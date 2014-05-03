openbase logo
by Hunter Loftis
0.2.14 (see all)

A playful, particle-based physics engine designed from the ground up for JavaScript.

Readme

Newton

Reboot

Newton is getting a reboot.

A lot of folks have been excited by playing with this library - it introduces some new things to the JS physics landscape:

  • blazing fast
  • soft bodies
  • simple API
  • decoupled rendering
  • deterministic

However, I've been a bad project maintainer. Partly I've been busy, and partly Newton grew unwieldy and difficult to maintain.

So instead of leaving it in shambles, I'm rebooting Newton from the ground up, focusing on maintainability:

  • documentation
  • automated tests
  • minimal API
  • a roadmap

If you'd like to help, please get in touch! @hunterloftis

Roadmap

  • Getting started guide
  • ◻ Feature completeness with getting started guide demos
  • ◻ Unit tests
  • ◻ API docs
  • ◻ Performance benchmarks
  • ◻ Shape Constraint (rigid bodies)
  • ◻ Registration Points (for custom rendering)
  • ◻ Web Workers (offloading from the main CPU)

Contributing quick start

make build && open examples/guide_movement.html

  • make watch: builds into build/newton.js and watches for changes
  • make test: runs unit tests
  • make dist: builds a minified distribution version

