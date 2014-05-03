A playful, particle-based physics engine designed from the ground up for JavaScript.
Newton is getting a reboot.
A lot of folks have been excited by playing with this library - it introduces some new things to the JS physics landscape:
However, I've been a bad project maintainer. Partly I've been busy, and partly Newton grew unwieldy and difficult to maintain.
So instead of leaving it in shambles, I'm rebooting Newton from the ground up, focusing on maintainability:
If you'd like to help, please get in touch! @hunterloftis
make build && open examples/guide_movement.html
make watch: builds into
build/newton.js and watches for changes
make test: runs unit tests
make dist: builds a minified distribution version