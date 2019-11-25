Find zeros of a function using Newton's Method

Introduction

The Newton-Raphson method uses the tangent of a curve to iteratively approximate a zero of a function, f(x) . This yields the update:

Example

Consider the zero of (x + 2) * (x - 1) at x = 1 :

var nr = require ( 'newton-raphson-method' ); function f ( x ) { return (x - 1 ) * (x + 2 ); } function fp ( x ) { return (x - 1 ) + (x + 2 ); } nr(f, fp, 2 ) nr(f, 2 )

Installation

$ npm install newton-raphson-method

API

Given a real-valued function of one variable, iteratively improves and returns a guess of a zero.

Parameters:

f : The numerical function of one variable of which to compute the zero.

: The numerical function of one variable of which to compute the zero. fp (optional): The first derivative of f . If not provided, is computed numerically using a fourth order central difference with step size h .

(optional): The first derivative of . If not provided, is computed numerically using a fourth order central difference with step size . x0 : A number representing the intial guess of the zero.

: A number representing the intial guess of the zero. options (optional): An object permitting the following options: tolerance (default: 1e-7 ): The tolerance by which convergence is measured. Convergence is met if |x[n+1] - x[n]| <= tolerance * |x[n+1]| . epsilon (default: 2.220446049250313e-16 (double-precision epsilon)): A threshold against which the first derivative is tested. Algorithm fails if |y'| < epsilon * |y| . maxIterations (default: 20 ): Maximum permitted iterations. h (default: 1e-4 ): Step size for numerical differentiation. verbose (default: false ): Output additional information about guesses, convergence, and failure.

(optional): An object permitting the following options:

Returns: If convergence is achieved, returns an approximation of the zero. If the algorithm fails, returns false .

See Also

modified-newton-raphson : A simple modification of Newton-Raphson that may exhibit improved convergence.

: A simple modification of Newton-Raphson that may exhibit improved convergence. newton-raphson : A similar and lovely implementation that differs (only?) in requiring a first derivative.

License

© 2016 Scijs Authors. MIT License.

Authors

Ricky Reusser