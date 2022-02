💻 A modern CLI to get your favorite news. 📰

Install

npm install -g newsroom-cli

The CLI will register newsroom and nr in your shell.

Usage

newsroom

or with your own awesome OPML file

newsroom -o <your-awesome-list.opml>

You will enter a interactive command line interface. Type the source you want to receive and press enter.

newsroom [ source ] [number]

You can see the latest news from source.

Help

newsroom -- help

Contributing

Make the change

Modify the source code in src folder.

folder. Run npm run test from the project root. Make sure it pass the check.

Push it

Make a Pull-request directly on master branch

License

MIT