Installation

To install the stable version:

npm i newtype-ts

Note. newtype-ts depends on fp-ts and monocle-ts , starting from 0.3.0 you must install both fp-ts and monocle-ts manually ( fp-ts and monocle-ts are listed in peerDependency )

Motivation

A common programming practice is to define a type whose representation is identical to an existing one but which has a separate identity in the type system.

type USD = number type EUR = number const myamount: USD = 1 declare function change ( usd: USD ): EUR declare function saveAmount ( eur: EUR ): void saveAmount ( change(myamount) ) // ok saveAmount ( myamount ) // opss ... this is also ok because both EUR and USD are type alias of number !

Usage

Newtypes

Let's define a newtype for the EUR currency

import { Newtype, iso } from 'newtype-ts' interface EUR extends Newtype<{ readonly EUR: unique symbol }, number > {} const isoEUR = iso<EUR>() const myamount = isoEUR.wrap( 0.85 ) const n = isoEUR.unwrap(myamount) declare function saveAmount ( eur: EUR ): void saveAmount ( 0.85 ) // static error : Argument of type '0.85' is not assignable to parameter of type ' EUR ' saveAmount ( myamount ) // ok

By definition a "newtype" must have the exact same runtime representation as the value that it stores, e.g. a value of type EUR is just a number at runtime.

For the Iso type, see the monocle-ts documentation.

Refinements

An Integer is a refinement of number

import { Newtype, prism } from 'newtype-ts' interface Integer extends Newtype<{ readonly Integer: unique symbol }, number > {} const isInteger = ( n: number ) => Number .isInteger(n) const prismInteger = prism<Integer>(isInteger) const oi = prismInteger.getOption( 2 ) declare function f ( i: Integer ): void f ( 2 ) // static error : Argument of type '2' is not assignable to parameter of type ' Integer ' oi . map ( f ) // ok

For the Prism type, see the monocle-ts documentation.

Builtin refinements

Char

Integer

Negative

NegativeInteger

NonNegative

NonNegativeInteger

NonPositive

NonPositiveInteger

NonEmptyString

NonZero

NonZeroInteger

Positive

PositiveInteger

import { NonZero, prismNonZero } from 'newtype-ts/lib/NonZero' const safeDivide = (numerator: number , denominator: NonZero): number => { return numerator / prismNonZero.reverseGet(denominator) } const result = prismNonZero.getOption( 2 ).map( denominator => safeDivide( 2 , denominator))

TypeScript compatibility

The stable version is tested against TypeScript 3.5.1

newtype-ts version required typescript version required fp-ts version required monocle-ts version 0.3 3.5.1+ 2.0.0-rc.6+ 2.0.0-rc.1+ <= 0.2.4 2.8+ 1.0.0+ 1.0.0+

Performance

const double = n => n * 2 const doubleEUR = eurIso.modify(double)

Test double(2) vs doubleEUR(eurIso.wrap(2))

Results ( node v8.9.3 )

double x 538 , 301 , 203 ops / sec ± 0 .45 % ( 87 runs sampled) doubleEUR x 536 , 575 , 600 ops / sec ± 0 .27 % ( 87 runs sampled)

Recipes

How to lift a function

const double = (n: number ): number => n * 2 const doubleEUR = eurIso.modify(double)

Documentation