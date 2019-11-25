Find zeros of a function using Newton's Method
The Newton-Raphson method uses the tangent of a curve to iteratively approximate a zero of a function,
f(x). This yields the update:
Consider the zero of
(x + 2) * (x - 1) at
x = 1:
var nr = require('newton-raphson-method');
function f (x) { return (x - 1) * (x + 2); }
function fp (x) { return (x - 1) + (x + 2); }
// Using the derivative:
nr(f, fp, 2)
// => 1.0000000000000000 (6 iterations)
// Using a numerical derivative:
nr(f, 2)
// => 1.0000000000000000 (6 iterations)
$ npm install newton-raphson-method
require('newton-raphson-method')(f[, fp], x0[, options])
Given a real-valued function of one variable, iteratively improves and returns a guess of a zero.
Parameters:
f: The numerical function of one variable of which to compute the zero.
fp (optional): The first derivative of
f. If not provided, is computed numerically using a fourth order central difference with step size
h.
x0: A number representing the intial guess of the zero.
options (optional): An object permitting the following options:
tolerance (default:
1e-7): The tolerance by which convergence is measured. Convergence is met if
|x[n+1] - x[n]| <= tolerance * |x[n+1]|.
epsilon (default:
2.220446049250313e-16 (double-precision epsilon)): A threshold against which the first derivative is tested. Algorithm fails if
|y'| < epsilon * |y|.
maxIterations (default:
20): Maximum permitted iterations.
h (default:
1e-4): Step size for numerical differentiation.
verbose (default:
false): Output additional information about guesses, convergence, and failure.
Returns: If convergence is achieved, returns an approximation of the zero. If the algorithm fails, returns
false.
modified-newton-raphson: A simple modification of Newton-Raphson that may exhibit improved convergence.
newton-raphson: A similar and lovely implementation that differs (only?) in requiring a first derivative.
© 2016 Scijs Authors. MIT License.
Ricky Reusser