number
type EUR = number

const myamount: USD = 1

declare function change(usd: USD): EUR
declare function saveAmount(eur: EUR): void

saveAmount(change(myamount)) // ok
saveAmount(myamount) // opss... this is also ok because both EUR and USD are type alias of number!

Usage

Newtypes

Let's define a newtype for the EUR currency

import { Newtype, iso } from 'newtype-ts'

interface EUR extends Newtype<{ readonly EUR: unique symbol }, number> {}

// isoEUR: Iso<EUR, number>
const isoEUR = iso<EUR>()

// myamount: EUR
const myamount = isoEUR.wrap(0.85)

// n: number = 0.85
const n = isoEUR.unwrap(myamount)

declare function saveAmount(eur: EUR): void

saveAmount(0.85) // static error: Argument of type '0.85' is not assignable to parameter of type 'EUR'
saveAmount(myamount) // ok

By definition a "newtype" must have the exact same runtime representation as the value that it stores, e.g. a value of type EUR is just a number at runtime.

For the Iso type, see the monocle-ts documentation.

Refinements

An Integer is a refinement of number

import { Newtype, prism } from 'newtype-ts'

interface Integer extends Newtype<{ readonly Integer: unique symbol }, number> {}

const isInteger = (n: number) => Number.isInteger(n)

// prismInteger: Prism<number, Integer>
const prismInteger = prism<Integer>(isInteger)

// oi: Option<Integer>
const oi = prismInteger.getOption(2)

declare function f(i: Integer): void

f(2) // static error: Argument of type '2' is not assignable to parameter of type 'Integer'
oi.map(f) // ok

For the Prism type, see the monocle-ts documentation.

Builtin refinements

  • Char
  • Integer
  • Negative
  • NegativeInteger
  • NonNegative
  • NonNegativeInteger
  • NonPositive
  • NonPositiveInteger
  • NonEmptyString
  • NonZero
  • NonZeroInteger
  • Positive
  • PositiveInteger
import { NonZero, prismNonZero } from 'newtype-ts/lib/NonZero'

// a total function
const safeDivide = (numerator: number, denominator: NonZero): number => {
  return numerator / prismNonZero.reverseGet(denominator)
}

// result: Option<number>
const result = prismNonZero.getOption(2).map(denominator => safeDivide(2, denominator))

TypeScript compatibility

The stable version is tested against TypeScript 3.5.1

newtype-ts versionrequired typescript versionrequired fp-ts versionrequired monocle-ts version
0.33.5.1+2.0.0-rc.6+2.0.0-rc.1+
<= 0.2.42.8+1.0.0+1.0.0+

Performance

const double = n => n * 2
const doubleEUR = eurIso.modify(double)

Test double(2) vs doubleEUR(eurIso.wrap(2))

Results (node v8.9.3)

double x 538,301,203 ops/sec ±0.45% (87 runs sampled)
doubleEUR x 536,575,600 ops/sec ±0.27% (87 runs sampled)

Recipes

How to lift a function

const double = (n: number): number => n * 2

// doubleEUR: (s: EUR) => EUR
const doubleEUR = eurIso.modify(double)

Documentation

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial